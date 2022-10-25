Taylor Swift, 'Geriatric Pop Star,' Teases First Tour in Years

Taylor Swift called herself a "geriatric pop star" while hinting she will be going on tour soon.

During an appearance on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the singer, 32, discussed the record-breaking success of her new album, Midnights.

"I'm beside myself, really," she told host Jimmy Fallon, adding: "I'm feeling very overwhelmed by the fans' love for the record. I'm also feeling, like, very soft and fragile, so the two can exist at once."

Midnights was released on October 21 and has already become the top-selling album of 2022. In just one day, it racked up 88 million streams in the United States and 185 million worldwide on Spotify, beating out Bad Bunny's previous record of 183 million global streams for his album Un Verano Sin Ti.

Taylor Swift arrives for Universal Pictures' world premiere of "Cats" at Alice Tully Hall on December 16, 2019 in New York City. The singer called herself a "geriatric pop star" on Monday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" while discussing the success of her new album "Midnights." ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images

"The fact that the fans have done this—the breaking of the records and the going out to the stores and getting it, it's like, I'm 32, so we're considered geriatric pop stars," Swift laughed. "They start trying to put us out to pasture at age 25. I'm just happy to be here."

In response, Fallon, 48, insisted, "Oh no no no. You're just getting started, buddy, you're just getting started."

Later on in their conversation, the dad of two—who shares daughters Winnie, 9, and Frances, 7, with wife Nancy Juvonen—pointed out that Swift hasn't toured in "like, four years."

"I know. I think I should do it," the Pennsylvania native nodded, to which Fallon asked: "Are we talking sooner than later?"

Clearly trying to avoid answering the question, Swift said, "Um, I mean, you know, I should do it."

The "Look What You Made Me Do" artist said that she misses seeing her fans' reactions in person.

"When it's time, we'll do it. I miss it. I really miss it. I miss, you know, when you write songs, and you're proud of the songs, and you have the fans reacting, the most potent way that you can see them react is by looking into their faces," she explained. "I miss that a lot. I miss that connection."

The 11-time Grammy winner hasn't toured in nearly five years after her Lover Fest concert tour was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Swift previously confirmed a Midnights tour is happening on her U.K. website but gave minimal details.

"Pre-order* the new Taylor Swift album Midnights on any format from the official U.K. store to get special presale code access for forthcoming and yet to be announced Taylor Swift U.K. show dates," the note read, prior to the album's release.

The site stated that more information "will be confirmed at a later date" and assured fans that there will be "plenty of warning" before tickets go on sale.

No pre-sale offer has been made to U.S. fans yet.