WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers community getting donations to help recover from Ian
Water, baby supplies, bedding and more are all going to a Fort Myers community that is in real need of it. Homes on Unique Circle in Lee County were devastated by the storm, and a lot of people are trying to recover. Ellen Baker posted on the Nextdoor app pleading...
Charlotte County to stop accepting state disaster assistance applications
Demand is outweighing cash in Charlotte County as they are forced to stop accepting applications for the state's disaster assistance program. $5 million has to be divided by six different counties.
WINKNEWS.com
Trick-or-treating safely in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian
There will be no trick-or-treating on Fort Myers Beach this year, as letting kids go door to door is risky in many Southwest Florida neighborhoods after Ian. But there are other options for families looking to have a fun Halloween. Throughout the weekend leading up to Halloween, kids of all...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County to close application for help with insurance deductibles on Friday
You have one more day to apply and get help paying your homeowner’s insurance deductible in Charlotte County. The county is closing applications at 5 p.m. on Friday because they’ve gotten so many requests and funds are limited. WINK News is learning some people have already found out...
coastalbreezenews.com
Substantial Donation for Food Helps Families Affected by Hurricane Ian
The Collier Community Foundation (CCF) donated $10,000 to Our Daily Bread Food Pantry (ODBFP) to purchase food for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Through the profound generosity of people all over the country, this fund has raised over $3 million dollars, enabling CCF to distribute funds swiftly where it was most needed.
WINKNEWS.com
Officials provide contradicting statements about North Fort Myers shelter conditions
A hurricane shelter in North Fort Myers has received complaints about dirty living conditions, and now there are apparent contradictions from officials in charge of the shelter. People living at the old Publix in North Fort Myers say the shelter is crowded and are concerned about mold. WINK News received...
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida’s jobless numbers impacted by Ian
TALLAHASSEE (CBS Miami) In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Florida continues to see its highest numbers of jobless claims in more than a year, with some Southwest Florida resorts announcing large temporary layoffs. The U.S. Department of Labor released a report Thursday that said Florida had 9,077 first-time unemployment claims...
WINKNEWS.com
Frustration in Lee County over debris disposal
Frustration is growing over debris pickup and the proper way to put your stuff on the curb. On Thursday, WINK News explained you can’t put debris in black trash bags and that you need to make three distinct piles for vegetation, appliances, and construction debris. It’s been over a...
WINKNEWS.com
FGCU researchers study red tide blooming after Hurricane Ian
Researchers from Florida Gulf Coast University are studying the red tide blooming after Hurricane Ian, as Southwest Floridians hope it doesn’t last as long as the bloom post-Irma. If the red tide bloom following Ian is anything like what Southwest Florida experienced after Irma—lasting for several months, during which...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Department of Housing and Urban Development tours Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian
The Housing Authority of the city of Fort Myers welcomed Adrianne Todman, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to tour the city’s affordable housing communities and discuss local housing needs following Hurricane Ian. Todman toured the Southward Village community in the Dunbar area and met with residents and officials, including Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson and HACFM Executive Director Marcia Davis, as well as representatives from Lee County, HUD’s Miami office and community development partners Urban Strategies Inc. and McCormack Baron Salazar. Conversation highlights among community leaders included emergency response updates, areas of an identified need for HUD support and future disaster relief funding plans. Residents of HUD-assisted housing communities Southward Village and Royal Palm Towers also shared insights on their experiences and resident needs.
Lee Schools announces makeup schedule
The school district has adjusted its schedule to make up for instructional days lost due to Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Temporary emergency room opens on Fort Myers Beach
A temporary emergency room has been opened on Fort Myers Beach for people in need of emergency medical care. The temporary location is at 6890 Estero Boulevard and is open 24/7 for anyone in Fort Myers Beach. The Town Of Fort Myers Beach says the emergency room will be collecting...
WINKNEWS.com
How to apply for help with your deductible for Ian recovery
If you live in Lee, Charlotte, Collier or DeSoto counties, your piece of $5 million could soon be headed your way. The money is to help pay your homeowner’s insurance deductible. But so far, only one county has an application ready to go. In Charlotte, the application is 10...
WINKNEWS.com
Researchers studying red tides off the coast of Southwest Florida
Red tide has been detected off Southwest Florida’s coastline. Low concentrations were found off Lee County, with a high concentration off Charlotte’s coast. From sunrise to sundown, researchers from Florida Gulf Coast University and the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation stay focused on the water. They want to know how Ian stirred up the Gulf of Mexico.
Florida Weekly
Hurricane Ian’s impact not included in NABOR market report, consensus believes it will fail to upset Naples resilience
The impact of Hurricane Ian, as witnessed on the last two days of September, is not reflected in the September 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors, which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island). Given this, September’s data showed a predictable pattern of slow closed and pending sales with a slight increase in inventory, which is traditionally the case in historically stable Septembers. While the report captured activity prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival, broker analysts who reviewed the report on Oct. 18 are confident Naples’ recovery will be swift and the resiliency of its home values will be protected.
After Ian: Updates for Thursday, Oct. 27
Information we receive about important recovery efforts, relief hotlines and more will be posted here.
WINKNEWS.com
Olive Garden in Naples filled with smoke
You may have to drive a bit further to get to Olive Garden in Naples on Thursday night because the restaurant on 5th Avenue was filled with smoke. There was smoke inside the ductwork, which caused the restaurant to close. When WINK News arrived, there were several fire units still...
WINKNEWS.com
Harry Chapin Food Bank had an emergency food giveaway on Monday
An emergency food giveaway for the community was at the Stars Complex in Fort Myers on Monday. Harry Chapin Food Bank is part of the Feeding America network, that’s getting more food to Southwest Florida. Feeding America CEO, Claire Babineaux Fontenot said she knows the need will still be...
WINKNEWS.com
Work from home impossible due to Ian-related internet outage
Trying to work from home without an internet connection is nearly impossible. That’s the reality for people who have gone a month without a way to get on the web. Yadi Mendez was fired because she couldn’t perform her job without internet access. “It’s the type of job...
WINKNEWS.com
Some in Lee County say they felt less informed about Ian than with past storms
Did Lee County make the call to evacuate before Hurricane Ian too late? It is a question that WINK News has been looking into. The first mandatory evacuations came at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27. One day before Ian made landfall. The National Hurricane Center sent out an alert...
