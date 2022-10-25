Read full article on original website
Space rock slams into Mars, forming a crater that revealed chunks of ice
Christmas came a little early for NASA's InSight mission last December when the lander detected a massive quake on Mars. Now, scientists know what caused the red planet to rumble. A meteoroid slammed into Mars 2,174 miles (3,500 kilometers) away from the lander and created a fresh impact crater on the Martian surface.
U.S. Volcano That Has Been Dormant for 800 Years Appears to Be Waking Up
New activity has been detected under Mount Edgecumbe, a previously dormant volcano near Sitka, Alaska.
Bird sets nonstop distance record with 8,435-mile flight
A bird expert said Friday that a young bar-tailed godwit set the nonstop distance record by flying 8,435 miles from Alaska to Tasmania.
