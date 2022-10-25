27-Yera-Old Bobby Sims Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Caddo Parish (Caddo Parish, LA)

Nationwide Report

Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Saturday night in south Caddo Parish.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Bobby Sims of Coushatta.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, Sims was ejected from his truck during the crash. The crash happened in the 11000 block of state Highway 1 at Caspiana around 10 p.m.

Officials said Sims was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he died later. Additional information regarding the crash is currently unavailable. An investigation into the crash is under review.

