The tea shop serves a variety of beverages. (Courtesy Happy Lemon) Happy Lemon boba tea shop celebrated its grand opening in Plano on Oct. 8. The shop is located at 301 W. Parker Road, Ste. 103, in Plano. The beverage chain shop that originated in Taiwan has more than 80 stores in the United States and is operating at more than 1,000 locations around the world, according to its website. Its menu features a variety of tea, including Happy Lemon’s Signature Lemon Tea, mixed-berry teas, pineapple jasmine green tea and more. The shop is also known for its salted cheese tea, according to its website. A phone number is not available. https://happylemonusa.com.

PLANO, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO