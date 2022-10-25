ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News

The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here. Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes. "Love...
NESN

Antonio Brown Sells Gisele Bündchen Shirts In Savage Shot At Tom Brady

Antonio Brown just keeps piling on Tom Brady as divorce rumors surround the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bündchen. Brown, who has been taking aim at Brady via social media in recent weeks (for whatever reason), escalated the beef to another level Monday night when he began promoting merchandise that probably won’t sit well with his former teammate/friend.
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Report: Coaching uncertainty a reason Deshaun Watson didn't pick Panthers

It's hardly a secret that the Carolina Panthers were one of several teams that struck out on landing star quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans this past NFL offseason before Watson waived his no-trade clause to join the Cleveland Browns. For a piece published Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler offered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
brownsnation.com

3 Browns Most Responsible For The Team’s 2-5 Record

Going into the season, there weren’t a lot of expectations for a strong start by the Cleveland Browns. Deshaun Watson is suspended until week 13 and Jacoby Brissett, a career backup QB, is behind center until he returns. But even with the team’s current limitations at QB, fans expected...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Saints shocking QB decision

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton has been starting at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints while Jameis Winston has been dealing with a back injury. Head coach Dennis Allen has previously been non-committal about who would be the team’s starter once Winston is healthy, but he made a shocking decision on Wednesday regarding the future of the starting quarterback position in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts reacts to team trading for Robert Quinn

As if there were any questions about the focus of the Philadelphia Eagles this year, Howie Roseman made another win-now move ahead of the NFL trade deadline. For the small cost of a fourth-round draft pick the Eagles added three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Robert Quinn. The news was celebrated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hill

Two star athletes leaving Ye’s sports marketing agency

Prominent U.S. athletes Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown have both announced their departures from Ye’s sports marketing agency, Donda Sports, amid backlash over the rapper and fashion designer formerly known as Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks. In a joint statement with his wife Erica, Donald, who recently won a...
Cleveland.com

Browns need to go back to drawing board: Crowquill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the Cleveland Browns (2-5) lick the wounds of a tough loss to the Ravens, they must prepare for a Monday Night Football showdown against another strong division opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3). The Browns mantra since Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski were hired has been for the Browns to be ‘smart, tough, accountable.’ That is how the team played that first year when they made it to the playoffs and beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns Deshaun Watson Seeking Monetary Sanctions in Latest Lawsuit

With this move, Watson is putting claims that the allegations in the lawsuit weren’t given a "reasonable inquiry" by the law firm before filing suit, providing messages they suggest may show "a case of unrequited love”. According to Justice, Watson claims that this woman sent more than 35...
CLEVELAND, OH

