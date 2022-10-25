ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Western Alamance soccer reloads as NCHSAA title defense begins

Most of the time, winning a state championship is like climbing a mountain, and Western Alamance’s boys soccer team did that last fall. Now the Warriors are aiming to do it again. Western Alamance, despite losing 13 players to graduation, went 14-4-2 in the regular season and finished second to Williams in the Central...

