Gov. McKee, Legislative Leaders, DEM announce $700,000 program funding to support food and seafood businesses

whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee, Rhode Island Department of Housing commits $9.5 million to expand legal services resources for housing stability￼
Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Secretary Josh Saal announced today that the State has committed $9.5 million in federal funds to expand legal services to support individuals and households experiencing housing insecurity across the state. “All Rhode Islanders, regardless of their financial situations, deserve a shot...
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee announces $8.5 million in first-round awardees from Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund
PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today was joined by Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation, Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS), the Department of Human Services (DHS), and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to announce $8.5 million in first-round funding from the Early Childhood Care and Educational Capital (ECCE) Fund. The fund, approved by voters during the March 2021 special election, allocates $15 million to support childcare facilities in Rhode Island.
rinewstoday.com
Heating Assistance resources in Rhode Island
This year, $32 million is expected to be available for qualified Rhode Island residents. Depending upon a family’s income, a household heating with oil or other deliverable fuel could receive from $981 to $1,285 in federal funding assistance. Qualified customers heating with gas could receive from $805 to $970; those heating with electricity could receive from $983 to $1,230.
Investigation links RI House speaker’s aide to mob associate, marijuana operation
Speaker Shekarchi's senior deputy chief of staff resigned just hours before this report aired.
whatsupnewp.com
DEM, USDA, Farm Fresh, Meals on Wheels delivers 103 fresh, local produce boxes to seniors in need in Providence
PROVIDENCE, RI – The power of public-private partnerships united in purpose and focused on solving difficult problems was exemplified again today when local farmers and food security advocates joined government leaders in packing 103 boxes with local produce to be distributed to older Rhode Islanders in the Providence area who need them.
GoLocalProv
Could This be the Big Year for Ticket Splitting in Rhode Island?
With frustrations around former President Donald Trump, a low approval rating for current President Joe Biden, and outrage over the economy, neither political party has significant momentum. This election cycle is a battle of worries - concerns about energy prices, inflation, and reproductive rights. Breaking Down the Races. Consistently, public...
motifri.com
Opinion – Cannabis Bans on 31 of 39 Local RI Ballots: Revenue implications could be substantial
Prohibiting licensing of cannabis-related businesses directly defies the underlying principle of the new Cannabis Act that legalized adult recreational use, which is to regulate it like alcohol. Allowing local bans of cannabis-related business was a necessary political compromise to get the legislation passed after well over a decade of stalling and obstruction.
GoLocalProv
How RIDOT Director Bullied, Covered for Crimes and Repeatedly Lied on the 6/10 Project
At a public hearing on April 11, 2016, at the beginning of the planning of the 6/10 Connector project, Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti screamed at an elderly man. The elderly man said to Alviti, “You hardly listen to anyone." Alviti berated that man, saying,...
ABC6.com
Health care workers for 2 Rhode Island hospitals, hospice center authorize 10-day strike notice
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The union representing health care workers at two Rhode Island hospitals and a hospice center issued a 10-day strike notice on Thursday. The United Nurses and Allied Professionals and Prospect represents workers at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, and Prospect Home Health and Hospice.
whatsupnewp.com
‘South County Art Association Presents: Diaspora, An Open Juried All-Media Exhibition’ on display at the Atrium Gallery beginning Oct. 28
The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today the all-media exhibit, South County Art Association presents Diaspora, An Open Juried All Media Exhibition on display, Oct. 28-Jan. 25, RISCA’s Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill on the main floor of the state’s Administration Building in Providence.
Fossa, Smith announce ‘Democrats for Kalus’ effort
Republican Ashley Kalus locked down two notable Democratic endorsements Tuesday evening with just weeks left until Rhode Islanders head to the polls.
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island among states with the ‘Most Powerful Voters’ in 2022, says WalletHub Study
With the 2022 election approaching and voters’ influence varying from state to state, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s States with the Most & Least Powerful Voters. WalletHub compared the relative clout of 2022 voters in swinging the House, Senate and gubernatorial elections. In...
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee announces new license for Rhode Island State Psychiatric Hospital
PROVIDENCE, RI – Fulfilling plans announced one year ago, Governor Dan McKee and Richard Charest, Director of the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals (BHDDH), gathered today on Howard Avenue in Cranston to announce the licensing of a new state psychiatric hospital. Securing the new license will improve patient care and better position the State to seek federal reimbursements that help pay for patient care.
whatsupnewp.com
Most common fast food chains in Rhode Island
Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast food restaurant along the way.
First Lady Jill Biden throws support behind McKee, Dems in RI visit
First Lady Jill Biden touched down at T.F. Green International Airport Wednesday afternoon.
Turnto10.com
Group of Democrats voice support for Republican Ashley Kalus
(WJAR) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus said as the race comes down to the wire, she's asking people across political parties to look at issues that mean the most to them and vote based on that. "I am willing to work with anyone who is willing to work...
whatsupnewp.com
School construction projects on the ballot in several Rhode Island communities
School construction is on the ballot across Rhode Island this November, asking voters to approve nearly $1.4 billion in school construction projects. Voters in Middletown and Newport will also vote on whether to regionalize their school systems, and statewide voters are being asked to approve another $250 million school construction bond.
johnstonsunrise.net
New tautog regulations
We have new 2023 tautog regulations for Massachusetts now being proposed that spin-off what Rhode Island enacted in 2022. The big question is will Massachusetts enact new regulations to sustain and enhance the fishery?. The aim of the “trophy” fish regulation for tautog is to preserve large female fish that...
GoLocalProv
“Nation’s Report Card” Educational Scores Released - See How Rhode Island Ranks
The National Assessment of Educational Progress released the 2022 Nation’s Report Card on Monday, revealing a nationwide plunge in math that wiped out three decades of gains. Scores across the country for reading also fell dramatically. The only solace for Rhode Island is that for the four categories of...
Democrats say party poll shows Magaziner gaining; GOP argues Fung is still ahead
Magaziner's allies said the 2nd District race "is moving in Democrats’ direction," but Republicans said they are just "desperately trying to manufacture momentum."
