The Oldest Coney Dog Restaurant In Michigan Is In Kalamazoo
Michigan is basically the capital of coney dogs in the country, with a lot of focus being put on Detroit, as they're home to the American Coney Island (Est. 1917) and their neighbor and brother-restaurant, Lafayette Coney Island (Est. 1924). But as historical and legendary as these two are, those...
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?
If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
WILX-TV
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
miamistudent.net
Miami football falls to Western Michigan
RedHawk fans were gifted an October surprise Saturday afternoon when Brett Gabbert was announced as starter over the loudspeaker at Yager Stadium Saturday afternoon. Western Michigan University spoiled it though. The Broncos beat Miami 16-10. Gabbert scored Miami’s only touchdown early in the fourth quarter with a 9-yard rush. He...
Deputies: 5 arrested after 2 chases near Battle Creek
Suspects led deputies on two chases around the Battle Creek area and then nearly to Kalamazoo before being arrested, authorities say.
Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities
Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
spartanavenue.com
Michigan State football: Time to panic after Kedrick Reescano decommitment?
Weeks after rumors began to swirl, Kedrick Reescano made it official on Thursday and decommitted from Michigan State football. It had been a rumor for weeks dating back to the Ohio State game and he was reportedly taking official visits to Ole Miss and Oklahoma State. He decided to open up his recruitment officially and there may also be a third team in the race for him: Texas A&M.
Barry County prosecutor criticizes sheriff’s ongoing 2020 election probe
The Barry County prosecutor is questioning the sheriff's use of county resources to continue to investigate claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.
New 140-acre nature preserve opens in Allegan
The purchase of the property was completed in December 2021, but it took years of effort to help the preserve take shape.
Law enforcement concerned about potential flavored tobacco ban
Law Enforcement from all across the state are gathering in Grand Rapids for the Michigan Sheriffs' Association 2022 Fall Professional Development Conference.
WWMTCw
Three Rivers house explosion tied to butane hash oil lab
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A butane explosion from a homemade lab used to manufacturing concentrated marijuana is the likely cause of a Three Rivers home explosion last month, according to investigators. A 34-year-old man told police his arm caught fire when he went to investigate the explosion in the...
