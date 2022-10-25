Read full article on original website
Servicewoman Killed in Tragic Training Accident on Pennsylvania Base
A 20-year-old servicewoman was killed Saturday in a crash between two vehicles during military training in Pennsylvania. The accident took place at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County, injuring three others who have since been released from the hospital, the military said. Mackenzie L. Shay was an army petroleum supply specialist who had been assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion, officials said. Gov. Tom Wolf (D) ordered all public buildings and grounds to fly their flags at half-staff in honor of Shay, The Lebanon Daily News reported. A cause of the accident hasn’t been revealed and an investigation is ongoing.Read it at The Meadville Tribune
wtae.com
The Pennsylvania National Guard announced Monday the soldier killed in a training accident over the weekend was a native of New Castle. Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, was killed in an accident involving two military vehicles. Shay was a 92F, Army petroleum supply specialist, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion, officials said in a statement.
Six people were wounded outside a Pittsburgh church during a funeral for a man killed in a shooting, officials say
PITTSBURGH — Six people were wounded Friday afternoon outside a church that was holding a funeral for a man who was killed in a shooting two weeks earlier, officials said. At 12:04 p.m. police were alerted to about five shots fired outside Destiny of Faith Church on Brighton Road on the city's north side. Immediately after, police were alerted to 15 additional gunshots, Pittsburgh Police Commander Richard Ford said at a news conference.
Stolen Hellcat Turns Into Two Deaths In Pennsylvania
We’ve heard the argument many times that car theft is really a victimless crime as long as vehicles are insured. However, we know that’s absolutely ridiculous for a number of reasons. A great example comes via an awful incident involving a stolen Dodge Challenger Hellcat in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania which went down way back on September 10. The end result was two people lost their lives.
Philadelphia Man Indicted In Fatal Cumberland County DWI Crash
A Philadelphia man has been indicted in connection with a fatal DWI crash in Cumberland County, authorities said. Brian A. Trexler, 23, of Oakmont Street, drove off of Route 347 in Maurice River Township on May 30, 2021, striking several trees, New Jersey State Police said. Brad M. Geist, of...
UPDATE: US 30 west reopened after crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — US 30 westbound in Lancaster County has reopened after a crash, according to a 511PA update from 2:42 p.m. on Oct. 27. According to 511PA, all lanes of US 30 westbound were closed near Mountville, Lancaster County. The highway was closed between the Mountville and Prospect Road exits for a […]
Signs of Revolutionary War POW camp unearthed in Pennsylvania
Researchers say they solved a decades-old riddle this week by finding remnants of the stockade and therefore the site of a prison camp in York, Pennsylvania, that housed British soldiers for nearly two years during the American Revolutionary War. The location of Camp Security was thought to have been on...
Mom wanted in kidnapping of 6-year-old daughter arrested in Virginia
DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A woman wanted in the kidnapping of her 6-year-old daughter in Downingtown has been arrested in Virginia. According to police, Vanessa Gutshall abducted her daughter during a supervised visit at East Ward Elementary School on Tuesday.The 6-year-old was found safe on Thursday. The supervisor of the visit told police the mother fled with the child in a gray 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, license plate number KXR-3699. Gutshall was seen later that day at the Rivertowne Restaurant & Bar in Wrightsville, PA, about an hour west of Downingtown near York, without the child. An Amber Alert was issued by Pennsylvania State Police soon after. Gutshall was arrested by Fairfax County Police in Mclean, VA, on Oct. 27 at approximately 11:30 a.m. after police observed a stolen Virginia license plate on the same vehicle in which she fled with the child. Authorities say another license plate had been affixed to the car to conceal the child.
Ex-Philadelphia deputy accused of selling illegal guns, including 2 used in 'ambush' shooting at high school scrimmage
A former Philadelphia sheriff's deputy is accused of illegally selling firearms, including two which had been used in a deadly "ambush" after a high school football scrimmage, court documents state. The former deputy, Samir Ahmad, 29, faces charges of firearms trafficking and selling firearms to a person unlawfully in the...
Woman fighting for her life after being shot in Wilmington, Delaware
Police found the victim on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her torso.
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. — Twenty-year-old Mackenzie Shay, a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard, was killed over the weekend in a military training accident at Fort Indiantown Gap. Mackenzie was from New Castle, graduated from Mohawk High School, and was a Junior at Slippery Rock University majoring in...
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (CBS) – A Pennsylvania National Guard service member is dead and three others are hurt after a crash. The crash which involved two military vehicles happened Saturday at Fort Indiantown Gap, north of Harrisburg.The U.S. Army hasn't said how the accident happened and says further details won't be available until their investigation is over.
High school student boarding school bus struck by vehicle in York County
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday morning, a student was hit by a vehicle while attempting to board a school bus, the Newberry Township Police Department said. Emergency responders were called to the 500 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township shortly after 7 a.m. on Oct. 26, police said. There, police said […]
Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run
The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
Suspected driver, vehicle located in Berks pedestrian hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - State police say they have tracked down the driver who fatally hit a man along a Berks County road and kept going. Investigators located the vehicle and driver Monday night, less than 24 hours after the accident in Earl Township, police said. The driver, whose name...
Tree cutter dies after accident in Ellwood City
A man has died after an accident while cutting a tree in Ellwood City. It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the tree cutter was about 30 feet in the air. The Ellwood City Fire Chief told 21 News the man was injured after a branch he was cutting fell and hit him.
Road closed for crash in York Co., police investigating
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police are investigating a vehicle crash on Cassel Road, and Cly Road. While police are investigating the crash, the road will be closed in both directions for "an extended period of time," police say. There was no report of how many were involved,...
Pennsylvania Woman Rescued After Falling Over Mt. Washington Hillside
A Pennsylvania woman was rescued and taken to the hospital after falling down part of the Mt. Washington hillside. The woman was riding her bicycle on East Sycamore Street when her brakes failed and she hit the median, propelling her over the hillside, said Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, according to CBS News.
Man in custody after SWAT situation in Lawrence County
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The New Castle police department issued a warning Tuesday, asking people to avoid the area of Booker Drive and Altman Road. The department posted on its Facebook page just after 10 a.m. that officers were on the scene of an active situation in the Harbor Heights housing complex in the city.
Driver Killed In Route 1 Crash Was Pulled From Vehicle By Good Samaritan: Report
A driver died and a passenger was injured in a one-car crash on Route 1 in Bucks County, LevittownNow reports. The vehicle traveled on the southbound median before crashing into the West Interchange bridge support near West Gilliam Avenue on the Langhorne and Middletown Township border around 6:30 p.m Sunday, Oct. 23, the outlet says citing a local fire official.
