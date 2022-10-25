Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Lexington business installs new shower for Vietnam veteran
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — As Veterans Day approaches, one Lexington home improvement company, West Shore Home, gifted a Lexington veteran something of great need: a new walk-in shower. West Shore Home just kicked off its initiative “West Shore for Warriors” where eight veterans across the country will receive...
fox56news.com
Transylvania’s PumpkinMania comes to an end (for this year)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Halloween is still a few days away, but a Transylvania University tradition is already coming to an end. Today the iconic jack-o-lanterns are being shipped off to Slak Market Farm, where they’ll be served as food for livestock. The extravagant display was all...
fox56news.com
Rich Strike memorabilia up for auction, proceeds benefit Ky. female veterans
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — This year’s most famous thoroughbred now has special items up for auction with the money raised benefiting women who have served our country. Winchester organization Lady Veterans Connect provides services and support to female veterans to prevent homelessness. This year, they’re hosting their...
wnky.com
Lexington couple brings Halloween spirit to neighborhood
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WLEX) – Whether you prefer Halloween creepy or cute, you’ll find it at Shirley and Johnny Richie’s home. The couple has been decorating their front yard for years, and not only has their collection of inflatables grown, but so has their local fanbase. “I just...
WTVQ
Nicholasville dentist’s office brings back Share a Smile holiday food drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A dentist’s office in Nicholasville is once again collecting donations to help a food bank this holiday season. M.R. Bishop DMD and Associates is busy collecting for its annual Share-a-Smile holiday food drive. They’re asking for canned goods and monetary donations. The donations...
fox56news.com
Survivors of abuse share their stories to empower others at Lexington vigil
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington reaches its 39th homicide and at least nine of those victims died in domestic violence-related incidents. Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office held a domestic violence vigil to raise awareness and connect residents with vital resources and programs in the community. T-shirts...
Eastern Progress
"Not only for themeselves;" Remembering alumni Chris and Gracie Hager
There were very few people that Eastern Kentucky University alumni Chris and Gracie Hager did not touch during their time in Richmond. The couple built a life and legacy in the community, working to grow in their faith and better the city they came to call their home. Over a...
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
fox56news.com
Oct. 27: Volcano rumbling, renters, and fake smiles
Oct. 27: Volcano rumbling, renters, and fake smiles

Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 27, 2022.
fox56news.com
Asbury University opens new barn, equine program
lanereport.com
Local woman inks major business deal with historic college
LEXINGTON, Ky. — You’ve Got Curls and Hair Loss Center owned by Melanie Day, has expanded its brand to include beauty vending machines for the college campus. In Living Curls College Beauty Supply provides a curated selection of high-quality hair care and beauty products and extensions along with a sense of community to the college campus for all students.
fox56news.com
Overnight Lexington shooting
Authorities reported to North Locust Hill Drive for reports of a man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities reported to North Locust Hill Drive for reports of a man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
fox56news.com
171 pounds of pumpkins composted after UK’s Big Boo Bash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Pumpkin carving is a classic activity when Halloween rolls around, and on Wednesday University of Kentucky students got the opportunity to create their own masterpiece from the orange-colored gourds!. But with a high volume of pumpkin carvings comes a high volume of pumpkins needing...
fox56news.com
Lexington family honors loved one killed in murder-suicide with a high school scholarship
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Students, parents, and staff gathered at Tates Creek High School to shed light on domestic violence, they read poems and shared experiences. Two students were awarded scholarships after writing an essay on how they’ve been impacted by gun and domestic violence. The scholarship...
fox56news.com
National prescription take back day on Saturday
The Lexington Police Department is encouraging the community to get rid of their unused, unwanted, or expired prescriptions in honor of the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) 23rd annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day happening on Saturday. National prescription take back day on Saturday. The Lexington Police Department is encouraging...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
The removal of her 22.5-pound tumor pioneered the birth of abdominal surgery and she endured it with no anesthesia. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
fox56news.com
Hank Patton & Josh Satterly with Gold for Gray Gala
fox56news.com
Video shows pickaxe-wielding woman attack Pasadena home with woman, newborn inside
A 65-year-old woman wielding a pickaxe smashed the windows of a Pasadena home where a grandmother was babysitting her six-week-old granddaughter. The terrifying incident, which was captured on home security cameras, unfolded Monday afternoon. Video shows pickaxe-wielding woman attack Pasadena …. A 65-year-old woman wielding a pickaxe smashed the windows...
fox56news.com
Parts of Lexington dealing with a lingering stink
It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington. It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington.
Want to have your own 1850s log cabin village? It's for sale in Kentucky.
Van Buren Village General Store circa 1850Sam Dick. A gravel, private road meanders along a ridge line in Anderson County near Taylorsville Lake. There are no signs posted announcing you are about to see a one-of-a-kind, recreated historic village from the 1850s. About a quarter mile down the road, you come upon the first building.
