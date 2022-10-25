Fenix Parts Completes Acquisition of American & Import Auto Parts

HURST, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--

Fenix Parent LLC, operating as Fenix Parts (“Fenix Parts”), a leading recycler and reseller of original equipment manufacturer automotive parts, announced today it has completed its acquisition of the assets of American & Import Auto Parts (“American”) in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

American is a full-service automotive recycler servicing the metro Detroit market. This is Fenix Parts’ fourth acquisition in the Midwest and brings Fenix’s location count to 22 full-service and 4 self-service locations.

Bill Stevens, CEO of Fenix Parts, said, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of American and look forward to working with the well-trained and experienced staff. This acquisition expands our distribution footprint into the metro Detroit area and will leverage our significant production capacity in the Midwest region. I want to give a special welcome to the team at American, we sincerely look forward to working with you.”

Fenix Parts continues to pursue opportunities that align with its strategic development plans. Current auto recycling owners interested in learning more about Fenix’s acquisition process should email info@fenixparts.com

About Fenix Parts

Fenix Parts is a leading recycler and reseller of OEM automotive products. The company’s primary business is auto recycling, which is the recovery and resale of OEM parts, components, and systems reclaimed from damaged, totaled or low value vehicles. Fenix was founded in 2014 to create a network that offers sales, fulfillment, and distribution in key regional markets in the United States. Fenix currently operates locations in the Northeast, Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest, and the Fenix companies have been in business for more than 25 years on average. For more information, visit www.fenixparts.com.

About Stellex Capital Management LLC

With offices in New York, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and London, Stellex is a private equity firm with over $2.6 billion in AUM. Stellex seeks to identify and deploy capital in opportunities that have the potential to provide stability, improvement, and growth. Portfolio companies benefit from Stellex’s industry knowledge, operating capabilities, network of senior executives, strategic insight, and access to capital. Sectors of particular focus include specialty manufacturing, industrial and business services, aerospace & defense, automotive, government services, transportation, logistics and food. Additional information may be found at www.stellexcapital.com.

