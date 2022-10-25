Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
advantagenews.com
Alton home damaged in early morning fire
There were no injuries reported in an early morning fire in Alton. The Alton Fire Department responded to the 3300 block of Brown Street just after midnight and found flames coming from the back of the structure. East Alton fire crews were also called in to assist. The fire was...
southernillinoisnow.com
Firefighters move two to safety during house fire on Walnut Hill Road
Firefighters moved two residents of a home on fire Wednesday afternoon to safety. The fire was at the Carolyn Lashbrook home at 942 Walnut Hill Road. When Centralia Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Timothy Hilton arrived on the scene he was told a person was still inside the kitchen and couldn’t get out. The woman was reportedly pleading ‘help me, I can’t see’. Hilton was able to enter the back door of the home away from the fire at the front of the house and bring the woman out without injury or smoke inhalation.
KMOV
Fire spreads to multiple homes in Cahokia Heights
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews battle a fire that spread to multiple homes in Cahokia Heights. A home that caught fire spread to two other homes on Doris Avenue, located right behind Cahokia High School on Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. A resident stated that she was asleep and...
KSDK
RV fire spreads, damages 3 stores in Waterloo, Illinois
Business owners in Waterloo are left picking up the pieces after a fire just after 2 a.m. on Park Street in Waterloo. Officials are working to find a cause.
St Louis warehouse fire – 100 firefighters battle flames near downtown with walls collapsing & more buildings threatened
A HUNDRED firefighters battled a five-alarm fire at a warehouse on Tuesday evening, said officials. The large blaze occurred just north of the downtown area in St Louis, Missouri with dozens and dozens of firefighters sent to combat the flames. The fire broke out after 7pm and multiple walls have...
Businesses damaged in Waterloo, Ill. fire
A fire overnight damaged some businesses in Waterloo, Illinois.
Washington Missourian
Union home damaged in fire
A Union home suffered moderate damage but no one was injured in a Sunday evening fire. Firefighters arrived to the fire at 506 Brown St. shortly after it was reported at 6:17 p.m. to find heavy fire in the rear of the home, Union Fire Chief Russell Hamilton said. The fire extended into the attic area.
Third wave of break-ins after 3 more businesses hit overnight
Thieves have hit another round of restaurants and bars in the area, breaking into three businesses in the Grove and Soulard overnight.
Monday morning brush fire backs up traffic for miles on I-44
EUREKA, Mo. — Fire crews thought they were responding to a small brush fire along I-44 Monday morning, but when they arrived at the eastbound lanes across from Lone Elk Park, they found a much larger area in flames. Metro West Fire Protection District Division Chief Mike Thiemann was...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington teenager injured in two-vehicle crash
A Farmington teenager was injured in a two-vehicle accident on northbound Highway 67 at Baisch Drive Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Emily Keener of Farmington was driving a 2006 Ford 500, lost control, and struck the rear of a vehicle being towed by a tow truck. While Kenner was not injured, a passenger in the vehicle a 13-year-old female juvenile was taken by ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident took place at 7 o’clock Tuesday night.
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man charged for allegedly starting shed fire
A House Springs man has been charged with two felonies for allegedly setting fire to a large shed in the 6800 block of Meadow Lane in Byrnes Mill. Both the shed and a garage next to it were damaged in the fire, which was reported early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, authorities reported.
heraldpubs.com
Airplane Makes Emergency Landing in Lebanon
LEBANON, IL – Shortly after 9:00 PM on Saturday, October 24, a single pilot plane, low on fuel, made an emergency landing on State Route 4 in Lebanon, IL. Jane Wilhelm of Lebanon saw the plane touch down on State Route 4 near her home. “The wings took up the whole span of the street,” she said. “My husband and I saw a car coming from the south and it apparently went under the wing. We walked to Lynn Street to get a closer look. The police came very quickly.”
Wine bar and steakhouse burglarized Thursday morning
Police responded to a burglary alarm not too far away from the previous early Thursday morning burglaries.
St. Louis Man Forced Into the Trunk of Own Car, Then Shot
The victim says the ordeal began when two men carjacked him at a gas station
Man wounded after shots fired at south St. Louis gas station
ST. LOUIS — A man was injured following a shooting at a gas station in south St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the area of South Grand Blvd and Park Ave just before 1 p.m. after a man was shot at a BP gas station. He was taken to the hospital before paramedics got there.
Man shot after breaking car windows near downtown St. Louis bar, police say
ST. LOUIS — One man was hurt in a shooting near a downtown St. Louis sports bar Thursday night. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating what happened before one man was discovered with a "puncture wound" in the parking lot of 618 South 7th St., south of Busch Stadium.
myleaderpaper.com
Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked at Fenton-area rental business
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of catalytic converters from two vans and a pickup parked outside a Fenton-area rental business. The combined value of the converters was estimated at $4,500, authorities reported. The converters were cut off a 2012 Ford Econoline E-250 van, a 2012...
mymoinfo.com
Truck strikes a teenager in Fenton
A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured while riding his bicycle in Fenton on Sunday night. The Highway Patrol reports that the juvenile from Fenton was riding his bike Southbound on Highway 141 near Gravois Bluffs when he failed to stop at a crosswalk signal and was struck by a Chevy Silverado driven by 42-year-old Matthew Garner of St. Louis. The Boy was taken by ambulance to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident happened at 7:30 on Sunday night.
stlmag.com
15 ways to winterize a home in St. Louis
Despite the warm weather this week, cooler temperatures will be here soon. Be ready for winter by considering your home's maintenance needs and then make a plan for getting them done. Doing so today may be the difference between an unexpected purchase or costly repair later on this season. So, take a minute to scroll through the following list and ask yourself what you can scratch off your to-do list today.
kbsi23.com
Pinckneyville man dies in crash near Campbell Hill
CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (KBSI) – A Pinckneyville man was killed in a crash Monday in rural Campbell Hill. It happened on Brick Plant Road about 1.3 miles west of Hwy. 4 at 4:13 p.m. Brandon Lee Jones, 37, of Pinckneyville was driving a gray 2009 Chevrolet Impala westbound on...
