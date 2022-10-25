ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IL

advantagenews.com

Alton home damaged in early morning fire

There were no injuries reported in an early morning fire in Alton. The Alton Fire Department responded to the 3300 block of Brown Street just after midnight and found flames coming from the back of the structure. East Alton fire crews were also called in to assist. The fire was...
ALTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Firefighters move two to safety during house fire on Walnut Hill Road

Firefighters moved two residents of a home on fire Wednesday afternoon to safety. The fire was at the Carolyn Lashbrook home at 942 Walnut Hill Road. When Centralia Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Timothy Hilton arrived on the scene he was told a person was still inside the kitchen and couldn’t get out. The woman was reportedly pleading ‘help me, I can’t see’. Hilton was able to enter the back door of the home away from the fire at the front of the house and bring the woman out without injury or smoke inhalation.
CENTRALIA, IL
KMOV

Fire spreads to multiple homes in Cahokia Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews battle a fire that spread to multiple homes in Cahokia Heights. A home that caught fire spread to two other homes on Doris Avenue, located right behind Cahokia High School on Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. A resident stated that she was asleep and...
CAHOKIA, IL
Washington Missourian

Union home damaged in fire

A Union home suffered moderate damage but no one was injured in a Sunday evening fire. Firefighters arrived to the fire at 506 Brown St. shortly after it was reported at 6:17 p.m. to find heavy fire in the rear of the home, Union Fire Chief Russell Hamilton said. The fire extended into the attic area.
UNION, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington teenager injured in two-vehicle crash

A Farmington teenager was injured in a two-vehicle accident on northbound Highway 67 at Baisch Drive Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Emily Keener of Farmington was driving a 2006 Ford 500, lost control, and struck the rear of a vehicle being towed by a tow truck. While Kenner was not injured, a passenger in the vehicle a 13-year-old female juvenile was taken by ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident took place at 7 o’clock Tuesday night.
FARMINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs man charged for allegedly starting shed fire

A House Springs man has been charged with two felonies for allegedly setting fire to a large shed in the 6800 block of Meadow Lane in Byrnes Mill. Both the shed and a garage next to it were damaged in the fire, which was reported early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, authorities reported.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
heraldpubs.com

Airplane Makes Emergency Landing in Lebanon

LEBANON, IL – Shortly after 9:00 PM on Saturday, October 24, a single pilot plane, low on fuel, made an emergency landing on State Route 4 in Lebanon, IL. Jane Wilhelm of Lebanon saw the plane touch down on State Route 4 near her home. “The wings took up the whole span of the street,” she said. “My husband and I saw a car coming from the south and it apparently went under the wing. We walked to Lynn Street to get a closer look. The police came very quickly.”
LEBANON, IL
mymoinfo.com

Truck strikes a teenager in Fenton

A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured while riding his bicycle in Fenton on Sunday night. The Highway Patrol reports that the juvenile from Fenton was riding his bike Southbound on Highway 141 near Gravois Bluffs when he failed to stop at a crosswalk signal and was struck by a Chevy Silverado driven by 42-year-old Matthew Garner of St. Louis. The Boy was taken by ambulance to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident happened at 7:30 on Sunday night.
FENTON, MO
stlmag.com

15 ways to winterize a home in St. Louis

Despite the warm weather this week, cooler temperatures will be here soon. Be ready for winter by considering your home's maintenance needs and then make a plan for getting them done. Doing so today may be the difference between an unexpected purchase or costly repair later on this season. So, take a minute to scroll through the following list and ask yourself what you can scratch off your to-do list today.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kbsi23.com

Pinckneyville man dies in crash near Campbell Hill

CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (KBSI) – A Pinckneyville man was killed in a crash Monday in rural Campbell Hill. It happened on Brick Plant Road about 1.3 miles west of Hwy. 4 at 4:13 p.m. Brandon Lee Jones, 37, of Pinckneyville was driving a gray 2009 Chevrolet Impala westbound on...
CAMPBELL HILL, IL
