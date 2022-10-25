Read full article on original website
Things to Do: Check out these 3 Halloween events
Halloween is right around the corner, and things are getting spooky in the mid-Michigan area. Here's a look at three events you should check out this weekend.
Meet Chelsea, the sweet tabby cat!
She needed medical treatment after she was rescued, so she doesn't think much of the shelter right now! She is healing nicely and is ready to find her new home.
WILX-TV
The Teal Pumpkin Project, a simple way to make trick-or-treating safer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Teal Pumpkin Project aims to make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for children living with food allergies. Placing a teal pumpkin on your doorstep signals that, in addition to candy, you offer non-food trinkets and treats that are safe for all trick-or-treaters. A child can...
WILX-TV
Studio 10 takes on the Tunnel of Terror
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Things are about to get scary at Tommy’s Express!. Stop by the Lansing location Friday, October 28th, and Saturday, October 29th to experience a spooktacular good time!. For only $25 for non-members, your car will be clean, shiny, and dry while you make your way...
People of Lansing, Care to Explain the Saginaw Michelle Gellar?
People of Lansing...I have some questions. Yesterday, as I was doom scrolling through Facebook, I came across a somewhat confusing post from the page, Lansing Facts:. Obviously, this made me go, "huh?" So, I began my deep dive into what the heck a #SaginawMichelleGellar is. From what I'm gathering, this...
Meet Easton, the playful mountain cur dog!
He's a friendly, well-behaved little guy with an adorable nubby tail who should do well with gentle kids and another easy-going senior dog and possibly a dog-savvy cat.
Sparrow doctor warns of rising RSV cases in kids
Doctors from Sparrow Hospital said they are seeing a rise in RSV among children.
It’s not open yet, but Jackson Pizza Factory is giving back with free Halloween event
JACKSON, MI – The restaurant has not reopened yet, but the owner of Jackson Pizza Factory is hosting a Halloween event to give back to the community. Owner Brent Harmon is putting on the free Halloween event from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, outside the restaurant, 800 N. Waterloo St., for families to stop by when they are trick-or-treating.
WKHM
Ella Sharp Museum seeks volunteers for Halloween Bash Saturday
Jackson, Mich. — Ella Sharp Museum is hosting a Halloween Bash Saturday, October 29 for all ages and is seeking volunteers to help put on the festivities. Volunteers will mainly work between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and will help with refreshments, hand out candy, and assist in the activities area. Those interested may contact Toneka Smith, Development Assistant at Ella Sharp Museum: 517-787-2320 or email tonekas@ellasharp.org.
Jackson Pizza Factory owner hosting Halloween event on Monday
Jackson Pizza Factory owner Brent Harmon is hosting a Halloween event. It’s happening at their location on 800 Waterloo St., Monday from 5-10 p.m.
lansingcitypulse.com
Eyesore of the Week
The city of Lansing has red-tagged this boarded-up property. The backyard is surrounded by a dilapidated wooden privacy fence. The second-floor window on the back is completely gone, while win-dows on the ground floor had the torn-out screens. The windows are out of their frames. It was deemed unsafe on Nov. 27, 2021, according to city property records.
wkar.org
Public can tour Mt. Hope School in Lansing before demolition
This Friday, the Lansing School District will open the doors to one of its oldest buildings a final time for people to say goodbye. The Mt. Hope STEAM Magnet School was built in 1949. It’s scheduled to be torn down next year as part of a plan to demolish and...
Trick or Treat times for Halloween 2022 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – It’s almost time for Halloween costumes and candy to fill the streets of Washtenaw County communities. The spooky holiday lands on Monday, Oct. 31, and areas around the county have different trick-or-treat times. Here are some of these times. Ann Arbor: The streets of...
awesomemitten.com
Don’t Miss Lansing’s Silver Bells in the City in 2022!
If you’re someone who loves getting in the holiday spirit before the calendar hits December, then you need to put Lansing’s Silver Bells in the City on your bucket list this winter. The annual Silver Bells in the City is held the Friday before Thanksgiving each year. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan woman recycles baby doll body parts to make planters
LANSING, Mich. – Get into the Halloween spirit with baby doll planters. Laurel Vinton of Lansing is the mother of the baby doll planters. The mid-Michigan native started making these planters five years ago as a hobby using her children’s baby dolls. Since then. Vinton has been rising eyebrows at craft shows across the state.
WILX-TV
Grand Ledge animal sanctuary accepting pumpkin, jack-o’-lantern donations
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The animals at Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary got to nibble on some pumpkins Tuesday. They’re a good source of protein for the animals. The animal sanctuary is hoping residents drop off their pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns when they are done with them. In 2021,...
WILX-TV
Meridian and Lansing Fire Departments face off in car cutting contest
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Home Depot in Okemos will once again host the Great Divide Car Cutting Contest where the Meridian Township Fire Department will compete against the East Lansing Fire Department to see who is the fastest at cutting a car in half using Milwaukee tools. The event will...
jtv.tv
Events of Thursday, October 27, 2022
Jackson High School Halloween Concert. Jackson High School Instrumental Music presents the Annual Halloween Concert. Exciting music, lighting and costumes! 7 PM. JHS Auditorium. Free! Arrive early, doors close promptly at 7 PM and no one is admitted after 7 PM. Ensembles to perform: Symphony Band, Varsity Wind Ensemble, Varsity Band, Cadet Band, Jazz Ensemble, and Percussion Ensembles.
WILX-TV
High Five Turkey Drive: Playmakers in Meridian Twp. aims to provide turkeys for those in need
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - News 10 has partnered with Playmakers and Orange Insoles to provide turkeys to families in need in the Lansing area for the 42nd Annual High Five Turkey Drive. This year, the High Five Turkey Drive Committee pledges to provide 350 turkeys on the Thanksgiving table...
Some of The Dead Allegedly Don’t Rest In One Lansing Cemetery
Cemeteries are some of the most peaceful places in the world. Unless of course the dead are not resting well. While Elmwood Cemetery in Detroit is the states oldest, there is some creepy history with Lansing's burial grounds. The oldest cemetery in Lansing is North. It cost the Delhi Township...
