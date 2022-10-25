ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Servicewoman Killed in Tragic Training Accident on Pennsylvania Base

A 20-year-old servicewoman was killed Saturday in a crash between two vehicles during military training in Pennsylvania. The accident took place at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County, injuring three others who have since been released from the hospital, the military said. Mackenzie L. Shay was an army petroleum supply specialist who had been assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion, officials said. Gov. Tom Wolf (D) ordered all public buildings and grounds to fly their flags at half-staff in honor of Shay, The Lebanon Daily News reported. A cause of the accident hasn’t been revealed and an investigation is ongoing.Read it at The Meadville Tribune
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pennsylvania National Guard service member killed in training accident

The Pennsylvania National Guard announced Monday the soldier killed in a training accident over the weekend was a native of New Castle. Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, was killed in an accident involving two military vehicles. Shay was a 92F, Army petroleum supply specialist, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion, officials said in a statement.
NEW CASTLE, PA
NBC News

Six people were wounded outside a Pittsburgh church during a funeral for a man killed in a shooting, officials say

PITTSBURGH — Six people were wounded Friday afternoon outside a church that was holding a funeral for a man who was killed in a shooting two weeks earlier, officials said. At 12:04 p.m. police were alerted to about five shots fired outside Destiny of Faith Church on Brighton Road on the city's north side. Immediately after, police were alerted to 15 additional gunshots, Pittsburgh Police Commander Richard Ford said at a news conference.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Motorious

Stolen Hellcat Turns Into Two Deaths In Pennsylvania

We’ve heard the argument many times that car theft is really a victimless crime as long as vehicles are insured. However, we know that’s absolutely ridiculous for a number of reasons. A great example comes via an awful incident involving a stolen Dodge Challenger Hellcat in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania which went down way back on September 10. The end result was two people lost their lives.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS News

Signs of Revolutionary War POW camp unearthed in Pennsylvania

Researchers say they solved a decades-old riddle this week by finding remnants of the stockade and therefore the site of a prison camp in York, Pennsylvania, that housed British soldiers for nearly two years during the American Revolutionary War. The location of Camp Security was thought to have been on...
YORK, PA
CBS Philly

Mom wanted in kidnapping of 6-year-old daughter arrested in Virginia

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A woman wanted in the kidnapping of her 6-year-old daughter in Downingtown has been arrested in Virginia. According to police, Vanessa Gutshall abducted her daughter during a supervised visit at East Ward Elementary School on Tuesday.The 6-year-old was found safe on Thursday. The supervisor of the visit told police the mother fled with the child in a gray 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, license plate number KXR-3699.    Gutshall was seen later that day at the Rivertowne Restaurant & Bar in Wrightsville, PA, about an hour west of Downingtown near York, without the child. An Amber Alert was issued by Pennsylvania State Police soon after. Gutshall was arrested by Fairfax County Police in Mclean, VA, on Oct. 27 at approximately 11:30 a.m. after police observed a stolen Virginia license plate on the same vehicle in which she fled with the child. Authorities say another license plate had been affixed to the car to conceal the child.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Crash kills National Guard service member, injures three other military members

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (CBS) – A Pennsylvania National Guard service member is dead and three others are hurt after a crash. The crash which involved two military vehicles happened Saturday at Fort Indiantown Gap, north of Harrisburg.The U.S. Army hasn't said how the accident happened and says further details won't be available until their investigation is over.
GAP, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run

The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Tree cutter dies after accident in Ellwood City

A man has died after an accident while cutting a tree in Ellwood City. It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the tree cutter was about 30 feet in the air. The Ellwood City Fire Chief told 21 News the man was injured after a branch he was cutting fell and hit him.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
local21news.com

Road closed for crash in York Co., police investigating

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police are investigating a vehicle crash on Cassel Road, and Cly Road. While police are investigating the crash, the road will be closed in both directions for "an extended period of time," police say. There was no report of how many were involved,...
foxwilmington.com

Pennsylvania Woman Rescued After Falling Over Mt. Washington Hillside

A Pennsylvania woman was rescued and taken to the hospital after falling down part of the Mt. Washington hillside. The woman was riding her bicycle on East Sycamore Street when her brakes failed and she hit the median, propelling her over the hillside, said Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, according to CBS News.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man in custody after SWAT situation in Lawrence County

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The New Castle police department issued a warning Tuesday, asking people to avoid the area of Booker Drive and Altman Road. The department posted on its Facebook page just after 10 a.m. that officers were on the scene of an active situation in the Harbor Heights housing complex in the city.
NEW CASTLE, PA
NBC News

NBC News

525K+
Followers
58K+
Post
333M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy