Meet Chelsea, the sweet tabby cat!

She needed medical treatment after she was rescued, so she doesn't think much of the shelter right now! She is healing nicely and is ready to find her new home.
The Teal Pumpkin Project, a simple way to make trick-or-treating safer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Teal Pumpkin Project aims to make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for children living with food allergies. Placing a teal pumpkin on your doorstep signals that, in addition to candy, you offer non-food trinkets and treats that are safe for all trick-or-treaters. A child can...
Studio 10 takes on the Tunnel of Terror

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Things are about to get scary at Tommy’s Express!. Stop by the Lansing location Friday, October 28th, and Saturday, October 29th to experience a spooktacular good time!. For only $25 for non-members, your car will be clean, shiny, and dry while you make your way...
People of Lansing, Care to Explain the Saginaw Michelle Gellar?

People of Lansing...I have some questions. Yesterday, as I was doom scrolling through Facebook, I came across a somewhat confusing post from the page, Lansing Facts:. Obviously, this made me go, "huh?" So, I began my deep dive into what the heck a #SaginawMichelleGellar is. From what I'm gathering, this...
Ella Sharp Museum seeks volunteers for Halloween Bash Saturday

Jackson, Mich. — Ella Sharp Museum is hosting a Halloween Bash Saturday, October 29 for all ages and is seeking volunteers to help put on the festivities. Volunteers will mainly work between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and will help with refreshments, hand out candy, and assist in the activities area. Those interested may contact Toneka Smith, Development Assistant at Ella Sharp Museum: 517-787-2320 or email tonekas@ellasharp.org.
Eyesore of the Week

The city of Lansing has red-tagged this boarded-up property. The backyard is surrounded by a dilapidated wooden privacy fence. The second-floor window on the back is completely gone, while win-dows on the ground floor had the torn-out screens. The windows are out of their frames. It was deemed unsafe on Nov. 27, 2021, according to city property records.
Public can tour Mt. Hope School in Lansing before demolition

This Friday, the Lansing School District will open the doors to one of its oldest buildings a final time for people to say goodbye. The Mt. Hope STEAM Magnet School was built in 1949. It’s scheduled to be torn down next year as part of a plan to demolish and...
Don’t Miss Lansing’s Silver Bells in the City in 2022!

If you’re someone who loves getting in the holiday spirit before the calendar hits December, then you need to put Lansing’s Silver Bells in the City on your bucket list this winter. The annual Silver Bells in the City is held the Friday before Thanksgiving each year. The...
Michigan woman recycles baby doll body parts to make planters

LANSING, Mich. – Get into the Halloween spirit with baby doll planters. Laurel Vinton of Lansing is the mother of the baby doll planters. The mid-Michigan native started making these planters five years ago as a hobby using her children’s baby dolls. Since then. Vinton has been rising eyebrows at craft shows across the state.
Events of Thursday, October 27, 2022

Jackson High School Halloween Concert. Jackson High School Instrumental Music presents the Annual Halloween Concert. Exciting music, lighting and costumes! 7 PM. JHS Auditorium. Free! Arrive early, doors close promptly at 7 PM and no one is admitted after 7 PM. Ensembles to perform: Symphony Band, Varsity Wind Ensemble, Varsity Band, Cadet Band, Jazz Ensemble, and Percussion Ensembles.

