Read full article on original website
Related
Quarterfinal Scoreboard: 28 teams advance to semifinals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The quarterfinal round of the 2022 high school football playoffs came to a close on Thursday evening. 56 teams entered action Thursday, but just 28 teams advanced across the seven classes. Here’s a look at the scores and brackets from each class: CLASS 11AAA #1 Jefferson 42, #8 Washington 7#2 […]
amazingmadison.com
Bulldogs to Play the Fighting Cougars in Region 3A Tournament
The bracket has been released for the SDHSAA Region 3A Volleyball tournament, and the Madison Bulldogs will start by playing McCook Central/Montrose Fighting Cougars in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, November 1st. The Bulldogs finished the season 12-15, good enough for the sixth seed out of the eight teams in Region...
amazingmadison.com
Howard Tigers Getting Ready for the Quarterfinals
Tonight the Howard Tigers football team will play in the quarterfinals of the 9AA playoffs against the Parkston Trojans. Both teams won by 42 points last week to reach the quarterfinals. A week ago, the Howard Tigers beat Britton-Hecla 48-8 to advance to this round, meanwhile Parkston defeated Leola/Frederick Area...
kotatv.com
Stevens ready for playoff showdown with O’Gorman
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens football team defeated Central 44-6 last week to take a little momentum into the playoffs. The Raiders will face Sioux Falls O’Gorman in the 11AAA quarterfinals Thursday night.
amazingmadison.com
Bulldogs Lose in the Quarterfinals to the Trojans
After giving up three touchdowns in the second quarter, the Madison Bulldogs lost last night in the quarterfinals of the 11A State Playoffs to the West Central Trojans 35-6. Neither team scored in the first quarter, though the Trojans were able to move the ball well from the first whistle. West Central scored their first touchdown just moments into the second quarter on a 4-yard fade to Owen Heath from Justin Zirpel.
amazingmadison.com
Madison Starts Playoff Football Tonight
As the Madison Bulldogs football team gets ready for their first playoff game tonight, they will be facing off against a familiar foe in the West Central Trojans. The last time the Bulldogs were on the field was on October 13th when they lost to Vermillion. After not getting to play their final game of the regular season last week after a Custer forfeit, Coach Tom Nielsen believes that the team is hungry to get out there.
amazingmadison.com
Bulldogs Lose Close in Final Home Match
In their final regular season match, the Madison volleyball team fought in a tough match against Garretson, but ultimately fell to the Blue Dragons in five sets. Garretson won the first set 25-22, before Madison won sets two and three by scores of 25-22 and 25-13. The Bulldogs weren’t able to close it out and get the match win after Garretson won set four 25-14 and also the deciding fifth set 15-12.
KELOLAND TV
Crash kills driver in eastern South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a crash east of Waverly on Thursday. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 36-year-old man was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection with 466th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled.
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
amazingmadison.com
Marcella Folsland
Jesus lifted Marcella (Marcee) Rae Intermill Folsland up to heaven the morning of Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She missed her 90th birthday on earth by one day, but had a bigger celebration with her Savior and Lord!. Marcee was born on October 27, 1932 at Bruce, SD to Lester and...
gowatertown.net
Pierre-based bank makes another sizable donation to State Fairgrounds (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.—Pierre-based BankWest is making another commitment to South Dakota agriculture at the State Fairgrounds in Huron. Fair officials announced Thursday an $85,000 donation for the SHED, which will be the new home for Open Class Sheep at the State Fair. State Fair Manager Peggy Besch says the donation means a lot to the Fair…
KELOLAND TV
Winter accidents ahead: Hill Side Body is here to help
Okay, you’re not going to like what we are about to say: The official start of winter is less than eight weeks away. And we are almost six weeks into the period when snowflakes are possible anywhere in South Dakota based on past records. So, whether you want to hear it or not, the smart cookies among us are already making plans for winter in KELOLAND.
brookingsradio.com
Inflation hits hard as planning continues for two new elementary schools in Brookings
The total cost for new schools at Hillcrest and Medary could top $60 million. Perry Miller has more…
amazingmadison.com
Robert Schnider
Robert L. Schnider, 86, of Salem passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Ava’s House Hospice in Sioux Falls. A memorial mass will begin at 2:30 pm on Friday, October 28 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Salem. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
dakotanewsnow.com
Slaughterhouse would hurt Sioux Falls business growth, ordinance leaders say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You have probably seen the “Stop the Stink” TV commercials, and you may even know about the lawsuit filed against the city of Sioux Falls. In two weeks, voters in the city will decide on the “slaughterhouse ordinance” that would ban...
KELOLAND TV
Ribbon cut on Wholestone Farms’ butcher shop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new butcher shop in Sioux Falls. Wholestone Farms and the Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new facility Tuesday. A big crowd showed up to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the Wholestone Farms’ butcher shop near Benson Road and I-229.
newsfromthestates.com
Millions in housing help on the way for abuse victims, veterans and others
The Veterans Helping Hands Project in Hot Springs will include a factory where veterans will learn building trades after completing substance abuse treatment. (Courtesy of Veterans Helping Hands Project) Victims of domestic violence, veterans, and those who’ve struggled with housing insecurity in South Dakota will soon have more options for...
KELOLAND TV
Wollman funeral: ‘One of the best catalysts of change that South Dakota ever had’
HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Family and friends remembered a former governor of South Dakota on Monday. Harvey Wollman, who died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, was honored during a funeral service at the First Presbyterian Church in Huron. Wollman served as the 26th governor of the state. Wollman became governor after Richard Kneip resigned to become the U.S. Ambassador to Singapore in 1978. He was the last Democrat to serve as governor in South Dakota.
amazingmadison.com
Fire damages combine and cornfield west of Ramona
The Madison Fire Department responded to a call of a combine fire west of Ramona Wednesday afternoon. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said that the fire was in a combine in a field near 447th Avenue and 224th Street. He said that both Madison and Ramona Fire Departments responded, with a total of six trucks on scene.
KELOLAND TV
Canton man identified as person killed in Harrisburg crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Friday night east of Harrisburg has been identified. Authorities say a Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was traveling southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control while heading eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The pickup went into the ditch and rolled.
Comments / 0