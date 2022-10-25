ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

W42ST.nyc

Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million

A Hell’s Kitchen building which last sold for $77,000 is on the market for $26 million in an astonishing appreciation in value, and the culmination of a classic New York story of immigrant grit for a Greek couple who scraped together the money to buy it 49 years ago. Anchoring the western end of Restaurant […] The post Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

NY’s Kalimian family buys South Beach Walgreens for $35M

A member of New York’s Kalimian family made a retail investment at the entrance of South Beach. Debra Kalimian of A&R Kalimian Realty, through an affiliate, bought the 24,000-square-foot Walgreens building at 509 Collins Avenue from New York-based Allied Partners, according to records. The two-story building was constructed in 1995 on 0.3 acres. It’s unclear if the purchase is by Debra Kalimian alone or on behalf of the entire family, which mostly owns New York real estate assets.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
whatnowny.com

Kossar’s Bagels And Bialys Plans Third Expansion For Upper West Side

After over 85 years of producing some of Manhattan’s finest bialys, the legendary bagel shop is finally establishing an uptown outpost. Since 1936, the bakers at Kossar’s Bagels & Bialys have been hard at work feeding the fine people of the Lower East Side. The brand was established over 85 years ago when founders Isadore Mirsky and Morris Kossar established a popular bakery in the Lower East Side to help feed the thousands of Jewish immigrants who were fleeing the discrimination they faced in Poland and Eastern Europe. The immigrants from Bialystok, Poland in particular brought with them a traditional bread known as a “Bialystoker Kuchen”, and before too long the Bialy Boom was born.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Manhattan dev site with haunted past rises from dead

UPDATED, Oct. 27, 2022, 5:35 p.m.: Just in time for Halloween, developers filed for a major apartment project on an Upper Manhattan development site with a haunted past. Shell company Bennett Property Owner filed permit applications for a 23-story building at 524 Fort Washington Avenue in Hudson Heights. The LLC is owned by developer Sumaida + Khurana and Milan-based Bizzi & Partners.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Hobby Lobby founder gives away company ownership. Will this affect plans for the Staten Island store?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- David Green, faithful founder of Hobby Lobby, has announced his intension to give away ownership of his company to a yet unnamed benefactor in order to best preserve the brand’s purpose and mission. The openly devout Christian businessman, who has faced criticism for closing his stores on Sundays and letting his own religious liberties interfere with employee health-care coverage, gave a simple explanation for the uncommon decision: “I chose God.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
TheStreet

Here's Why New York Rents Are So Damn High

If bragging about how much you're saving since leaving New York is your thing, there is certainly the data. A new report from New York City Comptroller Brad Lander found that, while rent prices rose 12.3% across the country between 2021 and 2022, prices skyrocketed by 19% in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Nap Industries’ Williamsburg warehouses sale tops mid-market deals

Mid-market investment sales remained steady last week as a variety of asset classes traded in Manhattan and Brooklyn last week. Five transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records. Three were in Brooklyn and two were in Manhattan. Below is more information on each deal, ranked by dollar amount.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

What crash? Long Island home prices stronger than ever

Someone forgot to tell Long Island home shoppers the market was crashing. Sale prices hit new highs and bidding wars were up in Nassau and Suffolk counties last quarter. Homes sold faster than they have in the more than two decades that Jonathan Miller has been tracking them, according to his latest report for Douglas Elliman.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Commercial Observer

Upper West Side Private School Heads to the Financial District

An Upper West Side private school is planning to head downtown and fill a chunk of empty offices at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District, the landlord announced Wednesday. The IDEAL School of Manhattan will leave its current location at 314 West 91st Street near Riverside Drive for 63,000...
MANHATTAN, NY
thezoereport.com

I Needed A Mental Health Vacation & Found It At A Buzzy Catskills Resort

Sometimes the best thing about living in New York City is leaving it, even if it’s just for a brief period of time. With deadlines, meetings, and social events crowding your calendar, life can get overwhelming fast, and it’s sometimes difficult to see the forest or the trees — or, rather, the skyline. Plus, when you have chronic anxiety, like me, a few days of respite outside the city can be the perfect mental reset. So, with the days growing shorter and the pace of work ramping up after a relatively mild summer (two things that can send me into an emotional tailspin of sorts), I was eager to experience the new Hutton Brickyards retreat and spa in New York’s Hudson Valley.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

REBNY bats down batching with warning to brokers

“Batching” may exist in a gray area for the brokerage world, but it’s black and white to the Real Estate Board of New York. The group flatly rejected a question to its Legal Line newsletter about whether waiting until the end of the month to report closed listings in bulk to the RLS was an “acceptable practice.” In addition to informing members that closing information must be updated into the RLS within 24 of closing, REBNY doubled down on its stance when approached by The Real Deal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Delivery workers in NYC rally for $30 an hour minimum wage

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Delivery workers took over the City Hall newsstand Thursday, fighting for a $30 an hour minimum wage. “A lot of people think that this is an easy job, but it’s not an easy job,” said Jessica Choque, a delivery worker.  Standing shoulder to shoulder, fists raised in the air, New York’s delivery […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

2 Plants Closing In New York, Over 200 Out Of Work

Two New York plants announced plans to close, leaving over 200 Empire State workers looking for new work. Johnson And Johnson announced a "plant layoff" at a New York City location. Johnson And Johnson Laying Off Plant Workers in New York. The Pharmaceutical Supplies company is laying off 64 employees...
BRENTWOOD, NY
therealdeal.com

KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M

A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

