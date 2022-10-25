Read full article on original website
Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine
The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
Putin has been watching and waiting for this moment in Washington
For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has waited and watched, hoping for a fracturing of the remarkable Washington consensus built by President Joe Biden on the need to do everything it takes to defend democracy in Ukraine.
Gizmodo
We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social
Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
US sanctions Iranian group that put multi-million dollar bounty on Rushdie's life
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is imposing financial penalties on an Iranian-based organization that raised money to target British-American author Salman Rushdie, who was violently attacked in August at a literary event. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned the 15 Khordad Foundation, which issued a multimillion-dollar bounty for the killing of Rushdie....
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Electric planes could reconnect small US airports
United Airlines is betting that it can persuade small-city residents to replace a five-hour car trip with a zippy ride in a compact electric plane. If this plan works, it could lead to an electric renaissance for a lost age of regional American air travel, CNBC reported. “Go back to...
Miami Herald
Nearly 100,000 displaced by gangs in Haiti, cholera now in most regions, says U.N.
Nearly 100,000 Haitians have been displaced by gang-related violence, which is taking the country to the brink of collapse as critical roads and the seaports remain under the control of armed groups.
Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who broke into the couple's San Francisco home early Friday searching for the Democratic leader and shouting: "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" The assault...
