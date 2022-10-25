ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

News4Jax.com

Elderly man killed, woman in serious condition after crash in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – An 84-year-old man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in St. Johns County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. when the 84-year-old driver was traveling east on Creekside Drive. A woman driver, 81, was traveling south in her car on US-1 when the man failed to yield the right of way to her vehicle and crashed.
Action News Jax

FHP: Man dead after late-night crash on I-95 in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a man died after an Interstate-95 crash in St. Augustine late Tuesday night. According to the crash report, a 59-year-old man was driving a van southbound on I-95 at around 11:35 p.m. near mile marker 331. At the same time, a 29-year-old man parked his tractor-trailer on the outside shoulder of the southbound lane.
Flagler College

St. Johns County Residents are Fighting Back Development

With less than 5,000 residents, Elkton, Florida is the epitome of a small town. Home to the St. Johns County Fairgrounds, this rural area with small communities and farmland holds onto southern living untouched by the modern development that has taken its hold on Jacksonville. This way of life is...
Action News Jax

Test drive a school bus, with no commitment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — St. Johns County School District wants you to try driving a school bus with no commitment. There’s a test drive event happening at First Coast Technical College’s Public Safety Campus (3640 Gaines Rd, St. Augustine, FL 32084) on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. No appointment is necessary.
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Restaurants In St. Augustine Florida

St. Augustine has numerous charms: it is an ancient city built by the Spanish in 1565, it has a stunning bay front setting complete with a 400-year-old stone fort and national monument, the Castillo San Marcos at the water’s edge, and it is a national treasure. Its food culture...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL

