EU revisits Balkans to win friends, seek more influence
BRUSSELS – The European Union is in the midst of yet another goodwill trip through the Western Balkans to drum up support for the bloc and to make sure that Europe's historical tinderbox is not about to pick the side of hostile Russia or strategic rival China in the world of geopolitics.
Bosnia: Recount confirms pro-Russia Serb leader won election
SARAJEVO – An election recount confirmed a staunchly pro-Russia Bosnian Serb leader’s victory over an opposition challenger who accused him of vote-rigging in the contest for the presidency of Bosnia's Serb-run part. Bosnia’s top electoral body announced Thursday the recount showed the contested Oct 2. election was won...
Italy's PM is a trailblazer, just don't call her feminist
In her rapid rise through Italian politics, Giorgia Meloni has repeatedly shattered the glass ceiling and has now become the first woman premier in the still staunchly patriarchal country. "I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian, I am Christian," Meloni said at a 2019 rally.
Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine
The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
Iran's leaders try to link deadly shrine attack to protests
DUBAI – Iran’s supreme leader and its president tried Thursday to link the nationwide protests roiling the country to an Islamic State-claimed gun attack on a famous mosque that killed 15 people. The comments come as Iran's theocracy has been unable to contain the demonstrations, sparked by the...
TotalEnergies income hits $6.6 billion despite Russia loss
PARIS – France's TotalEnergies on Thursday reported third-quarter net income rose to $6.6 billion despite losses from pulling out of a venture in Russia, with huge oil and gas company profits raising pressure on European governments to shield people from high energy bills. The company posted adjusted net earnings...
Shell 3Q earnings double, stir debate on energy profit tax
LONDON – Shell’s earnings more than doubled in the third quarter, fueling the debate over taxes on energy producers’ windfall profits as they have benefited from high oil and natural gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Adjusted earnings, which exclude one-time items and fluctuations in...
Germany sees unexpected growth in 3rd quarter; inflation up
BERLIN – The German economy grew in the third quarter, an unexpectedly positive performance powered largely by private spending, official figures showed Friday. But the immediate outlook for Europe's biggest economy remained gloomy, with inflation rising again in October. Gross domestic product expanded by 0.3% in the July-September period...
Curator Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung Denies Support of BDS Amid Controversy in Germany
After some German politicians decried his views on the pro-Palestine Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement, curator Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung became the subject of controversy this week. Ndikung, who is set to start next year as director of Berlin’s Haus der Kulturen der Welt museum, quickly spoke out against allegations that he was anti-Israel, telling the German press agency dpa that he did not and does not support BDS. After he did so, Claudia Roth, Germany’s culture minister, rose to Ndikung’s defense, saying that he should be “judged primarily on his artistic achievement.” BDS’s stated aim is to place economic and political restrictions...
Nostalgia—a rhetorical tool for populists and the radical right
Nostalgic rhetoric is used by parties and political movements on both the right and the left, as they imagine and make use of different versions of the past. Research shows that ideas of a homogeneous population are central to the idealization of the past by right-wing populists and the radical right.
