Vikings Victory Day is a win for everyone

The North Branch football team hosted Vikings Victory Day on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

At that event, special needs students ranging from K-12 in the North Branch school system joined the Vikings on the field.

Among the highlights for these students were the opportunity to wear a varsity football jersey, to have their names announced as they ran through the tunnel and onto the field, and to score a touchdown.

“This brought together two populations of students — those with special needs and the ‘general’ population — to provide an opportunity for them to interact and make connections,” said North Branch football coach Justin Voss. “This allowed for learning to take place, so that students are more comfortable including and interacting with students that have special needs.

“It provided an experience for our special needs students that will be memorable and fun, as well as continue to help them feel connected and a part of our Viking community.”