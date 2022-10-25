Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Taylor Swift and Drake Are Reportedly Dropping a Diss Track About Kim Kardashian and Ye
Fans may finally be getting a Taylor Swift and Drake music collab after all. The singer-slash-songwriter and the rapper are reportedly dropping a diss track about Kim Kardashian and Ye AKA Kanye West. Though nothing has been confirmed, it’s been reported that the song was originally supposed to be featured...
Kanye West's hits keep coming: Here are the companies that have cut ties with him
Companies from Balenciaga to CAA to Adidas have cut ties with Ye amid antisemitic tirades. Now his Donda Academy is closing until next school year.
Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Establishing Major Boundaries With Ex Kanye West Amid His Latest Outbursts
Kim Kardashian has had enough with ex Kanye West amid his latest shocking outbursts. In the past, the SKIMS founder has gladly supported her children’s father through his mental health struggles, but this time, she’s reportedly giving him a dose of tough love. A family insider told TMZ...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Calls Drake 'Greatest Rapper Ever,' Suggests He Slept With Kris Jenner
Kanye West has implied that Drake once slept with Kris Jenner, the mother of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The bombshell claim came during Ye’s latest Drink Champs interview on Saturday (October 15), where he alluded to the OVO hitmaker having sex with the reality TV star, who is 31 years his senior.
thebrag.com
Taylor Swift throws shade at Kanye’s divorce with Kim on ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has taken shots at Kanye West through the lens of his divorce with Kim Kardashian on her new album Midnights. Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights recently dropped to positive critical reception. Some were quick to notice some lyrics on the track Vigilante Shit that appear to be throwing shade at Kanye West, who Swift is known to have beef with.
HuffPost
Major Sports Stars Leave Kanye West's Donda Agency Over Antisemitism
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown terminated their associations Tuesday with Donda Sports, the brand management agency owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Donald and Brown signed deals with Donda Sports earlier this year to represent some of their interests...
Roundup: Ariana Grande Goes Blonde; Bears Trade Robert Quinn to Eagles; Lakers Lose Again
Ariana Grande is blonde now, the Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles, the Lakers lost again and more in the Roundup.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
Kanye West's Donda Academy basketball team is dropped from prestigious tournaments
Three top tournaments have dropped the Donda Academy Doves because of Kanye West's antisemitic remarks, putting their season in jeopardy.
Lebanon-Express
MULTIPLE COMPANIES DROP KANYE OVER COMMENTS
NFL's Donald, NBA's Brown end their deals with Ye's agency. Donald and Brown signed deals with Donda Sports earlier this year to represent some of their interests outside of their sports.
Lil Durk’s Lawyer, Nicole Moorman is Beating Cases & Breaking NECKS [Photos]
Lil Durk has reportedly beaten five felony charges with the baddest lawyer in the game. India is punching the air right now.. Nicole Moorman, a criminal defense lawyer in Atlanta, Georgia has been trending lately. Not only did she beat the case for Smurk, but her looks got her trending! Ms.Moorman opened up a Law […]
Roundup: Katy Perry Explains Eye Issue; Amazon Stock Drops; Herschel Walker Won't Go Away
Katy Perry explained her eye issue, Amazon's stock dropped, Herschel Walker is still around and more in the Roundup.
Taylor Swift Surprises Crowd at Bon Iver’s London Show With ‘Exile’ Duet
Taylor Swift made a surprise visit to Bon Iver’s concert in London on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the OVO Arena in Wembley. As Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, began the first few verses of “Exile” from Swift’s eighth album, Folklore, the Midnights artist walked on stage. Immediately, the crowd lost it.
Popculture
Two Major Athletes Cut Ties With Kanye West's Sports Company
Kanye West recently made anti-Semitic comments leading to various companies cutting ties with him. This has also led to two big athletes leaving West's sports company Donda Sports. Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams and Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics are no longer with Donda Sports after signing with the company in May.
247Sports
College Football Playoff: Ohio State, Michigan chances of both making it 'getting better,' Paul Finebaum says
Both Ohio State and Michigan currently sit in the top four of both polls. And with their head-to-head matchup getting closer, and both teams remaining undefeated, ESPN's Mike Greenberg asked Paul Finebaum about the chances both teams could reach the College Football Playoff. “Greeny, it’s getting better by the hour,”...
Mark Wahlberg mocked a gym on Instagram. The owner wants to set the record straight.
Mark Wahlberg posted an inflammatory video on Instagram in front of a gym claiming that staff was not there to greet him at 3 a.m. when he expected to use the facility — and now the gym's owner wants to set the record straight. The South Carolina gym's owner,...
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 0