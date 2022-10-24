ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gov. McKee, Legislative Leaders, DEM announce $700,000 program funding to support food and seafood businesses

By Community Submission
 4 days ago
Governor McKee, Rhode Island Department of Housing commits $9.5 million to expand legal services resources for housing stability￼

Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Secretary Josh Saal announced today that the State has committed $9.5 million in federal funds to expand legal services to support individuals and households experiencing housing insecurity across the state. “All Rhode Islanders, regardless of their financial situations, deserve a shot...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee announces $8.5 million in first-round awardees from Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today was joined by Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation, Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS), the Department of Human Services (DHS), and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to announce $8.5 million in first-round funding from the Early Childhood Care and Educational Capital (ECCE) Fund. The fund, approved by voters during the March 2021 special election, allocates $15 million to support childcare facilities in Rhode Island.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
rinewstoday.com

Heating Assistance resources in Rhode Island

This year, $32 million is expected to be available for qualified Rhode Island residents. Depending upon a family’s income, a household heating with oil or other deliverable fuel could receive from $981 to $1,285 in federal funding assistance. Qualified customers heating with gas could receive from $805 to $970; those heating with electricity could receive from $983 to $1,230.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

DEM, USDA, Farm Fresh, Meals on Wheels delivers 103 fresh, local produce boxes to seniors in need in Providence

PROVIDENCE, RI – The power of public-private partnerships united in purpose and focused on solving difficult problems was exemplified again today when local farmers and food security advocates joined government leaders in packing 103 boxes with local produce to be distributed to older Rhode Islanders in the Providence area who need them.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Could This be the Big Year for Ticket Splitting in Rhode Island?

With frustrations around former President Donald Trump, a low approval rating for current President Joe Biden, and outrage over the economy, neither political party has significant momentum. This election cycle is a battle of worries - concerns about energy prices, inflation, and reproductive rights. Breaking Down the Races. Consistently, public...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
motifri.com

Opinion – Cannabis Bans on 31 of 39 Local RI Ballots: Revenue implications could be substantial

Prohibiting licensing of cannabis-related businesses directly defies the underlying principle of the new Cannabis Act that legalized adult recreational use, which is to regulate it like alcohol. Allowing local bans of cannabis-related business was a necessary political compromise to get the legislation passed after well over a decade of stalling and obstruction.
whatsupnewp.com

‘South County Art Association Presents: Diaspora, An Open Juried All-Media Exhibition’ on display at the Atrium Gallery beginning Oct. 28

The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today the all-media exhibit, South County Art Association presents Diaspora, An Open Juried All Media Exhibition on display, Oct. 28-Jan. 25, RISCA’s Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill on the main floor of the state’s Administration Building in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee announces new license for Rhode Island State Psychiatric Hospital

PROVIDENCE, RI – Fulfilling plans announced one year ago, Governor Dan McKee and Richard Charest, Director of the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals (BHDDH), gathered today on Howard Avenue in Cranston to announce the licensing of a new state psychiatric hospital. Securing the new license will improve patient care and better position the State to seek federal reimbursements that help pay for patient care.
CRANSTON, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Most common fast food chains in Rhode Island

Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast food restaurant along the way.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

School construction projects on the ballot in several Rhode Island communities

School construction is on the ballot across Rhode Island this November, asking voters to approve nearly $1.4 billion in school construction projects. Voters in Middletown and Newport will also vote on whether to regionalize their school systems, and statewide voters are being asked to approve another $250 million school construction bond.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

New tautog regulations

We have new 2023 tautog regulations for Massachusetts now being proposed that spin-off what Rhode Island enacted in 2022. The big question is will Massachusetts enact new regulations to sustain and enhance the fishery?. The aim of the “trophy” fish regulation for tautog is to preserve large female fish that...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

