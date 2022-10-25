ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty

France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
US News and World Report

Italy's Meloni Tells Germany's Scholz Measures to Cut Energy Prices Are Urgently Needed

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday told in a phone call to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that measures to tackle rising energy prices were urgently needed, Rome's government said in a statement. "Prime Minister Meloni stressed the importance of the progress made at the European level...
cbs17

French, German leaders meet amid rift over energy, economy

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz thrashed it out for three hours in Paris on Wednesday in hopes of bridging gaps between the two neighbors and key European Union allies on issues including energy, defense and the economy. Macron and Scholz discussed their...
cbs17

Sunak makes Parliament debut as PM, axes more Truss policies

LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak faced the opposition in Parliament for the first time as Britain’s prime minister Wednesday, promising to restore economic stability after his predecessor’s tax plans triggered market tumult. Sunak ripped up more of predecessor Liz Truss’ flagship policies, reinstating a moratorium on fracking...
The Associated Press

Allies blast Scholz over Chinese investment in German port

BERLIN (AP) — Lawmakers from two of Germany’s governing parties on Thursday slammed plans for Chinese shipping group COSCO to take a major stake in the operator of the country’s biggest container terminal, warning that they pose a national security risk. Public broadcaster NDR reported that Chancellor Olaf Scholz has asked officials to find a compromise that would allow the investment in Hamburg to happen, after six ministries initially rejected it on the grounds that COSCO, already the port’s biggest customer, could get too much leverage. Two officials with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren’t authorized to be quoted, confirmed that several ministries opposed the deal. Scholz’s office said the investment review would follow existing rules but declined further comment, citing business confidentiality. Lawmakers from the Green party and the Free Democrats, which formed a coalition last year with Scholz’ Social Democrats, openly criticized the plan.
AFP

Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory

The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
cbs17

Iran also barred from Nobel ceremony, after Russia, Belarus

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The ambassador of Iran also been excluded from this year’s Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm because of “the serious and escalating situation” in the country, the private foundation that administers the prestigious awards said Friday. Earlier this week, the envoys of Russia...
France 24

China Congress shows 'ruthless' leadership: Ai Weiwei

Speaking in Tokyo after China's Communist Party wrapped up its five-yearly Congress at the weekend, Ai was referring to the dramatic exit of former president Hu Jintao from the closing ceremony. Chinese state media said the frail-looking 79-year-old had been removed from the event in Beijing because he was feeling...
The Atlantic

How the U.K. Became One of the Poorest Countries in Western Europe

This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. The past few months have been rough for the United Kingdom. Energy prices are soaring. National inflation has breached double digits. The longest-serving British monarch has died. The shortest-serving prime minister has quit.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Operation Tannenbaum: Why Didn’t Germany Invade Switzerland?

Switzerland was able to remain neutral throughout the Second World War. As soon as the conflict broke out in 1939, the nation prepared itself for a possible invasion. However, one never occurred, despite a plan – Operation Tannenbaum – being drawn up. The question that remains after all these years is why the decision was made to not move forward with the invasion.
The Associated Press

On Sunday, Brazil's bitter presidential race comes to an end

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — On Sunday, Brazilians choose between a future of conservative values under a far-right leader or the hope of returning to a prosperous past presided over by a leftist. In the fiercely polarized country, many are simply voting against the candidate they despise. On the one hand, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva points to his track record improving Brazilians’ livelihoods while president from 2003 to 2010, and pledges to care for them again. Opposing da Silva is President Jair Bolsonaro, who appeals to religious conservatives and claims da Silva’s return to power would usher in communism, legalized drugs and abortion. For months, it appeared that da Silva was headed for an easy victory. Opinion polls can be highly unreliable predictors of election results, particularly in an enormous, sprawling nation like Brazil. But analysts and politicians agree that the race has grown tight. Bolsonaro has railed against Supreme Court justices and insistently cast doubt on the reliability of the nation’s electronic voting system, which analysts have warned is a clear sign that he could reject election results — like former U.S. President Donald Trump, whom he admires.
Robert M'call

Portugal: The Greatest Unknown- But Well Known- Country

There are some countries that are equal parts well-known media genius and unknown, and Portugal seems to always be in the middle of this dichotomy. Want a place where photos can't do justice? A country that's always seeming to define its identity through the country's cuisine, arts, and music style? The mediagenic of Europe made a guide for you, with their favorite spots she discovered around Portugal.

