Fort Collins, CO

Cathy Kipp: I will work with you toward common ground and common sense

By Cathy Kipp
The Coloradoan
 3 days ago
At a time when there is so much division in our country, there is a genuine opportunity to find common ground and common sense, starting at the state level. That is just one of the reasons I am seeking re-election to the Colorado House of Representatives, District 52. I've served this district, which currently serves most of the east side of Fort Collins, for four years, but the district lines have been redrawn this year to include all of south Fort Collins, so allow me to introduce myself.

I've been active in community issues for years, serving as a Poudre School District board member from 2011 to 2019, including a stint as board president. My husband, Don, and I raised our twin sons − now 24 years old − here and were active in their schools and extracurricular interests.

As I walk the precincts in District 52, I hear about issues that matter to our residents − topics that transcend national political agendas. It is here at the state level where tangible solutions are often created to help Coloradans live better lives.

Here are a few examples:

  • This year, Colorado passed the Reproductive Health Equity Act, which essentially puts Roe v. Wade into Colorado statute. It's a pretty simple bill saying people can do what they want with their own reproductive health.
  • We've also passed several sensible bills to reduce gun violence in Colorado. Those include the Red Flag Law, safe gun storage, mandatory reporting of lost or stolen weapons, and the creation of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention.
  • We have seen firsthand the effect of climate change in Northern Colorado, including larger, more dangerous wildfires, lack of water, flooding and unhealthy air. I've run a few bills in this area and supported others because the economic cost of not stopping climate change is far greater than the costs associated with reducing our carbon footprint.
  • As a former school board member, and more so, as a parent, I know that public education needs our support. The Colorado legislature has made progress by passing and funding free, all-day kindergarten in Colorado; making sure all school districts are paying their fair share toward K-12 education; and reducing the annual debt to K-12 education to the lowest amount since the Great Recession of 2008. Starting in 2023 and thanks to Colorado voters, we will have free universal pre-K available for all Colorado 4-year-olds. Colorado needs more teachers, and I have worked to remove barriers to educator preparation in HB22-1220.

Additional issues have caught my attention, including economic recovery and workforce development, affordable housing, reducing homelessness, improving access and affordability to physical and behavioral health care and support for Colorado’s small businesses. I have a soft spot for pollinators and have run legislation to protect bees and other pollinators. I’ve also sponsored legislation that increased affordable housing options and improved consumer protections.

But connecting to the community extends far beyond walking the precincts at election time. Since my election in 2019 to the state House, I've held dozens of listening sessions – some even in my driveway – and hosted town halls and issues forums. I offer my personal cell phone number, (970) 219-5267, as well as my email: cathy@cathykipp.com. My website is CathyKipp.com, which has plenty of information about me and the issues we all face.

This outreach reminds me every day that sitting in the state House is a privilege created from a partnership with you, and that's something I will never take for granted as we work toward common ground and common sense.

Colorado 2022 election voting guide:Top races, ballot issues impacting Larimer County voters

BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Coloradoan

