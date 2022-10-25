ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)

 3 days ago

According to the San Angelo Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported.

The officials stated that the crash happened at the intersection of Avenue J and S Bryant.

The officials reported that a silver Dodge Charger and a black Cadillac were involved in the crash.

The officials stated that ambulances arrived at the scene and one passenger was treated at the scene.

The identity of the victim is yet to be determined by the officials.

The police are investigating to determine whether drugs or alcohol was a factor involved in the crash.

Officer Long, from the San Angelo Police Department Traffic Division, reported that a citation has been issued to the driver of the Cadillac for failure to yield the right way.

No additional information was provided by the SAPD.

October 25, 2022

Source: San Angelo Live

