ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sacked teacher loses legal bid in transgender pupil case

A teacher who refused to call a transgender pupil by their preferred name and pronouns has lost a bid to launch a legal challenge against their school. She said she had safeguarding concerns about the school's support of the child, described in court as a "transgender-affirming approach". The campaign group...
BBC

Newport: Three sentenced for enslaving vulnerable man

Two men have been jailed and a woman has received a suspended sentence for enslaving a vulnerable man. Latvian Rolands Kazoks, 31, was stripped of his bank cards and denied showers and clean clothes. Jokubas Stankevicius, 59, his wife Ruta Stankeviciene, 57, both of Capel Close, and Normunds Freibergs, 41,...
BBC

Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated

The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
BBC

Article: published on 27 October 2022

A﻿ 38-year-old cyclist has died following a crash with a car. S﻿outh Wales Police said it happened on Cwmavon Road, near its junction with London Row, Port Talbot, at 06:40 BST. T﻿he man from Margam, Neath Port Talbot, was hit by a beige Vauxhall Astra, the force said....
BBC

Living in Downing Street: Rishi Sunak and family move back in

The new prime minister and his family will be returning to live in the flat above No 10, Downing Street has said. Rishi Sunak, along with his wife and two daughters, stayed in the flat when he was chancellor to Boris Johnson. Many PMs of recent years - especially those...
BBC

Asylum seekers: UK spending almost £7m a day on hotels

The UK is spending almost £7m a day on hotels for asylum seekers - and the cost is likely to rise, MPs on the Home Affairs Committee have heard. The figure is more than £2m higher than the government said it was spending in February and includes £1.2m to house Afghan refugees who fled the Taliban.
BBC

Social worker falsified records to hide 'extremely serious' misconduct

A Bristol City Council social worker who tried to falsify records to hide a trail of misconduct has been barred from the profession. A panel found that Elaine Lillian McDowell did a number of actions which "seriously" breached professional standards. She moved a vulnerable woman to a full-time nursing home,...
BBC

Tory MP Julian Knight warns of face-offs with Musk's Twitter

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter could lead to multiple "face-offs" with regulators in the UK and the EU, a senior Conservative MP has warned. Select committee chair Julian Knight said Mr Musk's support for "absolute free speech" could mean governments were faced with repeated calls to widen their regulation of online content.
BBC

Climate: Wales to set up publicly-owned renewable energy firm

Plans to set up a new publicly-owned renewable energy company have been announced by the Welsh government. The plan is a UK first and will help tackle both the cost of living and climate crises, the Labour-run government said. Ministers added that energy profits could be ploughed back into local...
BBC

TransPennine: More than 50 trains axed in single day

Rail passengers are facing severe disruption after TransPennine Express axed more than 50 of its services in a single day. The rail operator has cancelled services along routes between Manchester, Sheffield, York, Hull, Huddersfield and Edinburgh. It comes after mayors in the north of England criticised rail "chaos" across the...
BBC

Charity boss named as the next Church of Scotland moderator

The Church of Scotland has named its next moderator of the General Assembly. The Reverend Sally Foster-Fulton, 58, who lives in Glasgow, has led poverty relief charity Christian Aid in Scotland since 2016. She will take a year's sabbatical to become the Kirk's ambassador at home and abroad for 12...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
BBC

NI Protocol: Paramilitaries probably involved in protests, says PSNI

Loyalist paramilitaries probably played a role in organising protest rallies against the Northern Ireland Protocol this year, a police commander has said. Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said the individuals were part of locally-formed "coalitions". He was responding to questions from South Belfast MP Claire Hanna during a Westminster committee...
BBC

Birmingham police find drugs stashed in Kinder Surprise capsule

Police said they had a surprise of a different kind when opening the plastic capsule from a Kinder egg. Normally the small yellow tubs - from within the continental confectionery's chocolate shell - contain a tiny toy, from which Kinder Surprise draws its name. But rather than a boat or...
BBC

Ex-Tory home secretary Amber Rudd says Rwanda plan is 'brutal'

Plans to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda are "brutal" and "impractical", an ex-Tory home secretary has warned. Amber Rudd told GB News it was "extraordinary" the current home secretary had said it was her "dream" to see a plane take off for Rwanda. She suggested ministers should instead focus...
BBC

Contents of a single parcel go up by £19 - food bank provider

As the cost of living soars more people are turning to food banks to make ends meet. New Office for National Statistics data has shown that the price of pasta, tea, and chips has increased, with vegetable oil going up by 65% in a year. Overall, the price of budget...

Comments / 0

Community Policy