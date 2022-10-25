From Cozy Knits to Satin, Here Are the 25 Best Winter Dresses for 2022

Dresses are a quintessential item in any fashion girl's closet. Spring and summer styles are cute and all, but there is something so cozy and luxurious about winter-style dresses. Knit minis and chic satin blend pieces style well with leather boots, while a faux leather midi dress or denim piece work well with shearling boots.

Looking for the perfect dress to wear all season long? Keep scrolling for the 25 best winter dresses, all under $150.

25 Best Winter Dresses For 2022

A shapeless silhouette is perfect for those days you want to look chic without even trying. Style with tights and a knit scarf. Hailee Sweater Midi Dress, $98 at Free People

I am swooning over this lapis blue color for winter. The cozy stretch turtleneck dress by Everlane is made from responsibly sourced materials. The wool in this dress is certified by the Responsible Wool standard, which addresses the welfare of sheep and the land they graze on. The Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress, $148 at Everlane

Hugging your curves in all the right places, this slim-fitting dress is made from a luxe rib knit fabric that is as comfortable as it is stylish. Long-Sleeve Knit Squareneck Maxi Dress, $90 at Abercrombie

Add an elevated sweater dress to your winter wardrobe this season with Line & Dot's Sylvie dress. One shoulder detailing is romantic and feminine making it the perfect dress for date night. Line & Dot Sylvie Midi Sweater Dress, $110 at Revolve

Make a statement at your next event with chic puff sleeves. Style with sock booties for a dressier look. Charles Henry Puff Sleeve Sweater Dress, $89 at Nordstrom

You can't go wrong with a winter white. Fuzzy eyelash trim textures add dimension to this mock neck dress. Style with an oversized white coat for a monochromatic look. Halogen Mock Neck Eyelash long Sleeve Sweater Dress, $89 at Nordstrom

Get your pattern fix in, in this belted printed dress by Zara. Style from the workplace to the bar with square toe leather boots. Belted Printed Dress, $69.90 at Zara

An oversized shirt dress is wearable all year long. For a sultry winter look, style under a knit sweater vest and finish with cable knit socks. Oversized Shirt Dress, $24.99 at H & M

For your next holiday party opt for a satin shirtdress for an understated yet elegant look. Steve Madden Tie Waist Satin Shirtdress, $79 at Nordstrom

We love a denim moment. This denim midi dress by Madewell is perfectly oversized for a comfortable and fashionable feel. Denim Midi Shirtdress, $108 at Madewell

For a timeless ensemble, try styling this rib polo dress by BDG. Wear with thigh high boots to keep warm and on trend during the winter. BDG Urban Outfitters Rib Polo Dress, $49 at Nordstrom

A blazer dress is always a good idea. I love a sheer black tight moment with this workwear inspired piece. Remi x Revolve Meghan Blazer Dress, $145 at Revolve

(scroll to keep reading)

The more layers the better for winter. Wear this sheath mini dress over a turtleneck and complete the look with a double-breasted coat. Sheath Mini Dress, $54 at Banana Republic Factory

Did someone say leather weather? En Saison's Lana Pu midi dress is a classic investment piece you'll wear year after year. En Saison Lana Pu Midi Dress, $140 at Shopbop

Not sure what to wear? Don't stress. This two piece turtleneck sweater and dress is a complete looked styled into one. Wear with shearling clogs for a cozy and casual everyday look. ASOS Design Penny 2-Piece Turtleneck Sweater & Dress, $40 at Nordstrom

Leather is a tried and true winter staple that returns every season. For a street style inspired look, style this faux leather shirtdress with booties and a knit beanie. Steve Madden The Sam Long Sleeve Faux Leather Shirtdress, $99 at Nordstrom

We've found the perfect dress for your Thanksgiving celebration. This mock tiered mini dress by Aqua has a gorgeous ruffle hem in a stunning floral print. Style with your favorite gold heels for some extra oomph. Aqua Mock Neck Tiered Mini Dress, $98 at Bloomingdales

Cabincore is trending and this rugged corduroy dress is the perfect piece to embrace the rustic trend. Wear as a casual look with mini Uggs or dress up with your favorite pair of heeled boots. Bagatelle Corduroy Puff Sleeve Shirt Dress, $129 at Bloomingdale's

When you think henley you may think of your everyday casual top that styles well with sweats or jeans. Take your rib-knit to the next level in this gorgeous henley dress made for a close fit. Fitted Long-Sleeve Rib-Knit Henley Midi Dress, $44.99 at Old Navy

Elevate your athleisure wear with this belted sweatshirt dress from Alo Yoga. Perfect for when you want to dress up but still feel comfortable. Cityscape Sweatshirt Dress, $118 at Alo Yoga

If you're going to go mini in the winter, go with a seasonal color. This emerald green satin effect dress will be your go-to party dress for all of your holiday events. Short Satin Effect Dress, $49.90 at Zara

We found our new go to dress for the season. The Brighton mini dress isn't overly boxy, but not quite fitted giving you a perfectly structured look. A gold button strap and front zip adds dimension to a classic look. Taupe Brighton Mini Dress, $148 at Tuckernuck

Your favorite cable knit just got a facelift. Made of a soft wool-blend, you'll be warm and in style all season long. Holiday Long Sleeve Cable Sweater Dress, $119 at Nordstrom

Sparkle all winter in this curve-hugging ribbed minidress. A touch of sheen adds glam to a classic LBD. Open Edit Sparkle Long Sleeve Sweater Minidress, $69 at Nordstrom

Channel cottagecore fashion all season long in this romantic bustier midi dress. Balloon sleeves and keyhole detailing make this piece truly special. Wayf Bustier Midi-Dress, $99 at Saks