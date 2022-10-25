Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Top Research Reports for Walt Disney, Broadcom & PayPal
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Walt Disney Company (DIS), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Belden (BDC) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
BDC - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before market open. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 11.8%. Let’s see how things have shaped up...
Zacks.com
Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
MU - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this chipmaker have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Gates Industrial (GTES) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
GTES - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
AON's Q3 Earnings Beat on Strong Reinsurance Performance
AON - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $2.02 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny and met our estimate. The bottom line also climbed 16% year over year. Total revenues of $2,696 million were marginally down from $2,702 million a year ago and...
Zacks.com
Apple (AAPL) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
AAPL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.29 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.38% and our estimate of $1.28 per share. The reported figure increased 4% year over year. Net sales increased 8.1% year over year to $90.15 billion, which beat the Zacks...
Zacks.com
What's in the Offing for Nikola (NKLA) This Earnings Season?
NKLA - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s loss per share and revenues is pegged at 39 cents and $22.81 million, respectively. For the third quarter, the consensus estimate for NKLA’s...
Zacks.com
Pinterest (PINS) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
PINS - Free Report) reported healthy third-quarter 2022 results with a year-over-year increase in revenues driven by strong demand from joint businesses. Both the bottom line and top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarter Details. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $65.2 million or a loss...
Zacks.com
Amazon's (AMZN) Q3 Earnings Fall Y/Y, Sales Miss Estimates
AMZN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 28 cents per share, declining 9.7% year over year. AMZN’s net income, totaling $2.9 billion, is inclusive of a pretax valuation gain of $1.1 billion in the non-operating income associated with its investment in Rivian Automotive. The adjusted bottom-line figure...
Zacks.com
Will Segmental Performance Aid Leidos' (LDOS) Q3 Earnings?
LDOS - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1 before market open. Leidos Holdings has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.66%, on average. Strong sales growth across most of its segments may have added impetus to its top line in the third quarter. Defense Solutions.
Zacks.com
Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
PIPR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.55 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.54%. A...
Zacks.com
Core Labs (CLB) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Meet
CLB - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein adjusted earnings of 18 cents a share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents. This could be attributed to the Reservoir Description segment performing better than expected. Moreover, earnings in the reported quarter were in line with the year-ago quarter’s...
Zacks.com
Newell (NWL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings, Misses Sales Estimates
NWL - Free Report) has reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, whereas the top line lagged the same. Both metrics declined year over year. Results have been affected by a tough environment, reduced inventory, inflationary pressure and the impact of a stronger dollar. Management expects the headwinds to persist in the near term.
Zacks.com
TransUnion's (TRU) Shares Barely Move Since Q3 Earnings Beat
TRU - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. There has not been any major price change since the earnings release on Oct 25. TransUnion’s shares have declined 50% over the past year compared with the 18.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.
Zacks.com
ImmunoGen (IMGN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
IMGN - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Zacks.com
Onto Innovation (ONTO) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
ONTO - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.35 per share, up 38% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. Revenues of $254 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The top line increased 27% year over year. The upside can be attributed to higher demand from several end markets, particularly advanced nodes and Inspection market, owing to increasing demand for the compound semiconductor power device market.
Zacks.com
Gilead (GILD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Top, Guidance Raised
GILD - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, driven by continued solid demand for its HIV portfolio with further share growth for flagship therapy Biktarvy, and oncology revenues driven by cell therapy and Trodelvy. Sales of COVID-19 treatment, Veklury (remdesivir) declined but came in better than expected. Consequently, management upped...
Zacks.com
Bogota Financial Corporation (BSBK) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
BSBK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.67%. A...
Zacks.com
Primis Financial (FRST) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
FRST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.22%. A...
Zacks.com
Phillips 66 (PSX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
PSX - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company’s adjusted earnings per share of $6.77 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.92 on stronger refining margins worldwide. Phillips...
Comments / 0