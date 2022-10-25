Bacardi Cuts Plastic in Packaging

HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--

Bacardi, the world’s largest privately held spirits company, is cutting approximately 140 tons of single-use plastic annually, by removing plastic pourers from its bottles in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, Spain and Portugal.

The plastic Non-Refillable Fitment (NRF) is commonplace throughout the spirits industry and is currently found in the neck of a number of the company’s iconic drink brands including: BACARDÍ® rum, MARTINI® Fiero, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin and DEWAR’S® White Label blended Scotch whisky.

The removal has already begun, and by early next year, all 1.75l bottles of BACARDÍ rum – including Superior, Gold and Coconut – in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico will no longer contain the plastic pourer, cutting 76 tons of plastic annually.

In Spain and Portugal, the plastic pourer will be removed from all brands in the Bacardi portfolio over the next six months.

“We are making this bold move because it’s the right thing to do for the planet,” says Rodolfo Nervi, VP, Global Safety, Quality & Sustainability, Bacardi. “As a family-owned company for more than 160 years, pioneering change is in our DNA, and we’re proud to be leading the industry as we take another huge step towards achieving our commitment to be 100% plastic free by 2030.”

Bacardi is reviewing every way in which it is currently using plastic and exploring whether it can be removed or replaced with a more sustainable alternative. A major milestone will be reached in 2023, when the company will remove all single-use plastic from its gift packs and point-of-sale materials.

Rodolfo Nervi added: “Consumers will continue to enjoy the same exceptional quality and taste from our entire portfolio of brands as we continue on our journey to a more sustainable future.”

Find out more about Bacardi and its ESG – Environmental, Social & Governance – commitments, including its alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, at www.bacardilimited.com/good-spirited.

