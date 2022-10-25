Read full article on original website
How to recycle mattresses, clothes once Mass. bans throwing them out
In preparation for the statewide ban on the disposal of mattresses and textiles, below is a list of where you can donate or recycle these items across the state. The Nov. 1 trash ban prohibits items like clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric and similar products from being transported to landfills or incinerators. However, any items that are contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil or hazardous substances are exempt from the said ban, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
Ban on mattress and textile disposal in Massachusetts begins Nov. 1
A statewide ban on disposing textiles and mattresses begins in Massachusetts Tuesday after regulators updated state code last year. The ban, scheduled to begin Nov. 1, encompasses clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products — though it excludes anything that has been contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil, or hazardous substances, according to regulations maintained by the Department of Environmental Protection.
New Massachusetts Recycling Law for Recycling Mattresses to take Effect November 1st, 2022
Per the Commonwealth of Massachusetts new mandatory Mattress Recycling Law that will take effect on November 1, 2022, the City of Springfield Department of Public Works is issuing immediate changes to the city’s bulk pickup operations for the collection of mattresses. Per the State law, mattresses can only be recycled at locations that have been approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Standard waste disposal entities that are not under State contract will no longer be able to accept mattresses after November 1, 2022. As such, and due to the requirements of collection and disposal per the DEP, the Springfield DPW will collect bulk pickup appointments for mattresses separately from the collection of standard bulk items.
