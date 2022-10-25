ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)

 3 days ago

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning in Beaumont.

The officials reported that a car and a 18-wheeler were involved in the crash that happened in the 13500 block of Texas Highway 365.

The officials confirmed that the driver of the car was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of his unknown injuries.

The identity of the victim is yet to be determined by the official.

It is unclear whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

No additional information was provided by the officials.

October 25, 2022

Source: 12 News Now

Recent Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont

Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
LUFKIN, TX
Port Arthur News

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 17-23

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23:. Brent Kelly, 25, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency. Nelson Mitchell, 25, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency. James Bares, 23, Nederland warrant. Forrest Pitre, 30, public intoxication. Leon Mayfield Jr., 51, Nederland warrants. Nederland Police Department officers responded to...
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

Here’s the route for the Mid County Cruisers Halloween Candy Cruise

NEDERLAND — A group of locals are gearing up for the 3rd Annual Mid County Cruisers Halloween Candy Cruise. The group of golf cart driving locals will be tossing candy, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday on streets between Nederland and Port Neches. Organizer Sherman Crochet said the group holds...
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

ASK A COP — Who should I call for a reckless driver?

Percy from Vinton, La. asks: I commute from Louisiana to Port Arthur daily, but I’m thinking about relocating to Port Arthur. What do I need to do to get a Texas Driver License? I hope I don’t have to take the driving part over, because I’m so beyond that! Help!
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Pair of 17-year-old boys charged with China Elementary School burglary

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two teenage boys have been charged with burglarizing China Elementary School over the weekend. Christopher James Standifer, 17, of China and Lukas Allen Waller, 17, of Liberty, were both charged in the burglary and booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on Wednesday according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
