Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sacked teacher loses legal bid in transgender pupil case
A teacher who refused to call a transgender pupil by their preferred name and pronouns has lost a bid to launch a legal challenge against their school. She said she had safeguarding concerns about the school's support of the child, described in court as a "transgender-affirming approach". The campaign group...
UK foreign secretary under fire for saying LGBT soccer fans should be "respectful" at Qatar World Cup
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is receiving backlash for suggesting gay soccer fans should be "respectful" in Qatar when attending the FIFA World Cup set to take place in the Gulf Arab state later this year.
BBC
Newport: Three sentenced for enslaving vulnerable man
Two men have been jailed and a woman has received a suspended sentence for enslaving a vulnerable man. Latvian Rolands Kazoks, 31, was stripped of his bank cards and denied showers and clean clothes. Jokubas Stankevicius, 59, his wife Ruta Stankeviciene, 57, both of Capel Close, and Normunds Freibergs, 41,...
BBC
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
No 10 responds to King Charles Cop27 ‘ban’ as Sunak says it is right he focuses on ‘depressing domestic challenges’ – as it happened
Downing Street says it was ‘unanimously agreed’ with Palace that monarch would not attend; PM says he is focusing on economy but remains ‘personally committed’ to environment
BBC
Article: published on 27 October 2022
A 38-year-old cyclist has died following a crash with a car. South Wales Police said it happened on Cwmavon Road, near its junction with London Row, Port Talbot, at 06:40 BST. The man from Margam, Neath Port Talbot, was hit by a beige Vauxhall Astra, the force said....
BBC
Living in Downing Street: Rishi Sunak and family move back in
The new prime minister and his family will be returning to live in the flat above No 10, Downing Street has said. Rishi Sunak, along with his wife and two daughters, stayed in the flat when he was chancellor to Boris Johnson. Many PMs of recent years - especially those...
BBC
Asylum seekers: UK spending almost £7m a day on hotels
The UK is spending almost £7m a day on hotels for asylum seekers - and the cost is likely to rise, MPs on the Home Affairs Committee have heard. The figure is more than £2m higher than the government said it was spending in February and includes £1.2m to house Afghan refugees who fled the Taliban.
BBC
Social worker falsified records to hide 'extremely serious' misconduct
A Bristol City Council social worker who tried to falsify records to hide a trail of misconduct has been barred from the profession. A panel found that Elaine Lillian McDowell did a number of actions which "seriously" breached professional standards. She moved a vulnerable woman to a full-time nursing home,...
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Electric planes could reconnect small US airports
United Airlines is betting that it can persuade small-city residents to replace a five-hour car trip with a zippy ride in a compact electric plane. If this plan works, it could lead to an electric renaissance for a lost age of regional American air travel, CNBC reported. “Go back to the 1990s, there were hundreds of small…
BBC
Tory MP Julian Knight warns of face-offs with Musk's Twitter
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter could lead to multiple "face-offs" with regulators in the UK and the EU, a senior Conservative MP has warned. Select committee chair Julian Knight said Mr Musk's support for "absolute free speech" could mean governments were faced with repeated calls to widen their regulation of online content.
BBC
Climate: Wales to set up publicly-owned renewable energy firm
Plans to set up a new publicly-owned renewable energy company have been announced by the Welsh government. The plan is a UK first and will help tackle both the cost of living and climate crises, the Labour-run government said. Ministers added that energy profits could be ploughed back into local...
BBC
TransPennine: More than 50 trains axed in single day
Rail passengers are facing severe disruption after TransPennine Express axed more than 50 of its services in a single day. The rail operator has cancelled services along routes between Manchester, Sheffield, York, Hull, Huddersfield and Edinburgh. It comes after mayors in the north of England criticised rail "chaos" across the...
BBC
Charity boss named as the next Church of Scotland moderator
The Church of Scotland has named its next moderator of the General Assembly. The Reverend Sally Foster-Fulton, 58, who lives in Glasgow, has led poverty relief charity Christian Aid in Scotland since 2016. She will take a year's sabbatical to become the Kirk's ambassador at home and abroad for 12...
BBC
NI Protocol: Paramilitaries probably involved in protests, says PSNI
Loyalist paramilitaries probably played a role in organising protest rallies against the Northern Ireland Protocol this year, a police commander has said. Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said the individuals were part of locally-formed "coalitions". He was responding to questions from South Belfast MP Claire Hanna during a Westminster committee...
BBC
Birmingham police find drugs stashed in Kinder Surprise capsule
Police said they had a surprise of a different kind when opening the plastic capsule from a Kinder egg. Normally the small yellow tubs - from within the continental confectionery's chocolate shell - contain a tiny toy, from which Kinder Surprise draws its name. But rather than a boat or...
BBC
Ex-Tory home secretary Amber Rudd says Rwanda plan is 'brutal'
Plans to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda are "brutal" and "impractical", an ex-Tory home secretary has warned. Amber Rudd told GB News it was "extraordinary" the current home secretary had said it was her "dream" to see a plane take off for Rwanda. She suggested ministers should instead focus...
Up to King Charles whether he wishes to attend Cop27, says Thérèse Coffey
Environment secretary defends Rishi Sunak’s decision not to go to climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh
BBC
Contents of a single parcel go up by £19 - food bank provider
As the cost of living soars more people are turning to food banks to make ends meet. New Office for National Statistics data has shown that the price of pasta, tea, and chips has increased, with vegetable oil going up by 65% in a year. Overall, the price of budget...
Comments / 0