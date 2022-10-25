ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

PennLive.com

‘Joy as a tool of resistance’: Protestors stage dance party outside Doug Mastriano’s home

For nearly an hour Wednesday evening, a stretch of road in a housing development in rural Franklin County was turned into an impromptu dancehall. Participants whirled, twirled, gyrated, and otherwise cut a rug to a collection of tunes played through a portable speaker, even braving a brief rainstorm before abruptly departing the scene just before 6 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Four large projects in Dauphin County awarded more than $8M in grant money combined

Four large projects in Dauphin County were awarded more than $8 million combined in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Farmer Places in National Wheat Yield Contest

A Pennsylvania farmer has placed third in the National Wheat Yield Contest. Darren Grumbine of Lebanon produced 143.20 bushels per acre in the dryland winter wheat category, the National Wheat Foundation said. Grumbine will receive a trip to the Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida, in March. The highest yield in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lebtown.com

$1.75 million settlement over death of Andy Dzwonchyk finalized in county court

A settlement with the estate of Andy Dzwonchyk over the fatal shooting of Dzwonchyk by a Pennsylvania state trooper was finalized Thursday in Lebanon County Court. The Dzwonchyk estate received $1.75 million in the civil lawsuit filed by the Philadelphia civil rights law firm Kairys, Rudovsky, Messing and Feinberg over the November 2021 shooting of Dzwonchyk by Trooper Jay Splain.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

These 10 jobs are the most Harrisburg-ish

When it comes to Pennsylvania’s capital city, it’s no surprise to note that the state government employs thousands of people. Because of that, the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan region has a higher concentration of certain occupations than you’ll find elsewhere. While typists and historians might not be the first jobs you think of when talking about central Pa. employment, they are among the top 10 when it comes to location quotient.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

LVC, others in Lebanon and Lancaster counties awarded more than $7M in grant money combined

Four large projects in Lancaster and Lebanon counties were awarded more than $7 million combined in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Carlisle Sports Emporium, others in Cumberland County awarded a combined $2M in grant money

Three large projects in Cumberland County were awarded a combined $2 million in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
