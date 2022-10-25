Read full article on original website
France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty
France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
Meloni takes charge as PM as Italy swings to the right
ROME, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni was on Friday named as Italy's first woman prime minister and chose her cabinet team, setting her seal on the country's most right-wing government since World War Two.
US News and World Report
Italy's Meloni Tells Germany's Scholz Measures to Cut Energy Prices Are Urgently Needed
ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday told in a phone call to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that measures to tackle rising energy prices were urgently needed, Rome's government said in a statement. "Prime Minister Meloni stressed the importance of the progress made at the European level...
cbs17
French, German leaders meet amid rift over energy, economy
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz thrashed it out for three hours in Paris on Wednesday in hopes of bridging gaps between the two neighbors and key European Union allies on issues including energy, defense and the economy. Macron and Scholz discussed their...
cbs17
Sunak makes Parliament debut as PM, axes more Truss policies
LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak faced the opposition in Parliament for the first time as Britain’s prime minister Wednesday, promising to restore economic stability after his predecessor’s tax plans triggered market tumult. Sunak ripped up more of predecessor Liz Truss’ flagship policies, reinstating a moratorium on fracking...
'National Traitor Xi Jinping': Protest Erupts in Beijing As Communist Leader Looks Toward 3rd Term
"Go on strike, remove dictator and national traitor Xi Jinping," read one banner. Xi is expected to break from recent political tradition to cement himself a third five-year-term as the paramount leader. Scenes of a rare but mild (by Western standards) protest against Xi Jinping’s communist government in the Chinese...
Eight reasons to be scared of China
China's Xi Jinping has tightened control. Here are eight more reasons to fear the communist country.
U.S. wants to find a country to lead Haiti military intervention by early November
The State Department is pushing back against the notion that a U.S. resolution proposing a rapid reaction force to Haiti is in peril and expects the dimensions of a force to be settled by early November.
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
Allies blast Scholz over Chinese investment in German port
BERLIN (AP) — Lawmakers from two of Germany’s governing parties on Thursday slammed plans for Chinese shipping group COSCO to take a major stake in the operator of the country’s biggest container terminal, warning that they pose a national security risk. Public broadcaster NDR reported that Chancellor Olaf Scholz has asked officials to find a compromise that would allow the investment in Hamburg to happen, after six ministries initially rejected it on the grounds that COSCO, already the port’s biggest customer, could get too much leverage. Two officials with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren’t authorized to be quoted, confirmed that several ministries opposed the deal. Scholz’s office said the investment review would follow existing rules but declined further comment, citing business confidentiality. Lawmakers from the Green party and the Free Democrats, which formed a coalition last year with Scholz’ Social Democrats, openly criticized the plan.
Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory
The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
France, Germany set for tense meeting as Macron, Scholz differ on energy crisis, China
French President Emmanuel Macron questioned the wisdom of allowing China to invest heavily and providing Beijing influence over vital European infrastructure.
cbs17
Iran also barred from Nobel ceremony, after Russia, Belarus
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The ambassador of Iran also been excluded from this year’s Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm because of “the serious and escalating situation” in the country, the private foundation that administers the prestigious awards said Friday. Earlier this week, the envoys of Russia...
Russia Is Europe's Problem, Not America's. It's Time for the U.S. to Cut Europe Loose | Opinion
There is an uncomfortable truth that almost nobody in Washington wants to address and it's this: The biggest foreign threat to the Unites States is not Russia and it's not China. It's the European Union and its member states. This is not to say that Europe is an enemy of...
France 24
China Congress shows 'ruthless' leadership: Ai Weiwei
Speaking in Tokyo after China's Communist Party wrapped up its five-yearly Congress at the weekend, Ai was referring to the dramatic exit of former president Hu Jintao from the closing ceremony. Chinese state media said the frail-looking 79-year-old had been removed from the event in Beijing because he was feeling...
How the U.K. Became One of the Poorest Countries in Western Europe
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. The past few months have been rough for the United Kingdom. Energy prices are soaring. National inflation has breached double digits. The longest-serving British monarch has died. The shortest-serving prime minister has quit.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Operation Tannenbaum: Why Didn’t Germany Invade Switzerland?
Switzerland was able to remain neutral throughout the Second World War. As soon as the conflict broke out in 1939, the nation prepared itself for a possible invasion. However, one never occurred, despite a plan – Operation Tannenbaum – being drawn up. The question that remains after all these years is why the decision was made to not move forward with the invasion.
Leftist, Pro-Environment Candidate Lula Seeks to Unseat Bolsonaro as Brazil's Next President
Since taking office as Brazil’s president on the first day of 2019, Jair Bolsonaro has been widely criticized for his environmental policies — namely, for rolling back various protections for the Amazon rainforest, making way for development and deforestation. With the 2022 Brazil election for president around the...
On Sunday, Brazil's bitter presidential race comes to an end
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — On Sunday, Brazilians choose between a future of conservative values under a far-right leader or the hope of returning to a prosperous past presided over by a leftist. In the fiercely polarized country, many are simply voting against the candidate they despise. On the one hand, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva points to his track record improving Brazilians’ livelihoods while president from 2003 to 2010, and pledges to care for them again. Opposing da Silva is President Jair Bolsonaro, who appeals to religious conservatives and claims da Silva’s return to power would usher in communism, legalized drugs and abortion. For months, it appeared that da Silva was headed for an easy victory. Opinion polls can be highly unreliable predictors of election results, particularly in an enormous, sprawling nation like Brazil. But analysts and politicians agree that the race has grown tight. Bolsonaro has railed against Supreme Court justices and insistently cast doubt on the reliability of the nation’s electronic voting system, which analysts have warned is a clear sign that he could reject election results — like former U.S. President Donald Trump, whom he admires.
Portugal: The Greatest Unknown- But Well Known- Country
There are some countries that are equal parts well-known media genius and unknown, and Portugal seems to always be in the middle of this dichotomy. Want a place where photos can't do justice? A country that's always seeming to define its identity through the country's cuisine, arts, and music style? The mediagenic of Europe made a guide for you, with their favorite spots she discovered around Portugal.
