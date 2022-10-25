Read full article on original website
Tea shop Happy Lemon now offering its salted cheese tea, other specialty drinks in Plano
The tea shop serves a variety of beverages. (Courtesy Happy Lemon) Happy Lemon boba tea shop celebrated its grand opening in Plano on Oct. 8. The shop is located at 301 W. Parker Road, Ste. 103, in Plano. The beverage chain shop that originated in Taiwan has more than 80 stores in the United States and is operating at more than 1,000 locations around the world, according to its website. Its menu features a variety of tea, including Happy Lemon’s Signature Lemon Tea, mixed-berry teas, pineapple jasmine green tea and more. The shop is also known for its salted cheese tea, according to its website. A phone number is not available. https://happylemonusa.com.
Partenope Ristorante to offer authentic Italian cuisine in downtown Richardson
Partenope Ristorante serves Southern Italian cuisine and earned the Vera Pizza Napoletana certification, which signifies that its pizza meets the Neapolitan-style standard. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Italian restaurant Partenope Ristorante will open in the downtown area of Richardson’s Core District in mid-2023. The restaurant will be at 110 S. Greenville Ave....
Fatburger brings burgers, fries and milkshakes to Plano starting Nov. 14
This new restaurant's menu will feature burgers, wings, milkshakes, fries and more. (Courtesy Fatburger) Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect a new opening date of Nov. 14. Fatburger is scheduled to open its first Plano location on Nov. 14 at 1855 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 300. The fast-casual...
Lemma Coffee Co. brings its specialty roasts from around the world to downtown Plano
Lemma Coffee Co. is opening a new shop in downtown Plano. (Courtesy Daniel Baum-Lemma Coffee Co.) Lemma Coffee Co. is scheduled to open Oct. 29 in downtown Plano. The specialty coffee company offers a variety of coffee and espresso drinks. Its signature drink menu includes lattes, cold brews and other sweetened coffees. There is also a menu for the more serious coffee drinkers who “really want to taste the coffee,” owner Daniel Baum said.
Health-conscious cafe now operating in The Birch Racquet and Lawn Club in Keller
The Athletic Cafe at The Birch Racquet and Lawn Club in Keller opened in September. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The Athletic Cafe is the name of the new eatery at The Birch Racquet and Lawn Club, 660 Keller Smithfield Road, Keller. The previous cafe was Nurish, and a grand opening for the new cafe will be held soon. Ingrid Fioroni, one of two people who operate the cafe, said the new model is a healthy cafe that provides all-natural ingredients. The eatery will not serve items with additives, food coloring, dairy, high-fructose sugar or genetically modified meats.
cravedfw
The Ultimate DFW (and Beyond) Chicken Fried Steak List 2022
Today is a day of celebration and joy as we mark the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day. The day’s founder, Jeffrey Yarbrough, said on this auspicious occasion, “I am honored to have worked closely with restaurateurs Tom Perini and Ralph Sheffield to elevate this savory southern dish that reflects our state history. Besides my wife and kids as the loves of my life, creating the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day has been a dream come true and makes me so proud to be a Texan.”
Daboba Tea partnering with Mochinut to deliver bubble tea in Richardson
Daboba Tea will open later this fall in Richardson at 1300 E. Belt Line Road, Ste. 400. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Daboba Tea will open in Richardson later this fall as a second business in the existing Mochinut location at 1300 E. Belt Line Road, Ste. 400. The bubble tea shop will offer a variety of boba drinks on its menu, including brown sugar matcha, passion fruit green tea and strawberry yogurt. No grand opening day has been announced, but Daboba’s Facebook page said it will open sometime in November. www.facebook.com/people/DaBoba-Richardson/100083549523686/
Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe expected to open in Coppell
Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe is expected to open its Coppell location in November. (Courtesy Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe) Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe is expected to open its Coppell location in November. The bakery will be at 804 S. MacArthur Blvd. Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe menu items include coffee, cake and pastries, and it also serves brunch. It also has a location in Carrollton. 214-731-6403. www.ecclesiabnc.com.
Frost Bank continues expansion with new Plano location
Frost Bank's new location in Plano will include an ATM in the lobby. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Frost Bank is scheduled to open its new Central Plano Financial Center in November. Services include banking, investments, insurance, notary services, a lobby ATM and an online banking center. The new Plano location at 3100 Independence Parkway, Ste. 100, will be the bank’s seventh of 28 new locations planned in the coming years, according to a news release. 800-513-7678. www.frostbank.com.
Frisco featured neighborhood: Heritage Green
Heritage Green is located west of Legacy Drive in Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) This month’s featured neighborhood is Heritage Green. The neighborhood is just west of Legacy Drive on the north side of Lebanon Road. Build-out year: 2000-2006. HOA dues: $800/year. Amenities: greenbelt, pool, playground. Nearby attractions: Future Grand...
