Massachusetts State

How to recycle mattresses, clothes once Mass. bans throwing them out

In preparation for the statewide ban on the disposal of mattresses and textiles, below is a list of where you can donate or recycle these items across the state. The Nov. 1 trash ban prohibits items like clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric and similar products from being transported to landfills or incinerators. However, any items that are contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil or hazardous substances are exempt from the said ban, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
Specialty breed dogs going up for adoption in Massachusetts

SALEM - Some in-demand breeds of dogs are going up for adoption in Massachusetts.The MSPCA 's Cape Cod location in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem have received 33 specialty breed dogs, including French Bulldogs, doodles, shihtzus, shiba inus, cairn terriers and a pomeranian. They were rescued from puppy mills in the Midwest and flown to Connecticut Thursday afternoon.Even though most of the dogs are less than a year old, the MSPCA says they were likely considered too old to be sold at the commercial breeding facilities."Our relocation and animal care programs allow us to immediately meet the needs of animals that are in institutional systems that exploit them while our advocacy department works on long term strategies to protect animals in these systems," MSPCA's adoption director Mike Keiley said in a statement.The adoption process is expected to be competitive. Anyone who is interested in adopting a dog can visit https://neas.org/adopt. 
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Throw TV Monitors in the Dumpster?

I remember back about 15 years ago the station here in Great Barrington was going through some major renovations. My manager and I were tossing out outdated equipment and office supplies. In addition, new carpeting was going to be installed in the station. It was a change for the better and an exciting time. We even had some old televisions and computer monitors that needed to be moved out of the station as they no longer were in working condition.
Ban on mattress and textile disposal in Massachusetts begins Nov. 1

A statewide ban on disposing textiles and mattresses begins in Massachusetts Tuesday after regulators updated state code last year. The ban, scheduled to begin Nov. 1, encompasses clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products — though it excludes anything that has been contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil, or hazardous substances, according to regulations maintained by the Department of Environmental Protection.
Here Are The Best And Scariest Halloween Attractions In Massachusetts (Videos)

Everyone as we get closer to Halloween loves a good scare, this is the season for it. We have compiled a list of the best and scariest places to visit this Halloween. Demented FX in Holyoke. They keep getting better every year. These guys pull out all the stops so you have a scary good time! delve into the atmosphere, an interactive haunted attraction where they have over 20,000 square feet of giant monsters, they spare no expense on their sets and props, and they also have great audio and video as part of the performance. This for I would Say adults, not for small kids.
What Do Wooden Planks Around Some Trees in Massachusetts Mean?

Sometimes it feels like Massachusetts roads and streets are constantly under construction. Before one project finishes, another one is already beginning; sometimes this can be inconvenient. If there is one thing Massachusetts residents love to complain about more than traffic, it's potholes. But unfortunately, construction must occur to fix potholes...
New Massachusetts Recycling Law for Recycling Mattresses to take Effect November 1st, 2022

Per the Commonwealth of Massachusetts new mandatory Mattress Recycling Law that will take effect on November 1, 2022, the City of Springfield Department of Public Works is issuing immediate changes to the city’s bulk pickup operations for the collection of mattresses. Per the State law, mattresses can only be recycled at locations that have been approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Standard waste disposal entities that are not under State contract will no longer be able to accept mattresses after November 1, 2022. As such, and due to the requirements of collection and disposal per the DEP, the Springfield DPW will collect bulk pickup appointments for mattresses separately from the collection of standard bulk items.
Massachusetts is Ranked as the Top State to Raise a Family

Sometimes going somewhere for a fresh start is required when you're thinking of starting a family. Perhaps you're someone who just wants a better overall quality of life for your family. Whether it is either of those or some other reason, you can have all of that by raising your family in Massachusetts. Especially since the Bay State has been listed as the top state to raise a family in!
This Massachusetts City Ranks 2nd in Safest City to go Trick-Or-Treating in America

This Massachusetts city ranks second in safest city in America to go trick-or-treating. Before we get to the list, let’s remind you that Halloween is Monday night. There are five days left until we take all of our ghosts, ghouls and goblins door to door to get candy from strangers. A list like this one will make it easier for you to decide where you should take them to feel more safe. Because let’s be honest, getting candy from complete strangers really is a scary thing to do, yet we’ve made it an annual tradition.
Officials announce heating assistance for low-income households

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Help may soon be coming to some households in the Bay State. As the price of heating oil is on the rise and families are worried about making ends meet this winter, the federal government is announcing heating assistance for low-income households. MASSCAP, the Massachusetts Department...
