Alabama State

rolling out

Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Calls Drake 'Greatest Rapper Ever,' Suggests He Slept With Kris Jenner

Kanye West has implied that Drake once slept with Kris Jenner, the mother of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The bombshell claim came during Ye’s latest Drink Champs interview on Saturday (October 15), where he alluded to the OVO hitmaker having sex with the reality TV star, who is 31 years his senior.
thebrag.com

Taylor Swift throws shade at Kanye’s divorce with Kim on ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift has taken shots at Kanye West through the lens of his divorce with Kim Kardashian on her new album Midnights. Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights recently dropped to positive critical reception. Some were quick to notice some lyrics on the track Vigilante Shit that appear to be throwing shade at Kanye West, who Swift is known to have beef with.
HuffPost

Major Sports Stars Leave Kanye West's Donda Agency Over Antisemitism

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown terminated their associations Tuesday with Donda Sports, the brand management agency owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Donald and Brown signed deals with Donda Sports earlier this year to represent some of their interests...
BOSTON, MA
Lebanon-Express

MULTIPLE COMPANIES DROP KANYE OVER COMMENTS

NFL's Donald, NBA's Brown end their deals with Ye's agency. Donald and Brown signed deals with Donda Sports earlier this year to represent some of their interests outside of their sports.
Popculture

Two Major Athletes Cut Ties With Kanye West's Sports Company

Kanye West recently made anti-Semitic comments leading to various companies cutting ties with him. This has also led to two big athletes leaving West's sports company Donda Sports. Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams and Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics are no longer with Donda Sports after signing with the company in May.
The Big Lead

ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

