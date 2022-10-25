Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Investigates: Down to the wire for E-ZPass transparency legislation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s been more than a year since 11 Investigates first exposed that Pennsylvania Turnpike E-ZPass customers were getting blindsided by $10 penalty charges called v-tolls. Tonight, legislation introduced in response to our investigation made its final move through the General Assembly. It passed the PA...
After summer of uncertainly, Md. winery expects to open Pa. tasting room in spring 2023
It is taking longer than Enriques Pallares would have liked, but there is a timetable now for him to open another Casa Carmen winery, this one in Philadelphia’s suburbs. The target date for opening in Penn Township, in Pennsylvania’s Chester County, appears now to be April 2023, which is much closer to reality than this spring.
‘Joy as a tool of resistance’: Protestors stage dance party outside Doug Mastriano’s home
For nearly an hour Wednesday evening, a stretch of road in a housing development in rural Franklin County was turned into an impromptu dancehall. Participants whirled, twirled, gyrated, and otherwise cut a rug to a collection of tunes played through a portable speaker, even braving a brief rainstorm before abruptly departing the scene just before 6 p.m.
GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano meets with York voters
YORK, Pa. — With the election just two weeks away, Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano brought his Restore Freedom Tour to Windsor Township, York County on Tuesday. “He’s genuine, he’s the real deal, and I’m praying that he wins," Susan Allison, a Mastriano supporter in attendance told FOX43....
Four large projects in Dauphin County awarded more than $8M in grant money combined
Four large projects in Dauphin County were awarded more than $8 million combined in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
Pa. Acting Education Secretary delivers literacy message to Harrisburg school students
First grade teachers and students at Ben Franklin Elementary School in the Harrisburg School District received a visit Friday from Pennsylvania’s acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty. Hagarty focused on the importance of literacy and good reading habits, reading the Halloween-themed book, the “Creepy Crayon” by Aaron Reynolds to...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Farmer Places in National Wheat Yield Contest
A Pennsylvania farmer has placed third in the National Wheat Yield Contest. Darren Grumbine of Lebanon produced 143.20 bushels per acre in the dryland winter wheat category, the National Wheat Foundation said. Grumbine will receive a trip to the Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida, in March. The highest yield in...
Support 3 candidates in Camp Hill? Not with yard signs you don’t: Lawsuit
It’s a sign of election season. A Republican group in Camp Hill is suing the borough to overturn an ordinance that prohibits residents from placing more than two political signs on their property. The Camp Hill Borough Republican Association calls the ordinance — and the $1,000 fine for placing...
lebtown.com
$1.75 million settlement over death of Andy Dzwonchyk finalized in county court
A settlement with the estate of Andy Dzwonchyk over the fatal shooting of Dzwonchyk by a Pennsylvania state trooper was finalized Thursday in Lebanon County Court. The Dzwonchyk estate received $1.75 million in the civil lawsuit filed by the Philadelphia civil rights law firm Kairys, Rudovsky, Messing and Feinberg over the November 2021 shooting of Dzwonchyk by Trooper Jay Splain.
These 10 jobs are the most Harrisburg-ish
When it comes to Pennsylvania’s capital city, it’s no surprise to note that the state government employs thousands of people. Because of that, the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan region has a higher concentration of certain occupations than you’ll find elsewhere. While typists and historians might not be the first jobs you think of when talking about central Pa. employment, they are among the top 10 when it comes to location quotient.
lebtown.com
WLBR/WQIC radio sold for second time since 2019; impact on formats unclear
Lebanon County’s oldest radio station is getting new owners for the second time in a little over three years, but personnel and format changes, if any, haven’t been revealed. Radio industry website Radio Insight reported on Oct. 12 that local AM/FM station WLBR/WQIC is among 34 radio stations...
Cumberland County commissioner lambasted for seeking records from former colleague
A Cumberland County commissioners meeting erupted into a shouting match Thursday after a former member accused the current board chair of using the state’s Open Records Law in a Nixonian-style tactic to track opposition to a controversial sale of the county’s nursing home. Former Commissioner Rick Rovegno lit...
Mr. Sticky’s ‘Extremely Addictive’ Buns are Coming to Hampden Township
The new outpost, which is slated to open later this winter, has been a long time coming for local franchisee Philip Stuck.
LVC, others in Lebanon and Lancaster counties awarded more than $7M in grant money combined
Four large projects in Lancaster and Lebanon counties were awarded more than $7 million combined in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
Dauphin County midget football president accused of stealing $22K in league funds
The former president of a Susquehanna Township midget football league has been charged with spending nearly $22,000 in league funds on personal purchases, court documents said. Tracy Latham, 36, of Harrisburg, was president of the Susquehanna Township Midget Football Association from January 2022 until his resignation Oct. 17, according to...
Cumberland County native Jon Ritchie to replace WIP loudmouth Angelo Cataldi on morning show
Winter is coming. So is Angelo Cataldi’s retirement. On Thursday, the WIP host announced who will be replacing him on the station’s morning show. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports it will be former Philadelphia Eagles fullback and Cumberland County native Jon Ritchie and Joe DeCamara. The duo currently hosts WIP’s midday show.
Dig finds evidence of Revolutionary War prison camp in central Pa.
Researchers say they solved a decades-old riddle this week by finding remnants of the stockade and therefore the site of a prison camp in York, Pennsylvania, that housed British soldiers for nearly two years during the American Revolutionary War. The location of Camp Security was thought to have been on...
Carlisle Sports Emporium, others in Cumberland County awarded a combined $2M in grant money
Three large projects in Cumberland County were awarded a combined $2 million in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
Hummelstown-area interchange to be named for fallen Derry Township Police officer Michael Henry Jr.
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — An interchange on the border of Hummelstown Borough and Derry Township in Dauphin County will be named for Michael L. Henry Jr., a Derry Township Police Department officer who died of injuries suffered during training in 2019, Rep. Tom Mehaffie said Wednesday in a press release.
Altoona at Cumberland Valley football game to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch
The end of the Mid-Penn football regular season is here, and PennLive has one last big matchup it will broadcast on Friday night. The crew will be airing a Commonwealth Division matchup, where the 5-4 Altoona Mountain Lions travel to Mechanicsburg to take on the 6-3 Cumberland Valley Eagles. Cumberland...
