6 Wisconsin nonprofits receive $235,000 in grants from Gannett Foundation

By Lynne A. Fort, Appleton Post-Crescent
 3 days ago
Six Wisconsin nonprofits received a combined $235,000 worth of grants through A Community Thrives, an annual grantmaking and crowdfunding program from the USA TODAY NETWORK and the Gannett Foundation.

The initiative raised $3.1 million in 2022 to support local organizations that alleviate hardships residents face on a daily basis — homelessness, pre- and perinatal care, immigration reform, addiction services and more.

“We are incredibly proud of the positive impact A Community Thrives grants have in communities across the country," said Chairman of the Gannett Foundation and Gannett CEO Mike Reed. "From providing essential services to enhancing the lives of underserved groups, our grants will enable these incredible organizations to expand their reach and empower their communities even more."

Here's what to know about the Wisconsin nonprofits that received grants.

House of Hope in Green Bay: $100,000

House of Hope helps young parents and children experiencing homelessness. The nonprofit received the largest possible grant — $100,000.

According to the organization, the money will go toward opening a drop-In center for at-risk and homeless youths at its shelter facility.

House of Hope also plans to coordinate comprehensive prevention and diversion strategies with the goal of ensuring that youths in the greater Green Bay area will gain and maintain self-sufficiency and thrive well into adulthood.

Prism's Upstart Kitchen and Brigade MKE: $50,000

Prism, a Milwaukee-based charity working to foster sustained economic growth for the Sherman Park Community, plans to expand its UpStart Kitchen and Brigade MKE programs.

Upstart Kitchen supports young food service entrepreneurs and Brigade MKE trains youths for careers in food service. Since opening in late 2020, Upstart Kitchen has provided commercial kitchen space to dozens of entrepreneurs and guided them through licensing, business planning, marketing, budgeting, hiring, financing and more.

Fox Valley Memory Project: $35,000

Fox Valley Memory Project plans to expand its programs for the aging, patients with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. The organization serves Menasha and the surrounding communities.

Milwaukee's MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary: $25,000

The MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary is a one-stop-shop for residents who need everything from a brown bag lunch to living room furniture. Sister MacCanon Brown and volunteers serve hundreds of people every week.

Milwaukee's Bridge Builders: $15,000

This Milwaukee nonprofit runs programs that assist with home repairs in Milwaukee, and helps people become homeowners.

Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra: $10,000

Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra's community programs provide diverse musical education to Milwaukee youths who would otherwise have no access.

About A Community Thrives

More than 60 Wisconsin nonprofits entered the program this year and over 700 nonprofits participated nationwide. There were 16 national project grants nationwide: three $100,000 grants; seven $50,000 grants; and six $25,000 grants.

2021:Volunteer organization helping older adults receives grant from Gannett Foundation, along with four other Wisconsin nonprofits

A Community Thrives is part of the Gannett Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Gannett, Inc. A Community Thrives supports nonprofit organizations with projects focused on community building and has helped to contribute more than $26 million since 2017.

To be part of the program, local nonprofits submit their community improvement ideas for a chance at grants ranging from $2,500 to $100,000. Any 501(c)3 or municipal program was eligible to apply.

