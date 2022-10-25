SADDLEBROOK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--

This fall, Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods®, a pioneer in the all-natural, vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, and kosher frozen food categories for over 25 years, is expanding its Perfect line with three brand-new SKUs. The new products include Perfect Chick’n Tenders, Perfect General Tso’s Chick’n, and Perfect Nashville Hot Chick’n, and are vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, and offer up to 17g of plant protein.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005389/en/

Dr. Praeger’s Expands ‘Perfect’ Line with Three New Products (Photo: Business Wire)

Plant-based “chicken” is seeing an increased appetite with chains like Burger King and Panda Express adding alternative chicken options to their menus. Dr. Praeger’s wants to make enjoying your favorite plant-based chicken alternatives even easier (and healthier) by allowing you to cook up a tasty meal in under fifteen minutes from the comfort of your own home.

Dr. Praeger’s products are made with clean ingredients that offer both high quality taste and nutrition. Among all plant protein buyers, Dr. Praeger’s Perfect Chick’n Nuggets and Perfect General Tso’s Chick’n were the #1 preferred item compared to similar products from competing plant-based frozen food brands 1. The brand also ranked highest for nutrition out of all brands in the plant-based space 2.

“We are excited to expand our chick’n offerings with three new products we know our consumers will love,” said Ken Krasnow, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods. “These new SKUs provide the perfect combination of great taste, health, and variety that Dr. Praeger’s is known for.”

The new line of Perfect Chick’n products is hitting shelves at retailers nationwide including Publix, Shoprite, Giant Company, Key Foods, Meijer, Wegmans, Foodtown, and more.

For more information, visit www.drpraegers.com and @drpraegers on social.

About Dr. Praeger’s

Founded by two heart surgeons determined to make healthy food easily accessible, Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods has offered delicious and convenient frozen food options for the whole family for over 25 years. Dr. Praeger’s is a leader in the all-natural, vegetarian, vegan, gluten free and kosher frozen food categories and has the brand’s #1 selling SKU, California Veggie Burger, at Whole Foods as well as a wide range of products including Veggie Burgers, Plant-protein Burgers, kid’s Littles, and more. For more information visit www.drpraegers.com.

1 Source: Acupoll Spark MCR Concept test, May 2022

2 Source: Acupoll Spark MCR Concept test, May 2022

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005389/en/

CONTACT: Media

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

Tatum Treffeisen

abdpraegers@alisonbrodmc.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW JERSEY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUPERMARKET RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE ORGANIC FOOD

SOURCE: Dr. Praeger’s

PUB: 10/25/2022 07:02 AM/DISC: 10/25/2022 07:03 AM