Read full article on original website
Related
‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties
#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
A day after being cut by Adidas over anti-Semitic remarks, Kanye West showed up at Skechers’ headquarters—and they wouldn’t let him in
Kanye West aka Ye during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2, 2022. A day after being dumped by Adidas for anti-Semitic comments, Kanye West showed up unannounced at the Manhattan Beach, Calif. headquarters of shoemaker Skechers on Wednesday. He was escorted off the property. West, who has changed his name...
Kanye West erupts after Adidas puts Yeezy partnership 'under review' following 'White Lives Matter' statement
Kanye West’s partnership with sportswear manufacturer Adidas is "under review," the company said Thursday and the star is not happy about the decision. In a profanity-laced Instagram post, West scrutinized the sports retailer and claimed they "stole" his designs, according to TMZ. "F—K ADIDAS," West said in the since-deleted...
Kanye West’s net worth plummets from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ends Yeezy partnership
Kanye West’s net worth has been scythed from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ended their Yeezy partnership, according to Forbes magazine. After days of relentless pressure, Adidas announced on Tuesday it had terminated its business relationship with the 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul over his repeated antisemitic remarks. “Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech,” it said in a press release. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”West had goaded the German footwear giant, saying on...
‘More severe than anticipated’: Adidas’s split with Kanye West brings hiring freeze
Following its announcement of cutting ties with Kanye West over the rapper’s recent string of antisemitic and offensive remarks, Adidas implemented a hiring freeze to deal with the financial impact of ending the Yeezy brand. When asked whether the sportswear company would be firing workers, Adidas spokesman Rich Efrus...
Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect
PARIS – Faced with growing public pressure and calls for a consumer boycott, Adidas said on Tuesday it was terminating its Yeezy business with rapper Ye with immediate effect, a decision that will cost it up to 250 million euros in net profit this year. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” Adidas said in a statement.More from WWDYeezy Season 9 RTWSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation...
Kanye West no longer a billionaire after Adidas cuts ties
Kanye West's empire has now crumbled to the point that he is "no longer a billionaire," Forbes reported. The rapper, who is legally known as Ye, officially lost his billionaire status on Tuesday when he was dropped by Adidas — in addition to several other brands including Gap and Balenciaga — for making antisemitic statements.
thebrag.com
Adidas director calls out the brand over Kanye West silence
Adidas director of trade marketing Sarah Camhi has called out Adidas for staying still being partnered with Kanye West despite his recent string of anti-Semitic comments. On October 7th Kanye shared a screenshot of a conversation between himself and P Diddy on Instagram.. “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war,” he wrote.
Social Media Calls for Adidas Boycott As Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments Fuel Los Angeles Extremists
For Adidas, the pressure is building by the hour. After Balenciaga, CAA, Vogue and more big names revealed they were cutting ties with Kanye West — as he continues to double down on anti-semitic rhetoric — the hashtag #boycottadidas is quickly gaining steam, and people have equated Adidas’ silence with complicity. The backlash included Twitter users sharing photoshopped images of Hitler with Adidas shoes on, as well as both the personal and work email addresses of Adidas North America president Rupert Campbell. The athletic giant has not issued a statement since Oct. 6, when Adidas said the partnership was under review. Since then,...
sneakernews.com
adidas Demands Sneaker Boutiques, Big Box Retailers To Pull All Yeezy Product
By now, it’s become global news that adidas terminated its contract with the being formerly known as “Kanye West” after a thorough investigation of the creative’s behavior and remarks. As part of its break-up, the Three Stripes has halted production of all Yeezy product, and has told sneaker boutiques, big box retailers and other stockists of the brand to pull all Yeezy items.
Adidas cuts ties with Ye over anti-Semitic remarks
Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye and a decision that the German sportwear company said would hit its bottom line.
sneakernews.com
adidas Severs Ties With Ye, Claims Ownership Of All Yeezy Designs
On Tuesday morning, adidas announced it had terminated its contractual relationship with the being formerly known as “Kanye West,” effective immediately. Announcement of the decision cites intolerance of antisemitism as the reason it was made, but the company had been reviewing its relationship with Ye for the past month, a process prompted by the adidas Yeezy frontman’s public slander and ridicule of the Three Stripes and several of its employees.
Post Kanye Split, Adidas President Thanks Those Who Stood Up ‘For the Right Thing’ in Internal Memo to Staff
In the aftermath of Adidas’ decision to cut ties with Kanye West and the Yeezy brand, the company’s North American president thanked the people who stood up for “the right thing.” “Thank you for everyone who had the courage to stand up and speak out for the right thing while the Board went through the review process,” Rupert Campbell wrote in an internal memo sent to staff on Tuesday that was viewed by FN. Adidas said the partnership was under review on Oct. 6 and officially terminated the deal on Oct. 25. The letter came after Adidas announced the end of its...
Kanye West antisemitism: Was Adidas really founded by a Nazi?
On Tuesday, sportswear giant Adidas announced it was severing its highly lucrative Yeezy sneaker partnership with Ye, after the rapper and designer formerly known as Kanye West made a string of antisemitic remarks in recent weeks.The company said in a statement that it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech” and that “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”As a result, Adidas said it would immediately “end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies,” a partnership estimated to net the company billions each year.The...
Adidas Cuts Ties With Kanye West, Terminates Yeezy Deal Immediately
Adidas is cutting ties with Kanye “Ye” West, the founder of the Yeezy brand, ending one of the most successful and storied shoe partnerships and capping off a tumultuous few weeks. After West made repeated antisemitic comments in recent weeks after wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at...
Adidas May Continue the Yeezy Brand—Just Without Kanye West
When Adidas terminated its relationship with Kanye West in the wake of his rampant anti-semitism, the company made one thing abundantly clear: they would “end production of Yeezy branded products, and stop all payments to Ye and his companies,” bringing an end to the “Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West’s Adidas Split Has Sent The Yeezy Market Into A Frenzy
Many are looking to sell their shoes. Kanye West and Adidas have officially split up after a two-month standoff that got ugly, very fast. Ye had originally wanted to split from Adidas in September when he revealed that the brand was dropping silhouettes and colorways without his permission. It was an interesting admission, and Ye was trying to build a sympathetic case online.
Jewish California Lawmakers Call on Adidas to Sever Ties with Kanye Over Antisemitism
Leadership of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus held a press conference Monday calling on Adidas to sever ties with rapper Ye – also known as Kanye West – over his antisemitic threats to kill Jews. Following a weekend in which antisemitic banners amplifying Ye’s death threats were draped...
Adidas faces key question: What is Yeezy without Ye?
Adidas' move to part ways with Ye over his antisemitic comments raises questions about the future of one of the world's most coveted, and commercially valuable, sneaker brands.In the short term, the sudden split effectively ends production of all Yeezy products by the German sportswear giant, dealing a significant financial blow to Adidas. Yeezy accounted for about 10% of the company's annual revenue, while Adidas said that terminating its deal with Ye will put a $246 million hit in its bottom line this year alone.Moving forward, Adidas could continue to release new shoe designs that evoke Yeezy's brand — minus the...
Karlie Kloss Voices Support for Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye
Karlie Kloss shared her thoughts on Adidas terminating its relationship with Kanye “Ye” West on Tuesday at the 2022 WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit in New York. “I’m glad Adidas did the right thing,” Kloss said during her conversation at the summit when asked for her reaction to the news, which was revealed by the brand earlier in the day.More from WWDYeezy Season 9 RTWFront Row at Proenza Schouler RTW Spring 2023A Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the sportswear brand said in a statement....
Comments / 0