Larimer County, CO

Justin Smith: Our Larimer County board of commissioners needs a different perspective

By Justin Smith
The Coloradoan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q1JbM_0ilgUzST00

On May 20 of 1991, I raised my right hand and swore an oath to protect the citizens of Larimer County, knowing that it meant sacrificing my own safety if necessary. For the past 31 years, I’ve upheld that promise and I have the scars to remind me.

Twenty-seven years ago, I married a former wildland firefighter and 911 dispatcher. We have two sons, one who served proudly in the Colorado National Guard and the other who is a dedicated 911 dispatcher. Our family knows that service requires putting the needs of others above your own.

Twelve years ago, you entrusted me to lead your sheriff’s office and you have twice re-elected me to that role. During that time, we navigated the Great Recession, modernized the office, demonstrated respect for the community, fought catastrophic wildfires, rescued citizens from record floods and we’ve held back a crime wave engulfing much of our state. Throughout that, I’ve returned over $10 million to the county budget over just the last five years.

Because of term limits, my time as your county sheriff is drawing to a close and in January, I’ll be hanging up my badge for the final time. At 54 years old and with two dozen years of executive level experience, I am in my prime and no where near considering retirement, so I sought the opportunity to put my experiences and skills to their best use. That is why I am seeking to be your next District 1 county commissioner.

We have big challenges ahead of us and big problems to solve. Despite ever increasing spending on homeless issues, we find the problems continuing to grow and threaten our community. Drug addiction and related mental health issues are overwhelming our health care system. Simultaneously, families are experiencing record inflation, constant shortages of goods and interest rates that are making homeownership impossible for too many working families. Meanwhile, too many youth continue to suffer from academic and development setbacks that resulted from unchallenged COVID lockdowns of our schools.

Empathy and concern are not enough. Solving these and many other problems will take critical thinking combined with bold leadership. This isn’t a time to continue doing what brought us to this place. I ask you not to judge me on what I tell you I will do, but on what I’ve actually done for you over the last 30-plus years. Look over my record and decide if I’ve led with integrity and conviction.

My unique background across this county will bring a true diversity to the board of county commissioners. I learned years ago that boards filled with like-minded thinkers often fail to grasp all the options on the table and they tend to become echo chambers for the same solutions that have not succeeded in the past.

If you desire to have a board of county commissioners that considers all options and all perspectives, I would ask you for your vote to be your next District 1 county commissioner. Together we will make Larimer County a better place to live, learn, work and play.

Colorado 2022 election voting guide:Top races, ballot issues impacting Larimer County voters

Justin Smith is the retiring Larimer County sheriff and candidate for District 1 Larimer County commissioner.

Comments / 2