Walmart Supercenter in Plano celebrates $1.4M remodel
The electronics department at the Walmart Supercenter in Plano was among the areas that got remodeled. (Courtesy Walmart) The Walmart Supercenter will celebrate its newly remodeled store at 1700 Dallas Parkway in Plano from 7-9 a.m. Oct. 28. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a kids zone, food trucks, a DJ with music and vendor giveaways. The remodeling includes an updated electronics department, the pharmacy’s move to the front of the store, an expanded apparel department and updated signage. Renovations totaled about $1.4 million, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. 972-931-9846. www.walmart.com.
WineYard Bar + Grill serving Mediterranean-style barbecue at Hotel Vin in Grapevine
Chef Juan Pablo Silva offers patrons a mix of Mediterranean food and Texas barbecue at WineYard Bar Grill in Grapevine. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) WineYard Grille + Bar opened on the north lawn of Hotel Vin on Oct. 19. The live kitchen creates a mix of Mediterranean food and Texas barbecue from Chef Juan Pablo Silva. Craft cocktails, beer and wine are also served. The restaurant is open Wednesdays through Saturdays. Live music is featured every Friday and Saturday night. The restaurant is located at 215 E. Dallas Road. 817-251-3040. www.hotelvin.com/dining/wine-yard-grille-bar.
Flower Mound Ranch clears a hurdle; Grapevine gears up for the holidays
The Grapevine Parade of Lights is hosted in conjunction with Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and the Grapevine Chamber of Commerce. (Courtesy Mike Reyher) The Oct. 28 episode of the DFW Breakdown takes a look at the massive proposed mixed-use development Flower Mound Ranch, which stands to add significantly more housing to the town over the coming decades. Also, Community Impact reporter Hannah Johnson discusses Grapevine’s seasonal turn as the Christmas Capital of Texas—a role it’s already ramping up for this year.
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
Edith's French Bistro closes its doors at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano
Edith's French Bistro closed its doors at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Edith’s French Bistro closed its restaurant at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano. A city of Plano building permit dated Oct. 5 was attached to the restaurant’s door at 5864 SH 121. The permit listed the space as vacant and noted as part of the application with the city that this was a “change of occupancy.” The restaurant offered a variety of French cuisine for lunch and dinner as well as weekend brunch. Edith’s French Bistro still has locations open in Allen and Richardson, according to the restaurant’s website. 469-366-9934 (Richardson). www.edithsbistro.com.
Snackie Viet offering Vietnamese food in Richardson
Snackie Viet, located at 141 N. Plano Road in Richardson, offers a variety of Southeast Asian dishes. (Courtesy Snackie Viet) Snackie Viet is now open in Richardson at 141 N. Plano Road. The Vietnamese restaurant opened Sept. 26 and offers a variety of Southeast Asian dishes, including crab rice noodles, stir-fried satay and chicken wings with fish sauce. The restaurant offers food for dine-in, takeout and in-store pickup. 214-214-5537. www.facebook.com/btthm.
Kris Tee’s moves to new Lewisville location
Kris Tee’s in Old Town Lewisville moved to 502 E Purnell St. on Oct. 4. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Kris Tee’s moved to its new location in Lewisville on Oct. 4. The store relocated from its Old Town Lewisville shop at 102 W. Main St. to 502 E. Purnell St. The clothing store sells custom T-shirts, embroidery and local sports items. 214-222-4600. www.kristees.biz.
Froth Coffee Bar bringing gourmet coffee to Northlake
Froth Coffee Bar is expected to open in Northlake on Dec. 1. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Froth Coffee Bar is opening a new location in Northlake on Dec. 1, according to the restaurant’s website. The coffee bar will be located 1248 FM 407. Froth offers a variety of gourmet coffee options, including exotic coffees from different regions around the world. Froth’s Northlake location will also offer a selection of baked goods provided by sister company, The Rolling Pin Bakeshoppe & Cafe. The original Froth Coffee Bar is located in Haslet, and another location opened Oct. 1 in Denton. www.frothcoffeebar.com.
B9Creations expands operations to Lewisville
B9Creations celebrated the grand opening of its Lewisville office Sept. 7. (Suzanne Lewis/Community Impact) B9Creations celebrated the grand opening of its Lewisville office Sept. 7. The office is in Castle Hills at 4400 SH 121, Ste 300. B9Creations is a South Dakota-based 3D printer manufacturer that serves notable brands, such as Johnson & Johnson, Hasbro, Riddle’s Jewelry, Made in Space, Procter & Gamble and more.
Spitz Frisco offering Mediterranean wraps, bowls, salads
Spitz Frisco's menu includes wraps, bowls, salads, sides and desserts. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Spitz Frisco, a Mediterranean street food restaurant and bar, opened Sept. 29 at 6851 Warren Parkway, Ste. 201, Frisco, owner Samarth Patel said. Its menu includes wraps, bowls, salads, sides and desserts. The location’s bar features a selection of ale and beer from local breweries, regional wines, sangria and cocktails, according to its website. 214-407-8485. https://spitz-restaurant.com/mediterranean-food-frisco-restaurant-bar/
