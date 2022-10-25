ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Newsweek

Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia: Poll

With just weeks remaining before the anticipated midterm elections in November, Democrat Stacey Abrams is still trailing in new polling that offers a potentially bleak outlook for her chances of beating Brian Kemp in a rematch with the Republican governor. A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia News Collaborative survey released Wednesday showed...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband

The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
People

Arizona Republican Kari Lake Booted from Gubernatorial Town Hall Audience: She 'Brought the Drama'

"Anyone who thinks she was there to follow all the rules doesn’t know Kari Lake," one of the event organizers told NBC News The organizers of a town hall event featuring two candidates running for Arizona governor say the Republican candidate, Kari Lake, was asked to leave the audience after it appeared she tried to disrupt the event for her opponent, Katie Hobbs. NBC News reports that both Lake and Hobbs had agreed that neither would be onstage while the other was speaking, with Hobbs slated to...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

OLD Who won the Pennsylvania Senate debate? Top takeaways from John Fetterman and Dr Oz midterm face-off

The two major candidates for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat stepped onto the stage in Harrisburg having something to prove. Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman needed to prove that he could do the job after he suffered a stroke back in May. Retired surgeon and television host Mehmet Oz, a political neophyte endorsed by former president Donald Trump, needed to show he could actually have a grasp on the issues in Washington and address policy questinos head on. Here are our main takeaways from the debate:Fetterman tries to show he can do the jobAt the beginning of the debate, Mr...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Gisele Fetterman, wife of US senate candidate, is much more than a surrogate

For most candidates, suffering a stroke in the midst of a campaign for the US senate might have meant an early exit. But John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania, had a secret weapon. As he began a difficult and very public journey to recovery, his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, quickly stepped in to pick up the slack.When Mr Fetterman faced questions over his health following the stroke, Ms Fetterman, who was diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood, used the incident as an opportunity to talk about how the media covers disability. She criticised coverage of his use of closed captions...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Popculture

Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth

The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
Newsweek

Newsweek

