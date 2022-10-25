ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family

By Zachary Farwell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KRtHA_0ilgcynG00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The American Red Cross is helping a family after their home caught on fire Monday night.

Crews responded to the house fire in the 800 block of E. McCarty Street around 8 p.m., according to the Jefferson City Fire Department.

At the scene, firefighters found smoke in the back of the two-story home. According to the fire department, crews were able to control the fire under control within a few moments.

Firefighters said damage to the home was contained to the room where the fire started. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Crews said the fire displaced an adult and two children. Working smoke alarms helped the family safely get out of the home, according to JCFD.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The post Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Family displaced by Wooldridge fire says unkempt grass played a role

WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. (KMIZ) A family displaced by the Saturday fire in Wooldridge said widespread destruction in the fire could have been avoided. Jessica Mccomb, her husband and three children returned to the fire site for Gov. Mike Parson's visit, wanting answers like other residents who lost their homes. "Yes, there...
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
lakeexpo.com

It's Back! Sinkhole Along Lake Area Road Reappears After Heavy Rain

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — A sinkhole that appeared earlier this year alongside Route TT, near Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping, appears to be reemerging and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says it may need more repairs. The sinkhole first appeared in August of this year and was found to...
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Deputies searching for man accused of hitting patrol vehicles during overnight chase across Mid-Missouri

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Deputies are searching for a man following an overnight chase across Mid-Missouri. Michael J. Brooks, formerly of Mexico, Missouri, is accused of leading law enforcement officers on a chase across parts of Montgomery, Callaway, and Audrain counties. According to the Audrain County Sheriff's Office, Brooks drove off after Montgomery City police The post Deputies searching for man accused of hitting patrol vehicles during overnight chase across Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to outside fire in south Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters have contained an outside fire that broke out in a wooded area in south Columbia Monday morning. At least five Columbia Fire Department and Boone County Fire Protection District vehicles responded to the area near Manhanttan Drive and Norman Drive at about 9 a.m. Crews at the scene tell ABC 17 The post Firefighters respond to outside fire in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Search underway for suspect in pursuit in Audrain County this morning

Multiple agencies are searching for a suspect who fled from officers and crashed during a pursuit in rural Audrain County early this morning. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office announced around 4:00 this morning that their deputies, as well as the Callaway and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were searching for a suspect in the area of County Roads 823 and 821, south of Mexico.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Red Cross helps displaced Wooldridge residents after devastating fire

WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. (KMIZ) Displaced Wooldridge residents are staying in a Red Cross shelter for another night. The Red Cross said it has helped nine families so far. The shelter will stay open for anyone who needs it until 10 a.m. Monday. The shelter is at the Open Bible Praise Church in Booneville, and those coming The post Red Cross helps displaced Wooldridge residents after devastating fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters contained another fire early Monday morning near the Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River. An ABC 17 News crew saw the small fire from the bridge in Cooper County around 4:15 a.m. There were no reports of injuries, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. Over the weekend, The post Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia police arrest man following barricade situation on Lyon Street

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police responded to a potential hostage situation around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Lyon Street. Police shut down Lyon Street from Circus Avenue to Fifth Street. A man was arrested after police had to use force inside the building, according to Lt. Scott...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy