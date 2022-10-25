Troy man accused of killing roommate changes plea to guilty

Thanks for signing up!

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Troy man facing charges of murder in the death of his roommate has changed his plea to guilty, according to court documents.

According to Troy police, Sean Higgins admitted to killing 25-year-old Easton Ho and dumping the body in Indiana before driving Ho’s car to Kettering, where he left it. Police said Higgins then took an Uber home.

A body believed to belong to Ho was later found in Indiana.

Higgins is facing charges of aggravated murder, gross abuse of a corpse, two counts of tampering with evidence, grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

During an April 21 court date, Higgins pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was then ordered to undergo evaluation by the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio.

On Monday, Oct. 24, Higgins changed his plea to guilty.

