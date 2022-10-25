ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Daily News

Weeks after 'nightmare' COVID mutant XBB found in Florida, cases still falling

The so-called "nightmare" coronavirus mutation fueling a surge of infections in Singapore has been found in Florida, but weeks after its discovery here, a statewide COVID-19 wave has yet to emerge. A COVID test conducted Oct. 5 detected the XBB strain of the coronavirus' omicron variant in Florida, according to the result published Thursday by the worldwide GISAID initiative, a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fetterman, Oz face off in chaotic debate

In the only debate of Pennsylvania’s Senate race, Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz battled in a chaotic event where the candidates lobbed countless attacks at each other in between answering questions from the moderators. Fetterman and Oz squared off for an hour Tuesday night on the...
