Updated: Woman found dead of gunshot wound at Lexington home has been identified

Lexington police are investigating the city’s 39th homicide this year after a woman was found dead inside a home Tuesday morning.

The Fayette County coroner’s office said Nicole Morton, 33, was pronounced dead at 5:05 a.m. on the 700 block of Maple Avenue.

Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department said officers were called out to the 700 block of Maple at roughly 4 a.m. for reports of gunshots. When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. The woman was declared dead on scene by the Lexington Fire Department.

Anderson did not provide any suspect information and said it’s an active investigation.

Members of law enforcement and the coroner’s office respond to a home in the 700 block of Maple Avenue in Lexington, Ky., on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Anyone with information about this case can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com , or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com .

Members of law enforcement and the coroner’s office respond to a home in the 700 block of Maple Avenue in Lexington, Ky., on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Herald-Leader staff writer Karla Ward contributed to this report.