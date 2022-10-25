14 best wide leg trousers: Enviably chic pairs for every occasion

With the warm weather now a distant memory, few staples in our wardrobes will work harder than a pair of trousers we really love. And if like us, you’d really rather not give up comfort in the name of fashion , relaxed and roomy silhouettes are hard to beat.

Needless to say, wide leg trousers have already taken many forms throughout fashion history. From the billowing palazzo trousers first popularised in the Sixties to ultra baggy jeans of the Nineties and early aughts – and now, the wide leg trend has been enjoying a major comeback.

You only need to look to the high street and autumn/winter 2022 collections to see the sartorial takeover of wider leg styles. Louis Vuitton introduced ultra baggy teamed with neutrals to the runway this season, while Boss brought slouchy power suiting in moody monochrome. And to be perfectly honest, we couldn’t be happier to see it.

Owing to their voluminous shaping they are supremely comfortable, but wide leg trousers also look incredible too. Their loose and sometimes floor-sweeping shape can be especially flattering, while that oversized silhouette lends elegance and impact with minimal effort.

The wardrobe linchpin that keeps on giving too, pair them with a blouse and chunky loafers while dressing for the office, while trainers and cropped sweater vests, loose white tanks and cropped knits transform them into enviable off-duty pieces.

We searched far and very wide for the the best wide leg trousers for every occasion – whether it’s tailored trousers, silk-look or Seventies-inspired jeans on your wishlist.

How we tested

We took inspiration from current trends while making room for timeless and unusual designs that would keep things interesting. It was important to include a range of fabrics and styles suited to both casual and more formal occasions, while assessing the price and quality of the trousers, how comfortable they were, and how wearable they were when it came to assembling an outfit.

The best wide leg trousers for 2022 are:

Best overall – Ghost mya trousers in black: £89, Ghost.co.uk

– Ghost mya trousers in black: £89, Ghost.co.uk Best for slouchy luxury – Reformation Mason pant: £200, Thereformation.com

– Reformation Mason pant: £200, Thereformation.com Best wide leg jeans – Baukjen organic wide leg jeans: £109, Baukjen.com

– Baukjen organic wide leg jeans: £109, Baukjen.com Best bright trousers – Warehouse premium tailored wide leg orange trousers: £79.20, Warehousefashion.com

– Warehouse premium tailored wide leg orange trousers: £79.20, Warehousefashion.com Best Corduroy trousers – Maeve colette corduroy wide-leg trousers: £115, Anthropologie.com

– Maeve colette corduroy wide-leg trousers: £115, Anthropologie.com Best super wide trousers – ME+EM cotton super wide leg trouser: £165, Meandem.com

– ME+EM cotton super wide leg trouser: £165, Meandem.com Best affordable jeans – Lucy & Yak Delores wide-leg jeans organic denim mid wash blue: £57, Lucyandyak.com

– Lucy & Yak Delores wide-leg jeans organic denim mid wash blue: £57, Lucyandyak.com Best satin trousers – Warehouse satin wide leg trousers: £52, Warehousefashion.com

– Warehouse satin wide leg trousers: £52, Warehousefashion.com Best for an ultra high waist – Karen Millen relaxed tailored high waist wide leg trousers: £87.20, Karenmillen.com

– Karen Millen relaxed tailored high waist wide leg trousers: £87.20, Karenmillen.com Best tie-front trousers – Saint and Sofia Pimlico pant in black: £94, Saintandsofia.com

– Saint and Sofia Pimlico pant in black: £94, Saintandsofia.com Best pinstripe trousers – Monki grey pinstripe wide leg trousers: £35, Monki.com

– Monki grey pinstripe wide leg trousers: £35, Monki.com Best culotte trousers –French Connection Arabelle Delphine culotte trousers: £65, Frenchconnection.com

–French Connection Arabelle Delphine culotte trousers: £65, Frenchconnection.com Best faux leather trousers – River Island black faux leather wide pleated trousers: £45, Riverisland.com

– River Island black faux leather wide pleated trousers: £45, Riverisland.com Best affordable trousers – Marks & Spencer crepe drawstring wide leg trousers: £29.50, Marksandspencer.com

The verdict: Wide leg trousers