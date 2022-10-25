1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)

Nationwide Report

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning in Beaumont.

The officials reported that a car and a 18-wheeler were involved in the crash that happened in the 13500 block of Texas Highway 365.

The officials confirmed that the driver of the car was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of his unknown injuries.

The identity of the victim is yet to be determined by the official.

It is unclear whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

No additional information was provided by the officials.

Source: 12 News Now

