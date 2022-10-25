JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The American Red Cross is helping a family after their home caught on fire Monday night.

Crews responded to the house fire in the 800 block of E. McCarty Street around 8 p.m., according to the Jefferson City Fire Department.

At the scene, firefighters found smoke in the back of the two-story home. According to the fire department, crews were able to control the fire under control within a few moments.

Firefighters said damage to the home was contained to the room where the fire started. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Crews said the fire displaced an adult and two children. Working smoke alarms helped the family safely get out of the home, according to JCFD.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The post Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family appeared first on ABC17NEWS .