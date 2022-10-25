Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Prince George's County: Police

Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
15-year-old hospitalized after being shot on Metro train at Georgia Ave-Petworth Station
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital Friday morning after being shot on a Metro train at the Georgia Avenue – Petworth Station, authorities said. At approximately 8:40 a.m., the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) received a report of a shooting aboard a Green Line train at Georgia Avenue – Petworth Station. Police said a juvenile male victim was located with a gunshot wound to the leg.
NBC Washington
Teen Shot on Train at Petworth Metro Station After Apparent Altercation: Police
A teenage boy was shot and wounded Friday morning on a Metro train in the District. The shooting happened on a Green Line train at the Georgia Avenue – Petworth station in Northwest D.C. shortly after 8:30 a.m., the Metro Transit Police Department said. Authorities said preliminarily it appears...
NBC Washington
Bus Driver Charged With DWI After Crash With Students Returning to DC From Field Trip
A bus driver faces multiple counts of DWI with child endangerment after a crash in Virginia Thursday afternoon. The bus was taking students from Ben Murch Elementary School in Northwest back from a class trip to Cox Farms' pumpkin patch when the bus crashed with 44 kindergarten students on board. The charter company driver hit a rock, blew a tire and drove into a ditch.
NBC Washington
Woman Killed in Bailey's Crossroads Area Pedestrian Crash: Police
A pedestrian was struck and killed in the Bailey’s Crossroads area Wednesday night, Fairfax County police said Wednesday. It’s the fifth fatal pedestrian crash announced by Fairfax County police this month. Officers were called to the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike near Carlin Springs Road and found a...
WUSA
Police investigating 3 armed carjackings in 90-minute span
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for suspects in three armed carjackings in Northeast D.C. late Thursday night and Friday morning. Metropolitan Police Department investigators said all three incidents happened within about 90 minutes. The first incident was reported at 11:56 p.m. in the 4900 block of Foote Street Northeast...
NBC Washington
1 Rescued From SUV After Crash Outside Fairfax County Costco
Firefighters rescued someone who was trapped inside an SUV that crashed and fell onto its side in a Costco parking lot Friday in Chantilly, Virginia, authorities say. Fairfax County police said it appeared the SUV ran over a tree in the Costco parking lot on Chantilly Crossing Lane before the vehicle somehow flipped on its side. The tree fell onto a car, damaging the four-door black sedan.
NBC Washington
18-Year-Old Arrested in Maryland LA Fitness Assaults; Police Say More Victims Possible
A Maryland 18-year-old is under arrest and facing rape charges for sexually assaulting two women in a Montgomery County gym, and authorities say more victims may be out there. Silver Spring resident Samba Dieng, 18, faces several charges, including second-degree rape, after allegedly sexually assaulting two women at the LA Fitness in North Bethesda.
NBC Washington
Passenger Fatally Shot Driver Inside Car in Northwest DC, Police Say
A woman was fatally shot inside a car early Thursday afternoon on New Jersey Avenue NW, not far from Dunbar High School, police said. D.C. police believe two women were inside a car in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW when the passenger shot the driver, who crashed the car into a telephone pole, police said.
fox5dc.com
$700K in SNAP funds stolen this year in Prince George's County, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Prince George's County Police are issuing a warning about skimming devices after three devices were recovered at convenience stores in the county and around $700,000 in SNAP funds have been stolen this year in the county. Skimming devices allow criminals to steal...
NBC Washington
Crash Involving Charles County School Bus, Multiple Cars Sends 8 to Hospital
Nine people, including seven students, received medical care after a crash involving a school bus and four cars in Charles County, Maryland, Thursday afternoon, authorities say. Shortly after 2 p.m., the cars and the bus crashed at the intersection of Marshalls Corner Road and Crain Highway in White Plains, the...
popville.com
Update: Arrest Made. Woman Killed in a Shooting 12:20pm this afternoon near Dunbar High School
“Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW. No look out at this time. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20220542769. Update: An adult female has been pronounced dead on the scene. Preliminary, the incident appears to have been contained to a single vehicle and one person is being interviewed by detectives. A firearm was recovered on the scene and there is no threat to the community.”
fox5dc.com
Woman killed inside car during afternoon shooting in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was killed after a shooting near Dunbar High School in Northwest DC, according to police. DC Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW around 12:21 p.m. on Thursday. A woman was found unconscious and not breathing.
fox5dc.com
Man killed after shot in head inside DC apartment
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head and died inside a D.C. apartment complex early Friday morning. The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Bellevue Street in the southeast. Investigators have no suspects or motives at this time.
NBC Washington
2 Teens Injured in Separate DC Double Shootings: Police
Two teenagers were injured Wednesday in separate double shootings in Washington, D.C., police said. Gunfire erupted in both the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest and on Alabama Avenue in Southeast, injuring the two juveniles and two adults, police said. Just before 10 p.m., neighbors say they heard gunshots at Missouri Avenue...
4-year-old boy seriously injured after running into traffic, getting hit
A 4-year-old boy was seriously injured after police said he ran into traffic and was hit by a pickup truck on Thursday afternoon.
Charles Co. Police: 19-year-old shot and killed while inside car in Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 25, 2022. It details the latest on D.C. shootings. Detectives are investigating after a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead following a shooting in Charles County on Sunday. On Oct. 23, around 2:17 p.m., the Prince George's County...
WTOP
Boy, 15, shot while on Green Line in DC
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight on a Green Line train in D.C. Friday morning, Metro said. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Petworth station. “Preliminarily, it appears an altercation between a group of juveniles aboard the train preceded the shooting. MTPD (Metro Transit Police Department) is currently canvassing for a suspect,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in an email.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Man found dead on subway track near Old Court Metro Station
PIKESVILLE, Md. — A man was found dead Wednesday evening on the subway track near the Old Court Metro Station. Maryland Transportation Administration officials said a metro subway train operator reported a body on the track around 5:30 p.m. A cause of death was not released. MTA police are...
WUSA
Weapon and drugs recovered from high school student in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The above video was published in April 2022. It is regarding another Charles County student found with drugs on them. Criminal charges are forthcoming for a Charles County student who allegedly brought a stun gun and a bag of suspected marijuana to school Thursday.
Wanted Teen Known To Police In Maryland Busted Breaking Into Cars At Dealership Twice
A Maryland teen tied to pull a fast one over members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office when he went back to the well one too many times and was caught breaking into cars parked at a Waldorf car dealership, but they were quick to dismiss his attempted subterfuge. Marcus...
Comments / 1