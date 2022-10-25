Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Both sides blast proposal affecting ocean carrier profits, service contracts
Federal regulators are caught in the crossfire of calls from ocean carriers and shippers seeking changes to a proposed rule affecting how vessel space is allocated for import and export containers. The Federal Maritime Commission is using the rulemaking process to define what constitutes an unreasonable refusal by carriers to...
freightwaves.com
Maersk’s US-Korea air cargo service lifts off Monday
Shipping giant A.P. Moller – Maersk’s rebranded cargo airline will make its first scheduled flight on Monday between Seoul, South Korea, and Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, with the first of three newly built 767-300 freighters purchased from Boeing, the company announced Friday. The twice-weekly flights will be operated by Miami-based Amerijet International.
freightwaves.com
Sanctions are about to slam Russia’s still-booming oil export trade
The Putin regime has been enriching itself through oil exports ever since Russia invaded Ukraine. It still is. Russian oil sales continue to boom as of late October. Russian seaborne crude exports are averaging 3.4 million barrels a day this month, up 2.5% year on year, according to data from Kpler. In the eight months since the invasion, Russia’s average crude exports jumped 12% compared to the eight months prior to the invasion.
freightwaves.com
Winter’s coming and that could have major impacts on already soaring diesel market
The various winter fuels outlooks that get published at this time of the year by analysts or government agencies have likely never been more important to truckers, railroads and shipping companies as they have been in 2022. Diesel fuel is a distillate. Heating oil is a distillate. Natural gas is...
freightwaves.com
ShipBob launches Amazon fulfillment service for e-commerce merchants
Global omnichannel fulfillment platform ShipBob has launched a new fulfillment option for online sellers that streamlines the process by which inventory is entered into Amazon’s network for delivery. The Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) Prep Automation service prepares and sends ShipBob merchants’ FBA inventory to Amazon for faster placement, allowing...
freightwaves.com
Same old story: FedEx, UPS match each other on parcel pricing in 2023
Death. Taxes. The sun rising in the East. FedEx Corp. and UPS Inc. taking nearly identical pricing actions as the new year begins. The fourth of those immutable laws reared its head again on Friday when UPS (NYSE: UPS) imposed a 6.9% general rate increase (GRI) for 2023, the largest such year-over-year hike in its history. The move came less than a month after FedEx (NYSE: FDX) had announced the exact same increase, also the largest in its history. UPS’ GRI takes effect Dec. 27, a week before the FedEx change.
freightwaves.com
K+N targets high-margin verticals, capturing carrier business to guard profits
A focus on yield management and market share development helped Kuehne+Nagel, the world’s largest freight forwarder, profitably shrug off lower ocean and air volumes during the third quarter amid a slowdown in global trade. The Schindellegi, Switzerland-based logistics powerhouse on Tuesday posted strong earnings growth across all business sectors,...
freightwaves.com
Ruan acquires Michigan-based dedicated carrier NTB
Ruan announced Friday it has acquired regional dedicated carrier National Truck Brokers, Inc. (NTB). Based near Grand Rapids, Michigan, NTB is a family-owned carrier with more than 235 trucks, 830 trailers and 270 employees, hauling freight for grocery stores across the Midwest. The fleet will continue to operate separately under the NTB banner.
freightwaves.com
Lumber companies face complex freight decisions
An analysis of the top five forestry and lumber companies shows an estimated annual freight spend of between $5 billion and $7 billion. 2021 saw freight costs go up across the board for all industries. For this group of forestry and lumber companies, its estimated annual transportation costs went up a combined $469 million, or 8.3%, from 2020. The wild ride of lumber prices softened the blow a bit as revenues for the top five spiked 60% compared to a challenging 2020.
freightwaves.com
Universal CEO speaks positively of company’s AB5-driven hiring plan in California
Universal Logistics executives held their first earnings call with analysts since its possible precedent-setting deal with the Teamsters in California and the few references to the AB5-driven agreement were, not surprisingly, positive. The company, which has a major drayage operation in Southern California, signed the deal in late August and...
freightwaves.com
Worry-free cross-border shipping now a reality
The potential for lucrative foreign investment tempered by concern about crime is shaping Mexico’s future in a peculiar way. From a glass-half-full perspective, nearshoring and an influx of manufacturing have bolstered Mexico’s economic prospects. Forbes reports that Mexico garnered $11.9 billion in foreign direct investment during the first...
freightwaves.com
Bédard looks to fix the 1 thing broken at TFI
Judging by its third-quarter results, Canadian transport and logistics company TFI International Inc. is doing fine. But the one segment that’s very much a work in progress, TFI’s U.S. less-than-truckload business, T-Force Freight, dominated much of the discussion during Friday morning’s analyst call. The Montreal-based company (NYSE/TSX:...
freightwaves.com
US 3PL revenue to fall next year but from elevated levels
The U.S. third-party logistics market will experience double-digit revenue declines in 2023 after two strong years, according to projections from Armstrong & Associates Inc., a research and consulting firm that specializes in the multibillion dollar sector. Despite those projected declines, the industry will retain a “fair amount” of the last...
freightwaves.com
Daimler Truck expects higher profit on better business conditions
Daimler Truck Holding AG expects to earn more money in 2022 than it initially expected on strong vehicle sales in a better-than-expected third quarter. Daimler split from luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz AG into a stand-alone company in December. It released preliminary figures in advance of its earnings report on Nov. 11.
freightwaves.com
Mexico approves ending daylight saving time in most parts of country
Mexico’s Senate ratified a bill Wednesday to permanently end daylight saving time (DST) across the majority of the country by a 56-29 vote. The bill, which was backed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, had already been approved by the country’s Chamber of Deputies earlier this month.
freightwaves.com
California, Mexico sign toll revenue-sharing plan to boost trade
The state of California has agreed to a toll revenue-sharing plan with Mexico to help support the construction of key projects like the $1.1 billion Otay Mesa East-Otay II border crossing south of San Diego. The signed deal with Mexico, announced Monday, provides a 50-50 toll-revenue split. “This new agreement...
freightwaves.com
Wall Street turns bearish on transports after early misses, negative guidance
Wall Street is taking an increasingly bearish view of the transportation sector, lowering its price targets and earnings estimates after misses by FedEx and Knight-Swift opened the third-quarter earnings season. On Friday, Bank of America equities analyst Ken Hoexter’s biweekly shipper survey came back with some startling results: Respondents reported...
freightwaves.com
Collecting data for ESG goals — Net-Zero Carbon
On Tuesday’s Net-Zero Carbon segment, FreightWaves TV’s Kaylee Nix and Tyler Cole speak with Trax President Josh Bouk about the importance of data management in pursuit of environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. Efforts toward advanced sustainability begin with purposeful data collection, according to Bouk. “It all comes...
