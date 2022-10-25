Read full article on original website
GCF ‘Mission Impact Investing’ Establishing Regional Food Bank Branch in Galesburg
The Galesburg Community Foundation and River Bend Food Bank have established a partnership to bring a regional branch to Galesburg. Director of Development at the Galesburg Community Foundation, Sarah Grant, says the partnership is a part of the foundations new venture, ‘Mission Impact Investing:’. “Something that people might have...
New Licensures in Health, Science Add to Monmouth College’s Strong Educational Studies Program for Developing Teachers
Monmouth College already provides its educational studies majors with personalized support to help them grow and develop into teachers who are effective classroom leaders. The addition of two new licensure programs – one in health education and one in science education – will make the College’s teacher preparation even more distinctive. Both programs were recently approved by the Illinois State Board of Education.
Surgical Services at OSF Holy Family Continue to Expand
Two general surgeons have recently joined the team at OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth, providing surgical services for a variety of areas, explains Director of Perioperative Services Susan Melvin:. “We have two new surgeons that have come to Holy Family, Dr. Andrei Froeling and Dr. Jennifer Schmidt....
Trick or Treat … or Read: Monmouth College Faculty Member Creates ‘Ghost Stories’ Course
Total spending for Halloween this season is expected to hit a record $10.6 billion. The Oct. 31 holiday – much like the inside of a jack-o’-lantern – is lit. Kevin Roberts, a lecturer in Monmouth College’s English department, has noticed that trend, leading him to create a lit course, “Ghost Stories.”
Integrous Risk Solutions Co-Owner Brian Morefield of Monmouth Says the Need for More Security is Growing at School, Work, and Events
Local Monmouth resident Brian Morefield is the co-owner of Integrous Risk Solutions, which is a nationwide armed security provider in the United States. Morefield says the industry is growing and the need for more security is increasing:. “It’s sad today, as our law enforcement has really taken it on the...
Murphy running for National FFA Officer Position
A former FFA state officer from Macomb is in the running for a National FFA officer position. More from RFD Radio’s Jim Taylor.
Trick-Or-Treating on the Monmouth Square This Saturday
The annual trick-or-treating on the square in Downtown Monmouth with the Warren County Public Library is this Saturday, October 29th beginning at 10 am, shares Youth Librarian Cammy Davis:. “Ideally, if we have a smaller crowd, we will usher everyone to the Children’s Room and read a story, which will...
Iceless Skating Rink and Cash Cube Coming to Monmouth’s Christmas on the Square
The 5th Annual Christmas on the Square in Downtown Monmouth will be Friday, December 2nd from 5 to 8 pm. New additions will make an appearance during this year’s Candyland Christmas theme, shares Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelli Kinzer:. “One exciting thing, Smithfield Foods and Midwest...
IDNR Urges the Public to Leave the Mountain Lion Currently Roaming the State Alone
There’s at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now, and the State Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to leave him alone. A cougar was struck and killed on I-88 earlier this month, but there’s a second one. It was fitted with a GPS collar last year by Nebraska officials and has made its way here says DNR Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer:
MDH to Kick-off Holiday Season by Holding 16th Annual Festival of Trees
The McDonough District Hospital Foundation will once again kick off the Holiday season by hosting the 16th annual Festival of Trees. The Festival is a fundraising event to benefit MDH and the funds raised this year are being directed toward a CT scanner technology upgrade. The festivities will begin Monday,...
Robert E. Jern Sr.
Robert E. Jern Sr. age 93, of Monmouth/Oquawka; passed away at 5:54 am on Friday October 28, 2022 at the home of his son, Robert in West Burlington, Iowa. Robert was born on July 16, 1929 in Oquawka, Illinois and is the son of Emil Warner and Hazel Edna (Decker) Jern. He was raised in Oquawka, Illinois where her attended local schools and Oquawka High School. Robert was married 71 years to Vera Fern Ditto on May 7, 1950 in Oquawka, Illinois. She preceded him in death on July 10, 2021. Robert first worked as a pig farmer for Shorty McGillicuddy for a time, then had numerous employments to include as a printing press operator for the Henderson County Journal, working at SS Kresge Stores as a stocker and Earl Riggle Grocery Store, at the 7 UP Bottling Company and managed the Oquawka Movie Theatre while he worked at Osco Drug in Burlington, also and lastly the Eagles Grocery Store. He is a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, the Monmouth/Galesburg congregation. Robert is survived by two daughters, Connie Packard and Daryl of East Dubuque, IL; and Brenda Randolph and Reuben of Galesburg, IL. There are three sons, David and Pam Jern of Monmouth, Illinois, Mike Jern of Marion, IA; and Robert and Jennifer Jern of West Burlington, IA. He has seventeen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren surviving. Robert is preceded in his death by his parents, his wife, Vera, his sister, Ruby Gilmore, and two brothers, Milton and Philip Jern.
Diana L. Caldwell
Diana L. Caldwell, age 69, of Galesburg, Illinois and formerly of Monmouth, passed away at 11:00 am on Tuesday October 25, 2022 at her Galesburg apartment. Diana was born on May 17, 1953 in Monmouth and is the daughter of Homer K. and Ruth Gaskill Jared. She was raised in Monmouth where she attended school and graduated from Assumption High School with the class of 1971. Diana was formerly married to Michael E. Caldwell. She was trained as a Certified Nurses Assistant and was employed at Applegate Inn in Monmouth for a number of years and later at several Galesburg Nursing Homes. In later years she did private home health care until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling, going to Bingo, Thrift Shopping and Crafting. Diana most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and visiting friends in Arizona. Surviving her are her three daughters, Jennifer L. Cutliff and Terry of Galesburg, Illinois, Heidi M. Rowland form Altona, Illinois, and Amity e. Caldwell of Bow, Washington. There are seven granddaughters, Angel Cutliff of Davenport, Iowa, Amanda Cutliff of Galesburg, Illinois, Kailin Cutliff of Galesburg, Illinois, Heaven Rowland of Altona, Illinois, Jordan Rowland in Louisiana, Julianna Caldwell and Sophie Caldwell both of Bow, Washington. There are two grandsons, Damion Miller of Altona, Illinois and William Smith of Galesburg, Illinois.
This Halloween, Keep the Scares off the Road
The Galesburg Police Department is reminding motorists of the dangers of impaired driving, particularly on Halloween when little ghouls and goblins are out in neighborhoods and on busy streets after dark. If you plan to be out celebrating, keep these fearsome warnings in mind: Drive sober or get pulled over. Drive high, get a DUI.
Murder Mystery Play ‘Clue’ on Stage at Sandburg November 4th – 6th
The Carl Sandburg College Humanities and Fine Arts Department will present their fall production “Clue” Friday, November 4th through Sunday, November 6th in the Fine Arts Theater on Sandburg’s Main Campus in Galesburg. Theater Instruction Robert Thompson has a sneak preview:. “Everyone knows that favorite board game,...
Leroy “Andy” Anderson
Leroy “Andy” Anderson, 84, of Monmouth, IL, passed away on October 24, 2022. Leroy was born March 27, 1938, in Monmouth, IL, the son of Lawrence E. and Bettie S. (Conard) Anderson. He was raised and lived in the Monmouth area his entire life. Leroy graduated from Monmouth High School in 1956. He married Phyllis A. McIntyre on March 15, 1966 in Monmouth and they raised three children. Leroy’s father taught him to paint and wallpaper at a young age and he eventually took over the family business, Anderson Painting & Paper Hanging. He also joined the Monmouth Fire Department in 1965 and attained the rank of Assistant Fire Chief prior to retiring in 1991. Leroy enjoyed spending winters in Florida with his wife, socializing with family & friends, and collecting baseball memorabilia. He was an avid supporter of the American Red Cross and dedicated donor. Survivors include his wife, Phyllis, daughters, Brenda Anderson Tate and Michelle Sperry of Monmouth, IL and son, Randy (Tina) Anderson of White Heath, IL; 8 grandchildren, Darcy (Joe) Young, Tyler (Morgan) Tate, Tanner (Kayla) Tate, Trace Tate, Lanie Tate, Lance (Emily) Sperry, Lauren Sperry, Cecelia Anderson and five great-grandchildren. Leroy is also survived by his sister, Lorena Whalen, and sister-in-law, Linda Jennings. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lowell.
Kevin F. Williams
Kevin F. Williams, age 64, of Knoxville, Illinois died at 10:01 PM on Monday, October 24, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois. He was born on April 30, 1958 in Galesburg, Illinois the son of Earl F. and Audrey J. (Peterson) Williams. He attended and graduated from Knoxville High School in the class of 1976. He married Gayle A. Linnenburger on October 4, 1980 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Galesburg, Illinois.
Jimmie Lee Mims
Jimmie Lee Mims, 65, of Galesburg, died at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in Marigold Health Care Center. He was born July 10, 1957, in Galesburg, the son of Sgt. Melvin and Goldia Mae (Kimbrough) Mims Jr. He married Sandy Jean West on June 1, 1997, in Galesburg. He...
Connie M. Pinckney
Connie M. Pinckney, 66, of Galesburg, Illinois passed away at home on Friday, September 30, 2022. Cremation rites have accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Lake Storey Pavilion, 1572 Machan Dr., Galesburg, Illinois. Private family burial of cremated remains will be held at Oaklawn Memorials Gardens, Galesburg, Illinois. Hurd-Hendricks Funeral Homes and Crematory, Knoxville are in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. On-line condolences and/or expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.hurd-hendricksfuneralhome.com.
Deer Hunter Shotgun Sight in Day, Sunday, October 30th
The Macomb Police Department, along with Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of. Natural Resources, will be hosting an open range day. Macomb Police Department’s Depoy. Range will be open SUNDAY, October 30th, 2022 from 9am to 12 pm. Deer hunters will be able. to sight in their shotguns...
WIU Hoops to Hit the Quad Cities
MACOMB/MOLINE, IL – – For the first time in Leatherneck men’s and women’s basketball history, the Western Illinois basketball programs are taking the home show on the road, playing a regular season men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader inside Vibrant Arena at THE MARK of the Quad Cities in Moline, Illinois on Friday, December 16.
