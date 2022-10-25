ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

25newsnow.com

Fraud allegations leveled against Sankoty Lakes developer in lawsuit

SPRING BAY (25 News Now) - A lawsuit alleging fraud has been filed against Sankoty Lakes developer Kim Blickenstaff. The lawsuit was filed earlier this month by the couple who formerly owned the land - Dwayne and Patricia Atherton. A 20-page complaint obtained by 25 News shows conversations between Dwayne...
SPRING BAY, IL
WQAD

Local pharmacies struggle to stay open amid billing and staffing issues

MOLINE, Ill. — Local pharmacies big and small are struggling to keep their doors open. Within the Quad Cities, four Walgreens pharmacies are set to temporarily close:. Industry leaders say struggles with staffing and billing issues affect both big-name stores and small independently owned pharmacies. "That's what we're facing...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Chase ends near base of Arsenal Bridge

A chase through Davenport came to an end near the base of the Government Bridge early Thursday morning. This was around 1:30 a.m. by the intersection of 2nd Street and Leclaire. Officers with Davenport Police and the Iowa State Patrol were on scene. Our news crew saw one car with...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents

Law enforcement identified suspect through tattoo, photos, surveillance. A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she is connected to “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries and “Felony Lane” crimes throughout the Quad Cities area. Janice Cabano faces these felony charges, according to court...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police allege employee stole $40,000 in lottery-ticket scheme

A 41-year-old Davenport woman faces two felony charges after police allege she stole thousands of dollars in a lottery-ticket scheme at a convenience store where she worked. Debbra Locey faces charges of first-degree theft and forgery or theft of lottery tickets, according to court records. On Aug. 4, detectives were...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Eldridge city clerk fired after alleged misuse of city funds

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The City of Eldridge, Iowa approved a resolution ordering the removal of their city clerk Tuesday night during a special city council meeting. Former City Clerk Denise Benson worked for the city for thirty years before she was placed on paid leave in mid-October after the council said they discovered she had allegedly misused city funds.
ELDRIDGE, IA
ourquadcities.com

UPDATE: Illinois police union condemns attack on East Moline officer

UPDATE, Oct. 25, 2022, 10:20 a.m.: Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge President Chris Southwood on Tuesday morning issued the following statement regarding the Monday evening on-duty bludgeoning of East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind, a seven-year veteran, who remains in critical condition due to his injuries:. “Sergeant...
EAST MOLINE, IL
B100

This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa

It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg Police respond to three more burglaries from motor vehicles on Sunday

Late Sunday morning, Galesburg Police responded to the 700 block of North Academy Street in reference to a burglary. A 53-year-old female told police someone broke out the passenger-side window of her sedan and stole her purse. Inside the purse was various credit and bank cards as well as a checkbook. Then early Sunday afternoon, GPD responded to the 800 block of East Brooks Street for a report of a vehicle being burglarized. A 48-year-old female and a 22-year-old male told police both of their vehicles were burglarized overnight while sitting in the driveway. The male reported his wallet, along with his ID, bank cards, and about $600 in cash was taken, while the female reported only loose change missing from her vehicle. Also on Sunday, Galesburg Police responded to the 1100 block of East Brooks after a checkbook was recovered from a separate burglary investigation in the 800 block of East Brooks. The 79-year-old male resident didn’t realize his checkbook was missing. After going through his vehicle, the man also realized a bottle of aftershave was taken from his vehicle. The incidents are still under investigation.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Car hits house in Davenport

Emergency crews responded to a car that hit a house in Davenport on early Monday. It happened in the 1500 block of Marquette around 12:15 a.m. There was a large police presence in the area and an ambulance at the scene, but it was not clear if there were any injuries.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

‘Gotcha!’ says Truck Eating Bridge

The Truck Eating Bridge at Harrison and Fifth Street in Davenport couldn’t wait for Halloween for a treat. It claimed another victim on Thursday, October 27 around 1:10 p.m. A semi truck was involved, but no trailer this time. Scattered debris was minimal and there were no reports of injuries.
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

IDNR Urges the Public to Leave the Mountain Lion Currently Roaming the State Alone

There’s at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now, and the State Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to leave him alone. A cougar was struck and killed on I-88 earlier this month, but there’s a second one. It was fitted with a GPS collar last year by Nebraska officials and has made its way here says DNR Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer:
ILLINOIS STATE

