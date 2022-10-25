ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Hot: Make fall fun – and a little easier

By Chris Worthy
The Table Tyke ($24.99, thetabletyke.com) is a medical grade silicone placemat with a patent pending bumper, turning tables into surfaces parents can keep clean while also helping to protect baby’s mouth from the table’s edge.The mat rolls up for restaurants and travel, and it is BPA free and dishwasher safe.

Tasty Junior’s Coffee Maker Set ($27.99, red-toolbox.com/products/coffee-maker-set, ages 3 and older) won’t help you get caffeinated, but it will open doors to pretend play, especially for kids who love to “play kitchen.” It uses real water and makes noise, so kids really get in on the action.

Keep that little bean warm this fall and winter with a three-pack of Warmzy Baby Beanies ($19.96, keababies.com). These acrylic beanies grow with your child – stretchable, with a foldable lowest tier to fit ages 3 – 36 months – and they are machine washable.

Don’t count out an old favorite. Sophie The Giraffe ($24.99, sophiethegiraffe-usa.com) has been around since 1961. Designed for teething babies, Sophie is derived from natural rubber and food paint. Wipe the surface clean with soapy water and a damp cloth. Do not submerge in water. (Sophie squeaks!) This toy is handmade in and is free of phthalates and BPA. Available at many retailers and online.

