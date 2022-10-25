Read full article on original website
Related
Former Biden aide calls Fetterman 'a political athlete' who 'looks and sounds like Pennsylvania'
A former spokesman for First Lady Jill Biden heaped praise on Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman following the release of a doctor's note geared toward assuaging fears about the Democratic senatorial nominee's physical fitness for office. Michael LaRosa, who also served as a special assistant to President Biden, joined host...
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia: Poll
With just weeks remaining before the anticipated midterm elections in November, Democrat Stacey Abrams is still trailing in new polling that offers a potentially bleak outlook for her chances of beating Brian Kemp in a rematch with the Republican governor. A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia News Collaborative survey released Wednesday showed...
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Records show one third of Fetterman's days as Lt. Gov. had empty schedule for more than 3 years: AP
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has pointed to his work as the state's current lieutenant governor as he campaigns for a job in Washington, D.C., but an Associated Press review of his time in that position shows a noticeably light workload. The examination – which focused exclusively on the...
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband
The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
Val Demings' Chances of Beating Marco Rubio in Florida, According to Polls
Representative Val Demings, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Florida, is closing in on incumbent Republican Senator Marco Rubio, though Rubio still maintains a lead over his challenger in some polls. A recent poll conducted by Progress Florida shared by Political Polls, a non-partisan group that conducts political polls, predictions...
Fetterman stumbles during debate when questioned about flip-flop on support for fracking
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman stumbled during Tuesday's debate with his GOP challenger, Dr. Mehmet Oz, after he was asked about prior statements he made in opposition to fracking, a process he now says he has "always supported." "I've always supported fracking and I always believe that independence with...
WATCH: MSNBC host Joe Scarborough says it is 'obvious' John Fetterman is 'impaired' after stroke
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is "impaired" after his shaky debate performance Tuesday.
POLITICO
Joe Manchin is predicting a Democratic Senate majority coming out of the midterms — and hoping for an end to 50-50 life in the upper chamber.
Freshman Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) told members of the House’s largest GOP caucus on Thursday, during their weekly meeting, that she is endorsing Hern for the role. The Oklahoma Republican had worked quickly to lock up support in the race. In a statement first provided to POLITICO, Cammack said...
Arizona Republican Kari Lake Booted from Gubernatorial Town Hall Audience: She 'Brought the Drama'
"Anyone who thinks she was there to follow all the rules doesn’t know Kari Lake," one of the event organizers told NBC News The organizers of a town hall event featuring two candidates running for Arizona governor say the Republican candidate, Kari Lake, was asked to leave the audience after it appeared she tried to disrupt the event for her opponent, Katie Hobbs. NBC News reports that both Lake and Hobbs had agreed that neither would be onstage while the other was speaking, with Hobbs slated to...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke dodges twice when asked if he would 'take your AR-15'
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke dodged a question twice on Friday night during a debate when asked if he would confiscate AR-15's, as he has previously stated. The debate took place between Texas gubernatorial candidates Beto O'Rourke, a Democrat, and Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, on Friday night. During the...
OLD Who won the Pennsylvania Senate debate? Top takeaways from John Fetterman and Dr Oz midterm face-off
The two major candidates for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat stepped onto the stage in Harrisburg having something to prove. Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman needed to prove that he could do the job after he suffered a stroke back in May. Retired surgeon and television host Mehmet Oz, a political neophyte endorsed by former president Donald Trump, needed to show he could actually have a grasp on the issues in Washington and address policy questinos head on. Here are our main takeaways from the debate:Fetterman tries to show he can do the jobAt the beginning of the debate, Mr...
Bill Maher predicts Trump will 'show up' for next presidential inauguration 'whether he wins or not'
Bill Maher predicted that former President Donald Trump will be at the presidential inauguration in January 2025 — whether he wins in 2024 or not. The comedian and pundit made the prediction while speaking in an interview with Chris Cuomo on the debut episode of the latter's NewsNation show, CUOMO, recorded on Friday.
Gisele Fetterman, wife of US senate candidate, is much more than a surrogate
For most candidates, suffering a stroke in the midst of a campaign for the US senate might have meant an early exit. But John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania, had a secret weapon. As he began a difficult and very public journey to recovery, his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, quickly stepped in to pick up the slack.When Mr Fetterman faced questions over his health following the stroke, Ms Fetterman, who was diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood, used the incident as an opportunity to talk about how the media covers disability. She criticised coverage of his use of closed captions...
The Jewish Press
Republican Jewish Coalition Buys $1.5 Million in Ads for Pennsylvania Senate Race
The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) announced a $1.5 million TV ad buy in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, putting a spotlight on the incident when the Democratic nominee for the state’s U.S. Senate seat, John Fetterman, chased an unarmed, innocent black man with a shotgun in 2013. At the time, Fetterman...
Who Won Georgia Debate Between Stacey Abrams, Brian Kemp? Analyst Verdict
Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp showed their differing views, as they discussed issues around the pandemic, crime and the future of Georgia.
Distraught host of 'The View' slams Kamala criticism: 'Democrats need to have her back!'
"The View" co-host Ana Navarro complained Kamala Harris had been unfairly attacked by the GOP and unsupported by the Democratic Party since she took office.
Popculture
Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth
The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
Georgia debate moderator accused of 'fan service' for saying Stacey Abrams is on ‘side of public opinion'
Conservatives accused one of the Georgia gubernatorial debate moderators of "embarrassing" "fan service" for his question asking how it’s possible that Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams is down in the polls when she is on the "side of public opinion" on major issues. Critics alleged moderator and local CBS affiliate...
Seven House races shift in Democrats' favor: Poll
Democrats racked up gains in seven House races in the latest Cook Political Report, eclipsing the three races that moved in the Republicans' favor.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
115K+
Post
1009M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2