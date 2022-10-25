ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viz.ai Names Jieun Choe Chief Marketing Officer

 3 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO--Oct 25, 2022--

Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, has named life sciences veteran Jieun Choe as chief marketing officer (CMO). Choe will report to CEO Chris Mansi, overseeing global marketing strategy, brand and communications, product marketing and demand generation.

Jieun Choe, chief marketing officer, Viz.ai. Source: Viz.ai

“Jieun’s deep experience and proven track record in driving growth with expert execution will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint worldwide,” said CEO Chris Mansi, M.D. “The addition of her customer-centric approach and strategic, growth mindset to our c-suite will help propel Viz.ai into new frontiers.”

Choe was most recently chief strategy and marketing officer at Certara, a global leader in biosimulation, where she headed the global marketing team and drove the strategic planning process. Choe was also instrumental in helping lead the company to a successful IPO in December 2020. Earlier in her career, she worked in product management and strategy at Guidant and Boston Scientific, leading cross-functional teams and driving product strategy and launches.

“I am thrilled to join Viz.ai as it embarks on its next stage of growth,” said Choe. “The company’s purpose-driven, diverse culture is impressive, empowering the Viz team to innovate outstanding solutions to improve patient outcomes and increase access to life-saving care. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate the momentum and fuel growth.”

Choe received her Bachelors of Arts in Public Policy and Economics from Stanford University and a Masters of Business Administration from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.

About Viz.ai, Inc.

Viz.ai is the pioneer in the use of AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care, covering more than 200 million lives across 1,200+ hospitals and health systems in the US and Europe. The AI-powered Viz Platform is an intelligent care coordination solution that identifies more patients with a particular disease, informs critical decisions at the point of care, optimizes care pathways and helps improve outcomes. Backed by clinical data, the Viz Platform delivers significant value to patients, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies. For more information visit viz.ai.

The Associated Press

