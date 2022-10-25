ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Daily Mail

Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'

Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
The Independent

Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt

Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
Rolling Stone

Tom Brady Has Apparently Been Texting With Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis lately has been mimicking Donald Trump, presumably as he attempts to curry favor among the MAGA sect ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run. The Florida governor taking after the former president’s habits extends beyond aping his hand gestures and rallying for Trump-endorsed candidates. DeSantis is also a big fan of Tom Brady, and the two are even on texting terms, according to Tim Michels, the Republican candidate for governor of Wisconsin. Michels hosted DeSantis in Green Bay last month, with the pair attending a Packers game at Lambeau Field. He spoke about the experience at a campaign...
Daily Mail

President Biden is caught swearing on hot mic as he tours Hurricane Ian wreckage with Mayor of Ft. Myers: Puts on a united front with DeSantis after hurricane killed at least 109

The president was caught on hot mic proclaiming that 'no one f***s with a Biden' during his trip to Florida Wednesday where he put on a united front with Ron DeSantis, who he called 'guv.'. After surveying damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida, President Joe Biden delivered remarks alongside the...
POLITICO

Florida Democratic Party leader faces growing mutiny

Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashing red— There are already plenty of signs that Nov. 8 is going to be a rough night for Florida Democrats. Under pressure— But before that even happens, Florida Democratic Party chair Manny Diaz — the former Miami mayor who was supposed to help turn around the party's fortunes after a disastrous 2020 election — finds himself coming under a rising tide of criticism.
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
