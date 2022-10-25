ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

coastalbreezenews.com

Substantial Donation for Food Helps Families Affected by Hurricane Ian

The Collier Community Foundation (CCF) donated $10,000 to Our Daily Bread Food Pantry (ODBFP) to purchase food for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Through the profound generosity of people all over the country, this fund has raised over $3 million dollars, enabling CCF to distribute funds swiftly where it was most needed.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida’s jobless numbers impacted by Ian

TALLAHASSEE (CBS Miami) In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Florida continues to see its highest numbers of jobless claims in more than a year, with some Southwest Florida resorts announcing large temporary layoffs. The U.S. Department of Labor released a report Thursday that said Florida had 9,077 first-time unemployment claims...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Frustration in Lee County over debris disposal

Frustration is growing over debris pickup and the proper way to put your stuff on the curb. On Thursday, WINK News explained you can’t put debris in black trash bags and that you need to make three distinct piles for vegetation, appliances, and construction debris. It’s been over a...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FGCU researchers study red tide blooming after Hurricane Ian

Researchers from Florida Gulf Coast University are studying the red tide blooming after Hurricane Ian, as Southwest Floridians hope it doesn’t last as long as the bloom post-Irma. If the red tide bloom following Ian is anything like what Southwest Florida experienced after Irma—lasting for several months, during which...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Department of Housing and Urban Development tours Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian

The Housing Authority of the city of Fort Myers welcomed Adrianne Todman, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to tour the city’s affordable housing communities and discuss local housing needs following Hurricane Ian. Todman toured the Southward Village community in the Dunbar area and met with residents and officials, including Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson and HACFM Executive Director Marcia Davis, as well as representatives from Lee County, HUD’s Miami office and community development partners Urban Strategies Inc. and McCormack Baron Salazar. Conversation highlights among community leaders included emergency response updates, areas of an identified need for HUD support and future disaster relief funding plans. Residents of HUD-assisted housing communities Southward Village and Royal Palm Towers also shared insights on their experiences and resident needs.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Temporary emergency room opens on Fort Myers Beach

A temporary emergency room has been opened on Fort Myers Beach for people in need of emergency medical care. The temporary location is at 6890 Estero Boulevard and is open 24/7 for anyone in Fort Myers Beach. The Town Of Fort Myers Beach says the emergency room will be collecting...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Researchers studying red tides off the coast of Southwest Florida

Red tide has been detected off Southwest Florida’s coastline. Low concentrations were found off Lee County, with a high concentration off Charlotte’s coast. From sunrise to sundown, researchers from Florida Gulf Coast University and the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation stay focused on the water. They want to know how Ian stirred up the Gulf of Mexico.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Hurricane Ian’s impact not included in NABOR market report, consensus believes it will fail to upset Naples resilience

The impact of Hurricane Ian, as witnessed on the last two days of September, is not reflected in the September 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors, which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island). Given this, September’s data showed a predictable pattern of slow closed and pending sales with a slight increase in inventory, which is traditionally the case in historically stable Septembers. While the report captured activity prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival, broker analysts who reviewed the report on Oct. 18 are confident Naples’ recovery will be swift and the resiliency of its home values will be protected.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Olive Garden in Naples filled with smoke

You may have to drive a bit further to get to Olive Garden in Naples on Thursday night because the restaurant on 5th Avenue was filled with smoke. There was smoke inside the ductwork, which caused the restaurant to close. When WINK News arrived, there were several fire units still...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Harry Chapin Food Bank had an emergency food giveaway on Monday

An emergency food giveaway for the community was at the Stars Complex in Fort Myers on Monday. Harry Chapin Food Bank is part of the Feeding America network, that’s getting more food to Southwest Florida. Feeding America CEO, Claire Babineaux Fontenot said she knows the need will still be...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Work from home impossible due to Ian-related internet outage

Trying to work from home without an internet connection is nearly impossible. That’s the reality for people who have gone a month without a way to get on the web. Yadi Mendez was fired because she couldn’t perform her job without internet access. “It’s the type of job...
CAPE CORAL, FL

