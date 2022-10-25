Sensedia Supports United Nations Initiative Promoting Gender Equality in the Workplace

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--

Sensedia, a global leader in delivering API solutions for companies adopting a more digital, connected, and open strategy, today announced it has signed a letter of commitment with UN Women through a partnership with “Movimento Mulher 360” (Woman 360 Movement). The company supports gender equality and empowerment in the workplace and builds on previous equity and inclusion efforts taken last year.

UN Women, a United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and women’s empowerment, champions the rights of women and girls to accelerate progress in meeting their needs worldwide. The role of women in society, particularly in the workplace, is growing, but many barriers still exist related to gender. Businesses can impact change by breaking down barriers with committed support to end workplace harassment, provide equal pay for equal work, and promote more women into leadership roles.

Sensedia took measures to increase diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) by creating and successfully implementing the PertenSer program in 2021. At the program’s onset, the organization had only 67 women on staff. Today Sensedia employs 218 women, an increase of 225%. The company took a series of initiatives, such as promoting the women-only Hackathon, providing staff training to raise awareness, creating a whistleblower channel, and developing social media campaigns to inspire and encourage women to work in the technology sector.

“When we talk about diversity and inclusion, there are two important moves that every company needs to make: taking affirmative action in the community to attract more people from minority groups and continuously educating and creating awareness inside the organization,” explains Daniela Domingues, Director of People and Culture for Sensedia. “After just one year, our DEI efforts have demonstrated tremendous success. 38% of our company’s leaders are women. We’re excited to support Movimento Mulher 360 and encourage even more equity within our organization.”

As a partner in Movimento Mulher 360, Sensedia is committed to abiding by seven measures called WEPs, establishing high-level corporate leadership. These measures guarantee all employees’ equality, health, safety, and well-being. Organizations promote training, implement business development practices, and measure and publicly report progress toward more gender equality.

In the signed UN Women Movement letter, Sensedia commits to the following actions based on the seven WEPs:

“By the end of the year, we intend for 100% of Sensedia’s managers to be educated about and sensitive to gender equality. A healthy diversity culture starts from the top down and encourages the entire company to follow suit when we lead by example,” explains Domingues.

About Sensedia

Sensedia supports companies to become more digital, connected and open through a technology platform and expertise in APIs and Microservices. Innovative enterprises rely on Sensedia as their partner in API Management, Microservices, Service-Mesh, Open Banking and Insurance. Sensedia supports API strategies to help businesses rapidly enable legacy integration, bring digital products and services to market faster, integrate channels, enable partner ecosystems, and create modern multi-cloud/hybrid architectures. Sensedia was recently recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research in its recently published report “The Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions, Q3 2022. More at Sensedia.com.

