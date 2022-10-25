ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Lexington business installs new shower for Vietnam veteran

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — As Veterans Day approaches, one Lexington home improvement company, West Shore Home, gifted a Lexington veteran something of great need: a new walk-in shower. West Shore Home just kicked off its initiative “West Shore for Warriors” where eight veterans across the country will receive...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Transylvania’s PumpkinMania comes to an end (for this year)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Halloween is still a few days away, but a Transylvania University tradition is already coming to an end. Today the iconic jack-o-lanterns are being shipped off to Slak Market Farm, where they’ll be served as food for livestock. The extravagant display was all...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Rich Strike memorabilia up for auction, proceeds benefit Ky. female veterans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — This year’s most famous thoroughbred now has special items up for auction with the money raised benefiting women who have served our country. Winchester organization Lady Veterans Connect provides services and support to female veterans to prevent homelessness. This year, they’re hosting their...
LEXINGTON, KY
wnky.com

Lexington couple brings Halloween spirit to neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WLEX) – Whether you prefer Halloween creepy or cute, you’ll find it at Shirley and Johnny Richie’s home. The couple has been decorating their front yard for years, and not only has their collection of inflatables grown, but so has their local fanbase. “I just...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Survivors of abuse share their stories to empower others at Lexington vigil

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington reaches its 39th homicide and at least nine of those victims died in domestic violence-related incidents. Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office held a domestic violence vigil to raise awareness and connect residents with vital resources and programs in the community. T-shirts...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Oct. 27: Volcano rumbling, renters, and fake smiles

Oct. 27: Volcano rumbling, renters, and fake smiles. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 27, 2022. Hank Patton & Josh Satterly with Gold for Gray Gala. During a news conference, Lexington police said a 15-year-old male student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Asbury University opens new barn, equine program

Asbury University opens a new barn and equine program. Asbury University opens a new barn and equine program. Hank Patton & Josh Satterly with Gold for Gray Gala. During a news conference, Lexington police said a 15-year-old male student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. Manufacturing...
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Local woman inks major business deal with historic college

LEXINGTON, Ky. — You’ve Got Curls and Hair Loss Center owned by Melanie Day, has expanded its brand to include beauty vending machines for the college campus. In Living Curls College Beauty Supply provides a curated selection of high-quality hair care and beauty products and extensions along with a sense of community to the college campus for all students.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Overnight Lexington shooting

Authorities reported to North Locust Hill Drive for reports of a man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities reported to North Locust Hill Drive for reports of a man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

171 pounds of pumpkins composted after UK’s Big Boo Bash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Pumpkin carving is a classic activity when Halloween rolls around, and on Wednesday University of Kentucky students got the opportunity to create their own masterpiece from the orange-colored gourds!. But with a high volume of pumpkin carvings comes a high volume of pumpkins needing...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

National prescription take back day on Saturday

The Lexington Police Department is encouraging the community to get rid of their unused, unwanted, or expired prescriptions in honor of the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) 23rd annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day happening on Saturday. National prescription take back day on Saturday. The Lexington Police Department is encouraging...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Hank Patton & Josh Satterly with Gold for Gray Gala

Hank Patton & Josh Satterly with Gold for Gray Gala. During a news conference, Lexington police said a 15-year-old male student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. Manufacturing day brings industry experts to students. Students at Frederick Douglass High School had the chance to learn more...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Video shows pickaxe-wielding woman attack Pasadena home with woman, newborn inside

A 65-year-old woman wielding a pickaxe smashed the windows of a Pasadena home where a grandmother was babysitting her six-week-old granddaughter. The terrifying incident, which was captured on home security cameras, unfolded Monday afternoon. Video shows pickaxe-wielding woman attack Pasadena …. A 65-year-old woman wielding a pickaxe smashed the windows...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Parts of Lexington dealing with a lingering stink

It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington. It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY

