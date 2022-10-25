ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Drop in temperature means rise in winter scams: How to avoid them?

By Kayleigh Thomas
 3 days ago

(WWLP) – The cold weather will be here before you know it, and with the drop in temperature, comes a rise in winter weather scams.

Mass. at or near top, but national student scores show decline

Unlicensed contractors and scammers may reach out, promising to inspect your furnace, repair your leaky roof, or clean your heating ducts before winter. However, sometimes, they don’t deliver, and they might just take your money and run, without doing any of the work.

To stay ahead of winter weather-related scammers, be sure to get recommendations from people you know and trust. Ask contractors for their company’s IDs and licenses before paying for services.

According to Federal Trade Commission Consumer Advice , never pay with cash, gift cards, or through wire transfer, and only pay in full after the work is done and you’re satisfied with it.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

