3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News
The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here. Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes. "Love...
Yes, it’s time for the Browns to trade Kareem Hunt. Here’s why – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It isn’t working. It’s not going to work. That’s what I was thinking during the last few games when it came to Kareem Hunt and the Browns. None of this is a negative about Hunt. Perhaps he’s not the same running back who led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017 with Kansas City.
Daryl Ruiter: If I were the Browns, I would trade any veteran in the last year of their deal to try and get some draft picks
Should the Browns be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline? Daryl Ruiter says they should sell, and they should sell any veteran in the final year of their contract. Hear why with Baskin and Phelps!
Antonio Brown Sells Gisele Bündchen Shirts In Savage Shot At Tom Brady
Antonio Brown just keeps piling on Tom Brady as divorce rumors surround the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bündchen. Brown, who has been taking aim at Brady via social media in recent weeks (for whatever reason), escalated the beef to another level Monday night when he began promoting merchandise that probably won’t sit well with his former teammate/friend.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Hollywood Gossip
Gisele Bundchen Says She's "Done" With Tom Brady; Antonio Brown Taunts GOAT QB On Instagram
Well, we probably should’ve known this would happen. Every time an A-list couple gets divorced, their reps swear the split will be civil (after they finally admit that it’s actually happening, of course), and every time things eventually get ugly. In fact, the more famous the couple, the...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Yardbarker
Report: Coaching uncertainty a reason Deshaun Watson didn't pick Panthers
It's hardly a secret that the Carolina Panthers were one of several teams that struck out on landing star quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans this past NFL offseason before Watson waived his no-trade clause to join the Cleveland Browns. For a piece published Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler offered...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
brownsnation.com
3 Browns Most Responsible For The Team’s 2-5 Record
Going into the season, there weren’t a lot of expectations for a strong start by the Cleveland Browns. Deshaun Watson is suspended until week 13 and Jacoby Brissett, a career backup QB, is behind center until he returns. But even with the team’s current limitations at QB, fans expected...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Saints shocking QB decision
Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton has been starting at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints while Jameis Winston has been dealing with a back injury. Head coach Dennis Allen has previously been non-committal about who would be the team’s starter once Winston is healthy, but he made a shocking decision on Wednesday regarding the future of the starting quarterback position in New Orleans.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Antonio Brown releases statement on his status with Donda Sports, Kanye West
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown released a statement regarding his status with Donda Sports after Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown left the agency following founder Kanye West’s antisemitic rants. Kanye West, now known as Ye, is in the news following weeks of antisemitic remarks he has made. Companies...
Yardbarker
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts reacts to team trading for Robert Quinn
As if there were any questions about the focus of the Philadelphia Eagles this year, Howie Roseman made another win-now move ahead of the NFL trade deadline. For the small cost of a fourth-round draft pick the Eagles added three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Robert Quinn. The news was celebrated...
Two star athletes leaving Ye’s sports marketing agency
Prominent U.S. athletes Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown have both announced their departures from Ye’s sports marketing agency, Donda Sports, amid backlash over the rapper and fashion designer formerly known as Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks. In a joint statement with his wife Erica, Donald, who recently won a...
Cleveland Browns may trade away veteran players to recoup picks: Reports
The NFL trade deadline is approaching fast, but what could it mean for the Cleveland Browns?
Trade Kareem Hunt? OBJ’s gone, but Browns are still misusing their offensive weapons; Donovan Mitchell’s impact: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, Terry talks about why he thinks the Browns should trade Kareem Hunt. We also...
Cleveland Cavaliers dedicate 2022-23 season to Dan Gilbert's son Nick, individuals affected by neurofibromatosis
CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers have announced a partnership and campaign with NF Forward and the Children's Tumor Foundation to honor owner Dan Gilbert's 26-year-old son Nick Gilbert and individuals impacted by neurofibromatosis (NF) this season. Nick is no stranger to Cavs fans. In 2011, Nick became the team's "good...
Browns need to go back to drawing board: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the Cleveland Browns (2-5) lick the wounds of a tough loss to the Ravens, they must prepare for a Monday Night Football showdown against another strong division opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3). The Browns mantra since Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski were hired has been for the Browns to be ‘smart, tough, accountable.’ That is how the team played that first year when they made it to the playoffs and beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round.
Yardbarker
Browns Deshaun Watson Seeking Monetary Sanctions in Latest Lawsuit
With this move, Watson is putting claims that the allegations in the lawsuit weren’t given a "reasonable inquiry" by the law firm before filing suit, providing messages they suggest may show "a case of unrequited love”. According to Justice, Watson claims that this woman sent more than 35...
