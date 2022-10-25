Read full article on original website
Val Demings' Chances of Beating Marco Rubio in Florida, According to Polls
Representative Val Demings, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Florida, is closing in on incumbent Republican Senator Marco Rubio, though Rubio still maintains a lead over his challenger in some polls. A recent poll conducted by Progress Florida shared by Political Polls, a non-partisan group that conducts political polls, predictions...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Asks Kamala Harris if White Husband Is 'Worth Less'
The GOP congresswoman accused Harris of pushing for "equity" in regards to Hurricane Ian aid, but the White House dismissed her criticism as "inaccurate."
Desantis Calls Trump 'A Moron Who Has No Business Running For President,' Former Staffers Say: Report
The off-camera insult-flinging between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump is intensifying as the two prepare to potentially square off against each other to secure the Republican presidential nomination. The latest news comes from a Vanity Fair report, in which Gabriel Sherman writes that Desantis called Trump...
Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'
Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt
Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
Will Gov. DeSantis lose the election? Here's what Floridians say
Governor Ron DeSantis seems to be one of the favorites in a Florida governor’s race. On the other hand, his challenger, former Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, has a few roads to victory, making him a significant underdog in this fight. DeSantis faces many challenges in the weeks ahead.
Tom Brady Has Apparently Been Texting With Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis lately has been mimicking Donald Trump, presumably as he attempts to curry favor among the MAGA sect ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run. The Florida governor taking after the former president’s habits extends beyond aping his hand gestures and rallying for Trump-endorsed candidates. DeSantis is also a big fan of Tom Brady, and the two are even on texting terms, according to Tim Michels, the Republican candidate for governor of Wisconsin. Michels hosted DeSantis in Green Bay last month, with the pair attending a Packers game at Lambeau Field. He spoke about the experience at a campaign...
Who Won Marco Rubio vs Val Demings Debate in Florida? Commentators Weigh In
Newsweek has reaction to last night's Florida Senate debate between Marco Rubio and Val Demings.
Crist is Ahead of DeSantis, According to One Poll
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist believes that Hurricane Ian’s response hurt the incumbent. “It got him a lot of air time,” Crist said. “We’ll see how people feel about their property insurance.”
President Biden's pot announcement could have a huge impact on Florida's marijuana industry
Saying “it makes no sense,” President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law and instructed his administration to consider whether cannabis should get a new drug classification. The president’s announcement —- four weeks ahead of the mid-term elections —- could...
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Canvasser Attacked And Brutally Beaten
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida claimed that multiple assailants attacked and seriously injured a canvasser backing the senator Sunday night. “Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t
Ron DeSantis says the media WANTED Hurricane Ian to hit Florida so they could advance their 'political agenda'
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday accused the 'national regime media' of wanting Hurricane Ian to wreak havoc Tampa, claiming it would have been used to advance a 'political agenda.'. The Republican leader was speaking with small conservative outlet Florida's Voice, who caught up with him in hard-hit Lee County.
Poll: Who won Rubio-Demings debate?
Florida's first and only U.S. Senate debate was held at Palm Beach State College’s Lake Worth Campus on Tuesday night.
Fast Company
DeSantis didn’t want migrants in Florida. Now they’re helping rebuild the state
Hurricane Ian wasn’t just Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935, but also the U.S.’s second costliest disaster, after Katrina, with at least $60 billion in damages—much of which will take years to fully repair. Rebuilding communities after natural disasters has largely become the role of migrant workers....
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
President Biden is caught swearing on hot mic as he tours Hurricane Ian wreckage with Mayor of Ft. Myers: Puts on a united front with DeSantis after hurricane killed at least 109
The president was caught on hot mic proclaiming that 'no one f***s with a Biden' during his trip to Florida Wednesday where he put on a united front with Ron DeSantis, who he called 'guv.'. After surveying damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida, President Joe Biden delivered remarks alongside the...
POLITICO
Florida Democratic Party leader faces growing mutiny
Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashing red— There are already plenty of signs that Nov. 8 is going to be a rough night for Florida Democrats. Under pressure— But before that even happens, Florida Democratic Party chair Manny Diaz — the former Miami mayor who was supposed to help turn around the party's fortunes after a disastrous 2020 election — finds himself coming under a rising tide of criticism.
MSNBC
'No government' DeSantis is about to become a big government Republican former Florida rep. says
Hurricane Ian has caused a level of damage that required federal government assistance in order to rebuild. "In a time of tragedy people need help. Where Ron DeSantis is a 'no government' conservative, he's about to become a Big Government Republican,” former Florida congressman David Jolly tells Joy Reid.Sept. 30, 2022.
Gizmodo
We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social
Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
‘Going to be ugly’: All signs point to Republican landslide in Florida
National organizations and donors have all but abandoned their candidates — setting off fears that Florida is no longer viewed as competitive. That would have dire implications for the next presidential election.
